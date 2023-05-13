Eurovision 2023 latest: Liverpool hosts the grand final

Fans gather in Liverpool to watch the Eurovision Song Contest final on a giant screen in the Eurovision Village - Christopher Furlong/Getty

Welcome to the 67th Eurovision Song Contest! This year, the UK is proudly hosting the competition on behalf of Ukraine, and the host city – drawing on a stellar musical heritage – is Liverpool. TV coverage begins at 8pm tonight on BBC One and iPlayer.

If you’re watching from outside the UK, check out the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel. And American viewers can watch the contest on Peacock from 3pm ET/12pm PT, with commentary from Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Here at Telegraph HQ, I'll be following all the action live, along with our music critics Neil McCormick and James Hall, plus Tim Stanley and Francis Dearnley will be supplying insights from the venue in Liverpool. Will it be a triumphant night for the UK's Mae Muller? Or could Ukraine do it again?

06:03 PM

What happened in the semi-finals?

The Eurovision 2023 semi-finals were televised on the BBC on Tuesday and Thursday nights – if you missed those, you can find all the highlights in our Semi-final 1 and Semi-final 2 reviews. Warning: it includes the most ill-advised rap since Ariana DeBose at the Baftas.

The general consensus is that the first contest featured a stronger line-up, meaning that some nations were unlucky to be eliminated then (including poor Ireland), while others were fortunate to get through on Thursday thanks to weaker competition.

Altogether, 26 countries remain (out of an original 37 entries) to battle it out in the grand final. That includes the “big five” – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – which all go through automatically as the competition’s biggest financial backers, plus the reigning champion Ukraine.

Ireland's Wild Youth were eliminated in the first semi-final - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty

05:59 PM

Royal approval for the venue

This is not just Eurovision…this is M&S Eurovision. Or rather, our Liverpool venue is the M&S Bank Arena in the centre of the city. The spectacular stage design for Eurovision features a 450 square metre stage, plus hundreds of LED lights, floor tiles and giant rotating screens.

The stage had its official inauguration on 26 April, with Charles III and Queen Camilla pressing a button to make it light up for the first time. The royal couple were also given a behind-the-scenes tour – and later made a surprise appearance in a pre-recorded introductory segment at the start of Tuesday’s semi-final.

Charles III and Queen Camilla switch on the stage lighting - PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

05:55 PM

The UK is hosting for Ukraine

Since Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, Ukraine would ordinarily be hosting this year, but is unable to because of Russia’s invasion creating security concerns. So, the UK – runners-up thanks to Sam Ryder – is hosting on Ukraine’s behalf. Although the contest, as always, is avoiding any overt political statements, the theme seems pretty pointed: “United by Music”.

The presenting team for the semi-finals and final consists of two Brits, singer Alesha Dixon and actress (and Ted Lasso star) Hannah Waddington, plus Ukrainian rocker Julia Sanina. Graham Norton, beloved for his snarky Eurovision commentary in previous years, joins them for this grand final, along with Mel Giedroyc.

As for who has the honour of announcing the UK’s jury vote results, that falls to comedian and actress Catherine Tate. Is she bovvered? Let’s hope so.

You can find more info on the hosts, voting and more in our handy Eurovision guide.

Presenters Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon - Anthony Devlin/Getty

05:46 PM

Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome

…to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest! It’s the 67th edition of the competition and this year, of course, it’s coming to us from the UK – more specifically from lovely Liverpool. This is the first time that the UK is hosting since 1998.

We’ll be bringing you live reactions to every thunderous ballad, quirky concept, eye-watering costume, and the tense business of voting for this year’s champion. Alongside me (Marianka Swain) are Telegraph music critics Neil McCormick and James Hall, casting an expert eye over all the entries, plus Tim Stanley and Francis Dearnley will be giving us some sneak peeks from Liverpool – where fans are already gathering.

Eurovision fans in Liverpool - Christopher Furlong/Getty

