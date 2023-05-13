Eurovision 2023 – live: Liverpool hosts final as Sweden’s Loreen competes with Tattoo

The Eurovision Song Contest is underway, with the UK placing its hopes on 25-year-old pop singer Mae Muller and her track “I Wrote a Song”.

This year’s competition marks the first time the UK has hosted a final in 25 years. It was decided that Liverpool would host after 2022’s winning country Ukraine said it would be unable to, due to the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Twenty finalists, including Norway, Sweden, Finland and Australia, are joining Eurovision’s Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and Ukraine tonight.

You can see all the acts who made it through to tonight’s final, along with the running order, here.

The final is being broadcast on BBC One. Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina are presenting, while Norton will also be providing commentary alongside The Great British Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc.

Muller might not quite reach the same heights as Sam Ryder, who finished in second place for the UK last year, but the bookies still pin her among the frontrunners. You can read the latest odds here.

15:30

Here’s the running order for tonight, with Austria up first and the UK tasked with closing the competition...

1. Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

2. Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração

3. Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun

4. Poland | Blanka - Solo

5. Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

6. France: La Zarra - Évidemment

7. Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart

8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea

9. Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo

10. Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite

12. Estonia | Alika - Bridges

13. Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

14. Czechia | Vesna - My Sister’s Crown

15. Australia | Voyager - Promise

16. Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You

17. Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover

18. Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele Åi Luna

19. Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel

20. Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings

21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter

22. Lithuania | Monika LinkytÄ - Stay

23. Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn

24. Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem

25. Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠÄ!

26. United Kingdom | Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

Albania bringing the drama!

21:06

We adore Albani’s Albina & Familja Kelmendi with the pwerful “Duje”, along with those outfits that are giving Abba if they crossed over to the dark side.

Loreen proves why she’s the favourite to win for Sweden with ‘Tattoo’

21:01

Sweden’s returning champion Loreen just proved why she’s the favourite to win this year with a dramatic performance of electro-pop banger “Tattoo”. It’s an incredibly ambitious song, full of tricky key changes and belts, and the choreography was sublime too.

Another favourite from Spain’s Blanca Paloma

20:54

I absolutely adore Spain’s entry, Blanca Paloma, whoo’ channeling Rosalia with her red leather chest plate and slicked-back hair. This is a classic case of a country taking pride in its musical heritage, in this case with the heavy flamenco influences. Sublime.

Blanco Paloma competes for Spain at the Eurovision final (BBC)

Cyprus competes with Andrew Lambrou and “Break A Broken Heart"

20:50

I’m getting big Imagine Dragons vibes from Cyprus’s 2023 entry (contrary to most music critics/snobs’ opinions, that’s not a bad thing in my book. “Break a Broken Heart” is just the kind of big, dramatic anthem that Eurovision fans go nuts for, and it doesn’t hurt that Andrew Lambrou is totally rocking that leather vest.

20:46

Here are the translated lyrics for Italy’s Eurovision entry Due Vite

20:45

We adore Marco Mengoni’s poignant ballad “Due Vita”, but what do the lyrics actually mean?

Here you go:

What the lyrics to Marco Mengoni’s Italy Eurovision entry ‘Due Vite’ mean

Eurovision 2023 La Zarra nails her performance of “Evidement"

20:44

La Zarra is a favourite this year with her song “Evidement”, which is suitably drramatic and features one hell of a belt. The audience are loving it!

Serbia are this year’s Eurovision goths

20:38

Luke Black’s “Samo Mi Se Spava” is giving me major Placebo vibes, while he also seems to have been taking wardrobe advice from Edward Scissorhands.

Kate Middleton makes surprise cameo in Eurovision final with Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra

20:34

Annabel Nugent has the details on that surprise cameo from the Princess of Wales:

Kate Middleton makes shock cameo in Eurovision final with Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra

Switzerland are back with... another ballad

20:32

Switzerland are always one of the favourites but I find they’ve sent very similar-sounding efforts in the last few years. Usually it’s some sort of empowering ballad, with this year’s “Watergun” being a very transparent reference to Russia’s war on Ukraine and the real people on the frontline. Lovely vocals from Remo Forrer but pretty forgettable.

Portugal put on a dramatic display with Mimcat’s “Ai Coração"

20:26

Austria go first with madcap entry Who the Hell is Edgar?

20:23

This song feels a lot like Norway’s popular wolf-y entry last year, with some impressive vocals landing from Teya & Salena. I also like the stage design, which feels very Kraftwerk-inspired.

Here are our glamorous hosts!

20:16

Hannah Waddingham, Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina are our hosts for this evening, all looking absolutely spectacular.

Eurovision 2023 opens in spectacular fashion with Ukraine champions Kalush Orchestra

20:07

Ukraine’s 2022 champions Kalush Orchestra have kicked off Eurovision 2023 in spectacular fashion, with surprise cameos from Joss Stone, Andrew Lloyd Webber and... the Princess of Wales?!

You heard that right: Kate Middleton appeared in a pre-recorded segment playing a piano interlude to the hip-hop group’s single “Stefania”, wearing a blue gown in an additional expression of solidarity.

Less than 10 minutes to go...

19:51

I realised I haven’t told you who my personal favourites are, so let’s rattle through them before the contest kicks off.

Mae Muller’s subtle bop “I Wrote a Song” is, in my view, one of the strongest contenders. It has those Latin flecks of guitar that make you think of summer and revenge, along with a catchy chorus that’s easy to sing along to. There’s Finland’s “Cha Cha Cha”, which I mentioned in the blog earlier (look out for Kaarija’s excellent costume), with its pulsating techno beats, and La Zarra’s dance-pop twist on Edith Piaf’s classic French balladry, complete with extravagant hand gestures.

Elsewhere, you know I’m always rooting for the Italians (ciao Mahmood), and this year is no different - they have another hot contender in the shape of Marco Mengoni and his tender ballad “Due Vita”. I only worry that it’s too similar to Mahmood and Blanco last year with “Brividi”, but we’ll see, si?

You can bet Austria, who are first in tonight’s running order, will be popular, with their whacky dance-techno-chamber-pop bop, “Who the Hell is Edgar?” Queen Alessandra of Norway is another favourite with “Queen of Kings”, while Spain’s Blanca Paloma is bringing the D-R-A-M-A with her Rosalia-esque, flamenco-influenced “EAEA”.

10 minutes until showtime, let’s GO!

19:41

You can help decide who comes out top in tonight’s grand final!

Here’s a breakdown of Eurovision’s peculiar voting system, and how to get involved.

How to vote in Eurovision grand final 2023

19:32

If you’re watching tonight, you might be interested in our handy guide on the Eurovision voting system.

It’s a bit of a weird one to get your head around, but the process of voting for your favourite contestants is actually relatively straightforward.

Hopefully we’ve explained it in simple terms, right here!

How does Eurovision voting work?

19:31 , Roisin O'Connor

19:31

The Game of Thrones actor impressed fans at the semi-finals with her linguistic talents, as well as with her general demeanor.

My colleague Jessie Thompson is also a big fan, and wrote a comment piece attesting to that fact:

Hannah Waddingham as Eurovision host was a stroke of genius

19:21 , Roisin O'Connor

19:21

Mae Muller: ‘Eurovision 2023 is the year of the pop girlies!’

19:11 , Roisin O'Connor

19:11

Paul McCartney fans are convinced that The Beatles legend, Liverpool’s own hometown hero, will be the big surprise, while others think it’ll be a past Eurovision star.

“I thought it was going to be Charles and Camilla giving out the points, but apparently it's Catherine Tate,” Rylan joked earlier this week.

“There has been some stuff happening in rehearsals where it's been a completely closed set,” Mills, the big gossip, revealed. “There's a lot of secrecy and no-one will tell us what's going on.”

“Give me two drinks and I'll tell you everything,” Rylan joked.

Someone get the man a double vodka soda!

19:01 , Roisin O'Connor

19:01

Lord of the Lost: Meet Germany’s head-banging, throat-ripping Eurovision entry

18:51 , Roisin O'Connor

18:51

Full story:

Brexit protest of 75,000 flags planned for Eurovision tonight

18:41 , Roisin O'Connor

18:41

The Ukrainian leader had wanted to make an unannounced video appearance and had been expected to implore the global audience of millions to continue backing his country in its fight to repel Russian invaders.

The EBU said Mr Zelensky had “laudable intentions” but “regrettably” his request was against the rules.

The move prompted criticism from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Boris Johnson, among other figures.

The EBU has declined to comment further.

18:31 , Roisin O'Connor

18:31

The title is a beaut of a misnomer - if you were expecting a sedate, possibly Latin-influenced ballad, you are sorely mistaken. Kaarija have come up with a pounding techno frenzy, featuring Finnish rap and a crunchy synth breakdown.

In case you were wondering, here’s what they’re singing / rapping about:

What the lyrics to Finland’s Eurovision song ‘Cha Cha Cha’ mean in English

18:21 , Roisin O'Connor

18:21

Sam Ryder delights Eurovision fans with surprise performance on Liverpool docks

18:16 , Roisin O'Connor

18:16

18:11 , Roisin O'Connor

18:11

It’s a bit of a reality-check from last year, when I was flitting around Turin, Italy, giddy from a surprise heatwave (even the Italians were like, “Eh, fa un po’ troppo caldo...”) and a Campari Spritz or several. Being backstage at Eurovision is, as a close friend who works with the Contest once pointed out, a lot like being backstage at a school play. Everyone’s in good spirits, many are in wild costumes, and there’s a lot of glitter!

Last year was also very emotional for obvious reasons. I actually ended up sitting opposite some Ukrainian media delegates in the press room, who were very sweet, but you can imagine how tense it became when the final scores were coming in and it was neck-and-neck between the UK and the Ukraine. I’m not going to fib: I was rooting for Kalush Orchestra, not because of politics or pity, but because Kalush Orchestra were categorically the best act of that year. And it’s hard to describe the sheer joy that descended on the place when Ukraine were announced as the winners.

18:01

Liverpool’s fan village has thrown open its gates ahead of the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ticket-holders gathered for hours in the beating sun ahead of the Eurovision Village on the historic Pier Head opening to the public on Saturday.

There were cheers from fans dressed as Ukrainian acts Verka Serduchka and Kalush Orchestra and families in Union flag outfits as the stewards removed the barriers.

Some ran straight to the front of the stage to claim a prime spot for the performances from acts including Claire Richards from Steps and Katrina Leskanich of Katrina And The Waves, ahead of the screening of the grand final from 8pm on the big screens.

Sean, 28, from Liverpool, came wearing a T-shirt featuring Finnish entry Kaarija, the eccentric rapper whose hyperpop hit Cha Cha Cha is among the favourites to win.

He told the PA news agency: “As you can see, I think you know who we are supporting today. Obviously the favourite is Finland. I do think he has got a chance.”

Speaking about UK entry Mae Muller, who is performing last, Sean added: “I enjoy the entry. I think there have been some issues with the vocals.

“But I think it is a good closer. It will be a nice way to round off the show.”

Mark, 29, also from Liverpool, wore a luminescent green outfit reminiscent of Kaarija’s own bolero-style jacket.

He added of Muller’s song: “It is very typically pop, it is not typical Eurovision style which I quite like. I think it will do quite well.”

Speaking about Liverpool’s showcasing of Ukrainian culture, Mark added: “I think it is amazing. If you go around you can see Ukraine everywhere, whether it is the signs or flags, it is just Ukrainian.

“It is even the case that they have brought a Ukrainian host in to help with Liverpool. I hope we have done Ukraine proud.”

Nicki, 30, from Darlington, came to the fan zone dressed as Serduchka with the Ukrainian flag painted on her cheeks, and told PA she usually watched the grand final as part of a viewing party but had been “wanting to do this for years”.

She said she was supporting Loreen from Sweden, another favourite to win, but also backed Muller.

However, Nicki added: “I think it’s hard to compete with last year’s act. We kind of hit our peak last year. It is just unfortunate we missed out on winning but obviously everyone wanted Ukraine to do well. So hopefully she will be on the left side of the board.”

She said Liverpool’s showcasing of Ukrainian culture around the city was “fantastic” and showed “we are united”.

The grand final on Saturday night will see Muller finally take to the stage, after it emerged Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky had been barred from addressing the event.

After months of preparation, the 25-year-old singer from north London will finally perform her track, I Wrote A Song, for the international voting public.

She is hoping to continue the success of last year’s UK entry Sam Ryder, who finished second behind Kalush Orchestra.

Twenty-six acts will perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to an expected global audience of 160 million viewers, according to the BBC, after the UK agreed to host the contest on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Reporting by Press Association

17:51 , Roisin O'Connor

17:51

The returning Swedish champ is competing in tonight’s final with her track “Tattoo”, a quintissential Scandipop banger complete with euphoric chorus and pulsating synth beats.

Read about Loreen in her own words in this fab Q&A with my colleague Isobel Lewis.

Loreen: Meet Sweden’s returning Eurovision champion hoping to score a second victory

17:41 , Roisin O'Connor

17:41

Who is Eurovision favourite Alessandra? Norway’s TikTok star adored by Ellie Goulding

18:27 , Roisin O'Connor

18:27

She delighted fans at the semi-finals with her impressive linguistic talents, as well as her generally delightful demeanour.

My colleague Jessie Thompson agrees, and has written a comment piece about why the Game of Thrones star’s appointment was such a stroke of genius.

Hannah Waddingham as Eurovision host was a stroke of genius

18:24 , Roisin O'Connor

18:24

17:21 , Roisin O'Connor

17:21

Tonight’s show will represent the culture of host city Liverpool along with last year’s winner, Ukraine, who were unable to host the event because of the ongoing invasion by Russia.

We know that we’ll be treated to a performance by 2022 champions Kalush Orchestra, who will kick off the show at 8pm BST, and also see live renditions of songs by Ukraine’s 2016 winner Jamala, and UK’s 2022 runner-up and all-round lovely chap Sam Ryder.

Given the significance of this year’s event taking place in the UK, for the first time since 1998, my bets are on a major British pop star.

17:01 , Roisin O'Connor

17:01

16:41 , Roisin O'Connor

16:41

Mae Muller: ‘Eurovision 2023 is the year of the pop girlies!’

16:21 , Roisin O'Connor

16:21

Stay with us for all the latest updates, before the main event kicks off at 8pm live and on the BBC.

16:10 , Annabel Nugent

16:10

Eurovision 2023: How to watch the grand final

15:50 , Annabel Nugent

15:50

The 10 greatest winning Eurovision performances

15:30 , Annabel Nugent

15:30

Mae Muller: ‘Eurovision 2023 is the year of the pop girlies!’

15:10 , Annabel Nugent

15:10

Born in Montreal to Francophone Canadian parents, La Zarra rose to fame in 2021 with the single “Tu t’en iras” (“You Will Leave”), which was certified platinum.

For Eurovision, however, La Zarra will be performing another of her songs titled “Évidement”, which she wrote alongside Benny Adam. Check out the lyrics (and the English translation) below...

14:50 , Annabel Nugent

14:50

Loreen is Sweden’s returning champion hoping to score a second Eurovision victory

14:30 , Annabel Nugent

14:30

How Eurovision voting works – and the massive change to the rules for 2023

14:10 , Annabel Nugent

14:10

This list is made up of the 20 countries who qualified in the semi-finals, last year’s winners (Ukraine), and the so-called Big Five (the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France) whose financial contributions to the event mean they automatically qualify for the grand final.

The 26 countries competing in Eurovision’s grand final are confirmed

13:50 , Annabel Nugent

13:50

The talk show host is a pivotal part of Eurovision in the UK. Here’s a list of his most brutal (and hilarious) commentary...

Graham Norton’s most savage Eurovision commentary moments

13:30 , Annabel Nugent

13:30

With a star-studded cast including Ferrell as co-writer and co-star opposite Rachel McAdams, the movie follows Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, an Icelandic pop duo determined to win over their small town and represent Iceland at the Eurovision finals.

The film takes inspiration from real-life iconic moments in Eurovision history. Here’s all the call-backs you missed...

All the real-life comparisons you missed in Will Ferrell’s Eurovision Netflix film

13:10 , Annabel Nugent

13:10

The Swedish superstars rocketed to international fame after they wowed Europe with “Waterloo” at the 1974 song contest.

Here, we trace the road from Sweden to superstardom for Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid.

How Abba’s douze-points energy at Eurovision started a pop revolution

12:50 , Annabel Nugent

12:50

Check out our explainer below to find out how Russia’s ban from Eurovision has had consequences for Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Why North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Russia aren’t competing at Eurovision this year

12:30 , Annabel Nugent

12:30

Good or bad, they were certainly all... memorable.

From Maneskin to Kalush Orchestra and ABBA to Conchita Wurst, here’s our ranking of every winner ranked from worst to best.

Every Eurovision winner ranked from worst to best

11:50 , Annabel Nugent

11:50

Here’s the latest betting odds and favourites to win for tonight’s competition...

Eurovision 2023: Betting odds, favourites, sweepstake and scorecards

11:29 , Annabel Nugent

11:29

Competing for the country this year is Käärijä with his upbeat paen to piña coladas and pints: “Cha Cha Cha.”

If you want to sing-along tonight, you can check out the lyrics (and the English translation) here...

What the lyrics to Finland’s Eurovision song ‘Cha Cha Cha’ mean in English

10:50 , Annabel Nugent

10:50

1. Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

2. Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração

3. Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun

4. Poland | Blanka - Solo

5. Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

6. France: La Zarra - Évidemment

7. Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart

8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea

9. Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo

10. Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite

12. Estonia | Alika - Bridges

13. Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

14. Czechia | Vesna - My Sister’s Crown

15. Australia | Voyager - Promise

16. Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You

17. Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover

18. Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele Åi Luna

19. Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel

20. Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings

21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter

22. Lithuania | Monika LinkytÄ - Stay

23. Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn

24. Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem

25. Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠÄ!

26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

10:33 , Annabel Nugent

10:33

In the past, the nation’s Eurovision entries have covered a wide variety of performers, from household names like Cliff Richard and the late Olivia Newton-John, to more obscure up-and-comers.

Here’s a rundown of some of the UK’s most note-worthy past Eurovision entrants – and where they are now.

Where are the UK Eurovision entries now?

10:11 , Annabel Nugent

10:11

We spoke to the North London-based artist ahead of tonight’s show. Check out the interview here...

09:35 , Annabel Nugent

09:35

The 26 countries competing in Eurovision’s grand final are confirmed

08:45 , Annabel Nugent

08:45

Stay tuned on our live blog for all the updates and latest information regarding tonight’s big event.

Getty Images (Getty Images)

08:23 , Tom Murray

08:23

Throughout, one name has stood out as a clear frontrunner: that of Sweden’s entry, Loreen.

You can find out who she’s up against below.

07:27 , Tom Murray

07:27

After winning in 2012, the “Euphoria” singer is back with a new, equally catching song.

You can check out our interview with her below.

Loreen is Sweden’s returning champion hoping to score a second Eurovision victory

06:22 , Tom Murray

06:22

Relive last night’s #Eurovision Second Semi-Final in 60 seconds! 🥳🤩 pic.twitter.com/DkPcVX5NnL — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 12, 2023

05:28 , Tom Murray

05:28

From Måneskin to ABBA, find them all here.

The 10 greatest winning Eurovision performances

04:25 , Tom Murray

04:25

03:27 , Tom Murray

03:27

The talk show host quickly became renowned for mocking the length of the four-hour final, and also for noticing when “someone dressed up” for the announcement of scores from each participating country.

Below, The Independent has rounded up some of his most savage lines from over the years.

Read more:

Graham Norton’s most savage Eurovision commentary moments

02:31 , Tom Murray

02:31

The prog-rock group were shortlisted to compete for Australia in 2020 (although they did not make it to the country’s final), only to become the runners-up in Australia’s competition last year.

“I genuinely think we were a point of difference for Australia last year; a heavy band with a pop sheen, and our song had immediacy to it,” guitarist Scott Kay told The Independent.

“This year, we believe it only made sense to be chosen to represent the country considering how close we came in 2022!”

Read more:

Voyager: Meet the Eurovision die-hards finally representing Australia this year

01:29 , Tom Murray

Saturday 13 May 2023 00:37 , Tom Murray

Saturday 13 May 2023 00:37

The Norwegian-Italian singer has already racked up more than 25 million streams on Spotify with her song “Queen of Kings”, which she will be performing during Saturday’s (13 May) grand final.

Alessandra rose to fame in her home country only last year after appearing on Norway’s version of The Voice.

Speaking about the inspiration behind “Queen of Kings”, she said the song is about the power of women as well as her experiences as a bisexual woman.

Read more:

Who is Eurovision favourite Alessandra? Norway’s TikTok star adored by Ellie Goulding

Friday 12 May 2023 23:39 , Tom Murray

Friday 12 May 2023 21:45 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 21:45

Want the lowdown? Read below...

How Eurovision voting works – and the massive change to the rules for 2023

Friday 12 May 2023 21:00 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 21:00

Ahead of the final, Meg Warren Lister spoke to the band about competing in Eurovision 2023.

Who are Vesna, the all-female folk group representing Czechia at Eurovision?

Friday 12 May 2023 20:15 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 20:15

Released in 2020 and starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, the musical comedy follows a pair of Icelandic musicians who dream of representing their country at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ellie Muir breaks out all the real-life Eurovision references in the film:

All the real-life comparisons you missed in Will Ferrell’s Eurovision Netflix film

Friday 12 May 2023 19:30 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 19:30

The answer? VERY.

Meet Lord of the Lost, Germany’s head-banging, chart-topping Eurovision entry

Friday 12 May 2023 18:45 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 18:45

Those contestants have ranged from the good (Conchita Wurst) to the bad (most of the early 2000s), to the downright ugly (Lordi), and we’ve ranked them all for you.

Who will take home the number one spot? Read on to find out...

Every Eurovision winner ranked

Friday 12 May 2023 18:00 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 18:00

Here, Mark Beaumont looks back at the band’s musical past, following their journey from Sweden to Abba-tar stardom.

How Abba’s douze-points energy at Eurovision started a pop revolution

Friday 12 May 2023 17:15 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 17:15

They are the 20 acts who made it through this week’s semi-finals (10 from each), the Big Five countries who automatically qualify every year (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom), and 2022 champions Ukraine.

See who will be taking part here.

The 26 countries competing in Eurovision’s grand final are confirmed

Friday 12 May 2023 16:50 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 16:50

Relive last night’s #Eurovision Second Semi-Final in 60 seconds! 🥳🤩 pic.twitter.com/DkPcVX5NnL — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 12, 2023

Friday 12 May 2023 16:30 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 16:30

After winning in 2012, the “Euphoria” singer is back with a new, equally catching song.

You can check out our interview with her below.

Loreen is Sweden’s returning champion hoping to score a second Eurovision victory

Friday 12 May 2023 16:20 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 16:20

She captioned the post: “We wrote the songs, sharing our life stories. Now our passion and hope are felt by millions, thanks to Eurovision. Today we unite our posts ahead of the contest, which this year is hosted by the UK on behalf of Ukraine.”

Friday 12 May 2023 15:45 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 15:45

Throughout, one name has stood out as a clear frontrunner: that of Sweden’s entry, Loreen.

You can find out who she’s up against below.

Who will win Eurovision 2023? Latest odds and favourites

Friday 12 May 2023 15:15 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 15:15

Flanked by Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina, the Ted Lasso star used the live shows to show off her “unreal” vocal skills, speak in fluent French, and generally get the party going.

Still, it’s no surprise, writes Jessie Thompson; Waddingham has always been a diva-in-waiting...

Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham was always a diva-in-waiting

Friday 12 May 2023 14:45 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 14:45

Yes, it wouldn’t be Eurovision without the Irish comedian, who this year is sharing commentary duties with Mel Giedroyc, as well as co-hosting the live final in Liverpool.

Here, we’ve looked back at some of Norton’s most barbs from over the years, ahead of tomorrow’s final.

Graham Norton’s most savage Eurovision commentary moments

Friday 12 May 2023 14:10 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 14:10

We spoke to the 25-year-old about political tweets, girl power and the UK (finally) taking Eurovision seriously.

Mae Muller: ‘Eurovision 2023 is the year of the pop girlies!’

Friday 12 May 2023 12:13 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 12:13

First up: meet Voyager! Australia may be a relatively new addition to Eurovision, but don’t be fooled. This rock band know their stuff when it comes to the big competition, having “stayed up to ungodly hours just to simply watch Eurovision”.

Voyager: Meet the Eurovision die-hards finally representing Australia this year

Friday 12 May 2023 11:05 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 11:05

Find out more below...

Friday 12 May 2023 10:52 , Isobel Lewis

Friday 12 May 2023 10:52

We’ll be talking you through everything going on in this year’s competition, from interviews with the 2023 finalists to behind-the-scenes intel on social media.