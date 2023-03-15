Eurovision 2023: Liverpool community project grants up for grabs

The Royal Liver Building was illuminated as the Eurovision Song Contest was officially passed to the city

Communities in Liverpool wishing to celebrate the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest can bid for cash to get their ideas off the ground.

The city council said "eurogrants" of up to £2,000 were available for projects, as it revealed more of its Eurovision engagement plans.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson urged community groups to "run wild" with ideas.

Liverpool is hosting the contest in May on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Liverpool City Council has already revealed plans for EuroFest, a cultural festival, and EuroLearn, an education programme.

It has now announced the Eurostreet programme designed for communities to share in the celebrations.

The authority said events included live participatory performances touring residential care settings and crafts at community-based feasts.

It also said chess, which was a huge pastime in Ukraine, would be celebrated with in-person and online games.

Ms Anderson said the Eurogrants - funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund - would ensure everyone has a chance to get involved.

"Eurovision is about unity and also celebrating differences and we know that our community organisations and schools will rise to this challenge.

"We know that there are brilliant ideas out there and we want you to let your imaginations run wild."

The city council also revealed a major gateway into Liverpool would be a floral tribute of yellow and blue to represent Ukraine's national colours.

A seed-spreading of the flyover meadow, which will greet people arriving into the city from the north via Scotland Road (A59) and the east via the A580, takes place on Wednesday.

Representatives from the city's Ukrainian community, creatives from Yellow House and staff from National Museums Liverpool and the Eden Project will be sowing wildflower seeds along the verge behind the World Museum Liverpool and Central Library.

It will also have a carbon capture function and act as a Eurovision legacy project, returning in even more spectacular fashion in summer 2024, the council added.

Artist Mae Muller will represent the United Kingdom at the song contest.

