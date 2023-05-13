Eurovision 2023 latest: Cyprus entry impresses with big notes – and even bigger arms

Cyprus entrant Andrew Lambrou - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Welcome to the 67th Eurovision Song Contest! This year, the UK is proudly hosting the competition on behalf of Ukraine, and the host city – drawing on a stellar musical heritage – is Liverpool. TV coverage begins at 8pm tonight on BBC One and iPlayer.

If you’re watching from outside the UK, check out the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel. And American viewers can watch the contest on Peacock from 3pm ET/12pm PT, with commentary from Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Here at Telegraph HQ, I'll be following all the action live, along with our music critics Neil McCormick and James Hall, plus Tim Stanley and Francis Dearnley will be supplying insights from the venue in Liverpool. Will it be a triumphant night for the UK's Mae Muller? Or could Ukraine do it again?

We'd love to hear who you're supporting – do let us know in the comments below!

09:07 PM

Meet Albania's Von Trapps

“Albina Kelmendi is clearly a vocal powerhouse, and this blend of folk melody and electronic beats is genuinely rousing. I realise the clue is in the band name, but as a frontwoman Albina is so glamorous it is slightly disconcerting every time the camera cuts to her mum and dad, who look like they’ve invaded the stage to cheer her on from the chorus line.”

Norton quips: "If they don't do well, there'll be such an atmosphere in the car on the way home."

Albania entrant Albina Kelmendi - Aaron Chown

09:06 PM

The kids are alright

Following a brief segment about the youngsters' version of the song contest, James has this to say: "Junior Eurovision looks like a mixture of a karaoke session at a particularly raucous kids’ party and Minipops, the Eighties TV show in which children sang then-contemporary pop hits (am I showing my age here?).

"I wonder if there’s a football academy-type set-up here, where a country’s young representatives are fast-tracked into the grown-up Eurovision if they do particularly well. I had no idea a junior version existed. Apparently it's been going for 20 years. I wonder if there’s a senior one too for superannuated singers? It would only be fair."

Story continues

ADORE the way Lissandro says Liverpool 😍 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/bHVdsijU4v — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

09:01 PM

Is France a dark horse?

Francis thinks so...

8 songs down.



Much as it pains me to say it, there was a lot of love in the room for #France.#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/oa8XWcozuj — Francis Dearnley (@FrancisDearnley) May 13, 2023

09:01 PM

Sweden cements favourite status

“Loreen has been such a bookies’ favourite for so long, it would be weirdly anticlimactic if she were to actually win,” notes Neil. “Tattoo builds quickly from soft electro ballad into a dramatic belter with a cute “you-hoo-hoo” hook and sky-high chorus.

“It’s simple and direct, starkly but artfully staged – albeit I kept worrying she was going to get crushed to death by that lighting rig. The histrionic vocal is as fiercely catchy as Sam Ryder’s Space Man. She’s probably still the one to beat.”

You can read our interview with Loreen here.

Loreen from Sweden - PHIL NOBLE

08:57 PM

Extraordinary singing from Spain

“Latino superstar Rosalia has made electro flamenco a very contemporary pop trend, so this quite bold and stripped-back offering from Blanca Paloma sounds right up to date and really shines a light on some extraordinary singing,” praises Neil.

“EAEA was composed when the songwriters only drew vowels during a game of Scrabble. That’s a little-known fact that I just made up.”

Blanca Paloma of Spain - Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:51 PM

Cyprus has big notes (and even bigger arms)

“There are some big vocal notes to rival Sam Ryder in this dramatic ballad (although a lot of them are on a pre-recorded backing track, which might be cheating). Simple, stark and powerful - and I’m not just talking about his biceps,” says an admiring Neil.

Cyprus entrant Andrew Lambrou - Aaron Chown

“Andrew Lambrou is an Australian singing a song written by a Danish and Swedish production team, so I’m not even sure how this qualifies as a Cypriot entry. I wonder if Jackie Charlton was involved (little Irish football team joke, there).”

Anyone else feeling a little hot and bothered? It's definitely because of the flames 🔥 #Eurovision — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

08:46 PM

Rap recap

"All killer, no filler / Big up King Charles and Queen Camilla!" Yes, Alesha Dixon is having another crack at rapping as she introduces a look back at this week's semi-finals.

08:45 PM

France supplies magnifique nostalgia

“In its sensual, dramatic opening bars, it appears France have gone full Edith Piaf, with a cabaret chanteuse in a cocked hat stirringly recounting how she hurts everywhere: in her heart, eyes, hands and, er, kidneys (which, to be fair, sounds much better in French),” notes Neil. “Then the beat kicks in and it transforms into an enchantingly old-school slice of Eurodisco with swirling strings. A bit of a nostalgic throwback – but then so is much of today’s hit music.”

France's La Zarra - Martin Meissner

08:43 PM

Serbia goes for gloomy

“Imagine Robert Smith and Gary Numan colliding in the Batcave disco in 1984,” sums up Neil. “The dystopian staging of Luke Black’s wonky electro-goth drone is impressive, but his voice has all the projection of a timid New Romantic whispering to his reflection in a mirror. The end of the world couldn’t come quickly enough.”

Luke Black from Serbia - PHIL NOBLE

08:37 PM

Poland brings the hen party

“I see the sexy Bucks Fizz dress swipe move remains a Eurovision staple. It worked in 1981, could it still work 32 years later?” wonders Neil. “Blanka is styled like Dua Lipa and has some of the British dance pop superstar’s perfectly drilled strut but little of her poised vocal control, while the bom-bom / bom-bom beat (don’t want to get too technical here) sounds more high street hen party than mirrorballs at Studio 54.”

Blanka from Poland - REUTERS/Phil Noble

08:35 PM

Worrying news from Ukraine

Reports on the ground in Ukraine: "As soon as the Eurovision Song Contest final began, an air raid alarm sounded in Kyiv. Five minutes later, the siren was heard in Odesa. People are leaving places, pubs and restaurants. Unknown air targets are spotted over Vinnytsia region."

08:33 PM

Switzerland begins the anti-war commentary

“The first mention of war in what has been threatened to be the most political Eurovision comes in a song from perennial neutrals Switzerland,” says Neil. “Remo Forrer has a very contemporary voice, with bluesy low notes and a big booming baritone when he lets rip that belies his fresh-faced youth.

“The way the piano ballad turns into a thick mid-tempo pop anthem is a very effective modern trope. You could imagine Rag’n’Bone Man making a monster meal of this. Maybe a few facial tattoos and a beard would help, but it is a simple, heartfelt performance of a strong if slightly clichéd song.”

Remo Forrer of Switzerland - Martin Meissner

08:29 PM

Portugal bring the cheese

“After all my hopeful pre-show guff about how the Eurovision has become a credible platform for contemporary pop, Mimicat comes on like a throwback to the Boom-Bang-A-Bang era, with a slice of cheesy Latin quasi-flamenco pop that would have sounded dated when Portugal made its Eurovision debut in 1964,” sighs Neil. “All the sophistication of a hotel showband at a package holiday in exotic Blackpool.”

Mimicat from Portugal - PHIL NOBLE

08:24 PM

Up first: it's Austria

“Austrian duo Teya and Selena offer a very meta start to Eurovision: a song about songwriting written especially for Eurovision by two former Eurovision hopefuls at a songwriting camp,” observes Neil.

“Turns out the Edgar in the title is the ghostly spirit of the author of the Pit & the Pendulum, not the former leader of 70s blues rockers the Edgar Broughton Band. Nor are they chanting “Po-Po-Po-Po-Po-Po” in honour of their favourite Teletubby, which is a disappointment. Shakespeare gets a look in too, with some quasi-operatic singing to maintain a flavour of high culture over a very low culture beat. Quoth the Raven: ‘Nevermore.’”

James adds: “It was quite bold of a music competition to have a sly dig at the streaming giants (take note, Spotify) in the opening act. Austrian duo Teya and Selena’s Who The Hell is Edgar? makes reference to the average 0.003p that musicians are paid every time a song is streamed. (“Zero, dot, zero, zero, three/ At least it pays to be funny/ Ugh,” it goes.) Ouch. It’s such a catchy tune, mind. Am sure the money’s rolling in.”



Teya & Salena of Austria - Martin Meissner

08:21 PM

The presenters have landed

Norton sprinted down from the commentary box to join Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham. Not sure about Sanina's mix of Disney wicked queen silhouette and in custard yellow, but Waddingham adds another winner to her week of fabulous frocks. She looks like a very sexy Quality Street.

They bring us breaking news that Luxembourg are rejoining the contest next year, in case you were worried about that. Also, Waddingham is speaking French, a skill which has her fans all a-flutter.

Eurovision hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton - Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:11 PM

Don't rain on my parade

We begin with the flag parade, soundtracked by some past Ukrainian Eurovision entrants - and by commentator Mel Giedroyc, taking the baton from Norton. Or, as she puts it, grasping the Penny Mordaunt sword.

James comments: "Strong opening there. Not only last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra giving it some with a massive production and dozens of dancers, but Graham Norton coming out with a contender for joke of the night. As Sam Ryder played guitar on the roof of the Liver Building, Norton quipped: 'Brian May will be livid.' Douze points, Graham, douze points."

Francis also approves:

What an opening to #Eurovision2023!



So who's going to win? I was lucky enough to be in the final rehearsal earlier and Norway, Finland, Ukraine, Sweden, Israel, and the UK won the crowd.



But will that translate to the telly?



160 million people are watching Liverpool right now. — Francis Dearnley (@FrancisDearnley) May 13, 2023

08:06 PM

The Princess of Wales makes a cameo

The grand final is officially under way - and Graham Norton's soothing tones welcome us to Liverpool. Our first performance is from Kalush Orchestra, Ukraine's winning entry last year, reprising their song Stefania.

But wait! This opening pre-recorded segment also features some British guest stars: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Joss Stone, rapper Ms Banks, and the Princess of Wales looking very glam in a blue gown and sat at a grand piano. Read more about the royal cameo here.

Neil says: "Blimey, not even 2 minutes into this and we've had the Princess of Wales playing piano with last year's Ukrainian winners Kalush Orchestra. Good luck to whoever wins, cos I think I can already picture tomorrow's front pages. Upstaged by royalty. Welcome to Britain, Eurovision."

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹



A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.



Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

07:56 PM

Francis has some final tips

He's in the Eurovision press room...

Welcome behind the scenes of #Eurovision!



Only a few minutes to go... pic.twitter.com/MLM2pGQrhX — Francis Dearnley (@FrancisDearnley) May 13, 2023

07:55 PM

This is your five-minute warning...

Flags, snacks and drinks at the ready!

Say hello to all of our incredible Grand Finalists! 🙌 #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/bMOSb2XO0n — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

07:53 PM

Any room at the inn?

“There has been a bit of confusion over whether there are any empty hotel rooms left in Liverpool this weekend,” says James. “Having been in the city last weekend, this is my anecdotal take on things. It seems that many hotels sold out following the announcement that Liverpool would host Eurovision (some rooms even got snapped up before this as avid fans booked rooms in all the competing cities – and then cancelled in all of them but Liverpool).

“However, rooms were freed up when people couldn’t get tickets for the Grand Final and opted not to go. Sadly, rail strikes today and yesterday are likely to mean that lots of the available rooms will remain empty. So there is room at the inn. If only you could get there…”

Eurovision fans in Liverpool - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

07:45 PM

Liverpool is championing Britain's musical stars

“Liverpool’s music scene has been buzzing all week,” notes James. “As well as the Eurovision semi-finals, there have been a series of concerts at local venues including the world-famous Cavern Club by local heroes such as The Coral, Miles Kane and the Lightning Seeds.

“Lesser-known bands have played too. The gigs have been put on by the Music Venue Trust (MVT) and the National Lottery as a ‘celebration of Liverpool’s musical history’ and a means of giving the ‘next wave’ of talent a platform, says Mark Davyd, the chief executive of MVT. It’s easy to dismiss Eurovision as a naff kitsch-fest (well, it is) but initiatives like this give it a wider musical resonance and should be welcomed.

“The city has also hosted the ‘Rave UKraine’ club night, which saw Hot Chip perform. The fringes of Eurovision seem to have become a bit of a magnet for successful artists this year. Perhaps it should toy with a new slogan. Eurovision: credible outside, cheesy middle.”

Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds performs in Liverpool - Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for The National Lottery

07:41 PM

Terry Wogan fell out of love with Eurovision

The Irish presenter came to define the song contest thanks to his wry commentary. But it was something of a poisoned chalice, as Charlotte Runcie explains in this fascinating piece. And was Wogan the reason that the UK stopped trying?

Meanwhile, pop star Mika has fully embraced the contest. He tells Neil that “it’s not just an entertainment show, it is an exercise in universality.” Read more about that, and his thoughts on the UK’s Mae Muller, here.

Terry Wogan - Katie Collins/PA Wire

07:33 PM

Francis is locating his inner dancing queen

Well, maybe...

A terrific atmosphere here outside the press centre.



Should I join them?



Like for 'yes', ignore for 'no'... pic.twitter.com/4sIfenMQ8L — Francis Dearnley (@FrancisDearnley) May 13, 2023

07:31 PM

Which country tops the phone stats?

“I asked my friends at EE to analyse their mobile network usage in Liverpool this week so we could see who’s up there,” says James.

“This is what they found:

• Norway is the most popular visiting nation with over 5,600 individuals connecting to the EE network.

• Ireland’s in second place, with 4,600 visiting individuals. Shame they got kicked out at the semi-final stage.

• France is close third, with 4,400 individuals.

• Overall, UK and international visitors to Eurovision sites in Liverpool have downloaded more than 20 terabytes of data this week, mainly for accessing social media apps. Instagram was the most popular, followed by TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

07:26 PM

Could we see a surprise winner?

Our man on the ground, Tim Stanley, has the inside scoop. “By midnight, I will have watched the final three times (twice in rehearsal) and my feeling is the bookies are wrong-ish. They say Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, Israel and Norway are the favourites.

“But the Swedish song is dull and has precious little movement (she just crawls out of a box). And Ukraine, though admired for its resistance to the war, has no tune at all; it’s two blokes and some TV screens.

“Israel is a good bet thanks to the singer’s breakout breakdancing. Norway is a traditional rom-pa-pom Euro hit. Finland is popular though creepy (tubby fellow has women on ribbons). But I’d say keep an eye on France, which is a splendid Piaf-esque solo; Spain, which was rapturously received by the press; Austria, with its very catchy tribute to Edgar Allen Poe; and Cyprus, who pips Italy in the hunk stakes.

“Croatia has a Hitler-based satire song that could have been fun, but they stupidly chose not to translate it, so it just comes off as tasteless. Personally, I’d crown Switzerland because it went for an out-and-out anti-war song, but I’m a pacifist and all I’ve got is one vote.

“Finally, I believe the UK could appear within the top ten. It’s no classic, but it’s catchy and Mae’s performance will do us proud. It looks better on stage than it sounds on iTunes.”

07:22 PM

Eurovision is no longer a dead end

“It does seem that Eurovision has lost its career death stigma,” observes Neil. “Italian rock band Maneskin broke through on the local version of X Factor in 2017, won Eurovision in 2021, scored a top five UK hit with Iggy Pop, and played London’s 20,000 capacity O2 Arena this week.

“Last year’s UK entry Sam Ryder had millions of followers around the world singing cover versions on TikTok before his number two Eurovision position propelled him to become one of the breakout British stars of our times. This year’s UK entry Mae Muller has already scored a massive hit in the US, a young songwriting talent building a career in which Eurovision is a stepping stone, not the be-all and end-all.

“Might it actually be that Eurovision has become…cool? (Critic quickly ducks behind sofa to escape assault by angry Mojo readers)”

Sam Ryder at Eurovision 2022 - AP Photo/Luca Bruno

07:18 PM

The man behind the music

“There is a serious music heavyweight behind the scenes at the contest this year,” observes James. “The BBC has appointed the music director behind Stormzy’s astonishing Glastonbury headline performance in 2019 – a man called Kojo Samuel – as the music director in charge of the interval performances in the M&S Bank Arena.

“Samuel is a big deal. An arranger, composer, DJ and MD, he has also worked with Dave, Jessie Ware, Camila Cabello, Rita Ora and FLO. He knitted together grime, gospel and ballet for Stormzy’s Glasto set in quite an unforgettable way. It’ll be interesting to see what he does tonight.

“And, as if Samuel’s CV wasn’t impressive enough, he hails from music royalty: his mum is PP Arnold, the former Ikette and singer of First Cut is the Deepest, and his dad is Calvin Samuel, the one-time bassist for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Sounds like things are in safe hands.”

Camila Cabello - Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

07:14 PM

Francis welcomes us to Liverpool

The Telegraph's Francis Dearnley is on the scene! Here's his first video update from the venue:

I'm behind the scenes of #Eurovision2023 for @Telegraph!



It's my first time here.



So like this post to join me for a night of glitz, glamour and people dressed as #ABBA. pic.twitter.com/YwAcJP9DAe — Francis Dearnley (@FrancisDearnley) May 13, 2023

07:05 PM

Top Eurovision stats

“My inbox is bulging with Eurovision stats and predictions,” says James. “But here are some insights from a digital marketing company called Evoluted that are quite fun. It has analysed six decades worth of Eurovision winners and losers as well as voting patterns.

“This is what it found:

• Solo singers have a 44 per cent higher chance of winning than groups.

• Female winners have outweighed male winners by 32 per cent.

• Out-and-out pop songs have won 51 per cent of the time, ballads have won 23 per cent of the time, while folk songs have won 9 per cent of the time.

• Although English has been the main singing language, there have only been 32 English-sung winners versus 37 non-English-sung winners.

“So, hold on… The UK’s Mae Muller is a female solo singer who’s performing an out-and-out pop banger. Tick, tick, tick. This is looking good! But she’s singing in English. Aah. Oh well, three out of four ain’t bad.”

Are the odds looking good for UK entry Mae Muller? - Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

06:57 PM

Embrace the Eurovision madness

Tim has rounded up some of the most delightfully kitsch, outlandish or plain bonkers elements to look out for - see how many you can tick off in our bingo…

You can also revel in Eurovision’s most memorable fashions of all time (some for, er, interesting reasons), and cringe over the most embarrassing performances ever.

Hint: one of them is a painful Beyoncé knock-off, another drummed the words “I just had sex with your ex” into our brains. And then there's the “NA NA NA” guy...

Serhat of San Marino performs the song "Say Na Na Na" during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest - AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

06:49 PM

Eurovision is the new Top of the Pops

“There was a time - not so long ago - when any musician with even a vague hint of credibility and half a chance of a sustained career wouldn’t touch Eurovision with a dirty bargepole,” recalls Neil McCormick. “Nor, for that matter, would dedicated music fans tune in for anything other than cheap laughs. Times (apparently) have changed (says veteran music critic settling down on the sofa armed with a score card and bottle of vino).

“Is Eurovision the new annual Top of the Pops - a one-stop fix for all the family, where we can sit and argue about what constitutes ‘real music’ and ‘proper singing’ and ‘Does their mother know they’ve gone out dressed like that?’ and dad can sound off about how ‘things were better in the old days’?

“The once all-important Top 40 Singles Charts have completely lost their grip on mainstream attention, becoming a baffling hodgepodge of novelty tracks and multi-artist collaborations whose chart positions are assessed by online streaming data weighted in ways incomprehensible to anyone but a trained statistician.

“Perhaps we’ve been softened up by over 20 years of Saturday night TV singing competitions, but suddenly Eurovision doesn’t seem so, well, peculiar. It is a lavishly staged competitive pop marketplace that we can all easily grasp and express an opinion about.

“And what even a hardened music critic can’t help but notice is that the music emerging from all corners of the continent has become rather accomplished – or certainly no odder than anything else on the airwaves. The global streaming environment has boosted local music scenes, pouring money into international record markets to develop their own artists, whilst softening up listeners to embrace sounds from different cultures. Korean, Costa Rican and Nigerian artists are scoring huge hits, so why not a troop of art punks from Croatia?

“At the same time, music execs well versed in exploiting social media to promote artists across borders have twigged that the Eurovision is a ready-made international platform to put their protégés in front of tens of millions of potential fans. Today Liverpool, tomorrow the world.”

06:41 PM

Liverpool is the host with the most

“Liverpool pop stars of yesteryear have been getting in on the Eurovision action in various ways,” says James Hall. “Yesterday a version of Where’s Wally featuring Nineties star Sonia took place in the city. Eurovision fans were being given the chance to win tickets for today’s final by playing… Spot Sonia. The game involved finding pictures of the UK’s 1993 Eurovision entrant hidden in secret locations around Liverpool.

“In a separate stunt, Sonia (the actual one) gave a doorstep performance of her Eurovision song Better The Devil You Know to a competition winner. She did this on behalf of the Cheshire Cheese Company and winemaker Campo Viejo, who together had launched a Eurovision hamper called – wait for it – Cheddar The Devil You Know. According to the PR puff, Sonia was literally ‘delivering the cheese’. Quite.

Meanwhile, as well as performing at the big opening concert last weekend, Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton has joined forces with Deliveroo to create phonetically spelt menus so that peckish tourists can try their hand at the local lingo. The ‘Deliver-pudlian’ (geddit?) menus include things like the ‘Bar-buh-kew hah-loo-mee beh-geh’. That’s a barbecue halloumi burger, for anyone in a rush…”

Here is the lovely Sonia with Sam Ryder backstage at Eurovision.

06:37 PM

Zelensky won’t be speaking

The contest organisers have refused a request from President Volodymr Zelensky to address the contest, stating that it would break their rules on political neutrality. But that seems rather absurd given that the whole thing would have been held in Ukraine were it not for Russia’s invasion.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak even weighed in. A Downing Street spokesman said yesterday: “The values and freedoms that President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for are not political, they’re fundamental. Eurovision themselves recognised that last year when they rightly suspended Russian participation from the competition.”

It’s all part of Europe’s identity crisis, believes Tim Stanley: “What you’re watching from the sofa on the night is the spectacle of a continent trying to make sense of itself.” Read more of his insightful piece here.

Do you think Zelensky should be allowed to speak? Let us know in the comments below.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky - Antonio Masiello/Getty

06:30 PM

Who’s performing tonight?

Kicking off the grand final are Ukraine’s 2022 champions Kalush Orchestra. We’ll also be treated to performances from past Ukrainian contestants, including 2016 winner Jamala, during the finalists’ flag parade.

Sam Ryder, the UK’s 2022 runner-up, takes to the stage in the first interval, and the final interval will feature ‘The Liverpool Songbook’: six past Eurovision acts, including the city’s own Sonia (who came second at the 1993 Eurovision, 30 years ago) putting their twist on music by the likes of the Beatles.

We’ve also been promised a ‘mystery guest’. Could it be Sir Paul McCartney? Or another royal personage? Or might Peppa Pig return after a bewildering semi-final appearance?

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine - AP Photo/Luca Bruno

06:25 PM

You can win too

Do you think you’ve sussed out who will be the 2023 Eurovision champion? Then why not bet on it. You can find your favourite act’s Eurovision odds here, read our expert Eurovision tips and then take advantage of these great Eurovision betting offers and free bets.



06:20 PM

Saving the best for last

Well, let’s hope so - the UK is closing the show. Here is the full running order for the Eurovision grand final:

The big day has finally arrived! Tonight we'll find out the winner of the #Eurovision Song Contest 2023 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AibpAKP69O — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

06:18 PM

Who’s got your vote?

We want to hear from you! Are you holding a Eurovision party? If so, what are you wearing, eating and drinking - and have you tried any of Jack Rear’s Eurovision-themed recipes? Which contestant is your favourite? And were your plans disrupted by the train strikes?

Let us know in the comments below…

06:16 PM

Can Loreen do the double?

Representing Sweden this year is Loreen, who previously won Eurovision for her country back in 2012. She was actually reluctant to return - but it seems to have paid off so far, as her eco-themed song Tattoo is among the hot favourites. But in all of Eurovision history, only one person (Ireland’s Johnny Logan) has won more than once; in fact, he triumphed on three occasions: 1980, 1987 and 1992.

You can hear more about her unlikely route to Eurovision, plus her thoughts on the war in Ukraine and more, in my interview with her.

06:13 PM

Meet this year’s contestants

The one thing you can always count on in Eurovision is its sheer jaw-dropping variety. Where else would you find a human centipede dance, an anti-war satirist with a Freddie Mercury moustache, Neolithic flutes, and the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe?

Read Ed Power’s excellent guide to all of the 2023 Eurovision entrants here.

Let 3 of Croatia - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

06:10 PM

How does voting work?

In a change from recent years, the semi-finals were decided purely by the public vote, not juries (following some dodgy discrepancies in jury voting).

As for the grand final, that’s a combination of points from each country’s individual jury and the public vote. In another innovation, it’s no longer just participating countries who can vote this year: the rest of the world can do, which means viewers from America and elsewhere have a say in who wins.

The ratio has also changed slightly: instead of 50-50, it’s now 50.6 public vote versus 49.4 juries. Unnecessarily complicated and generally unfathomable? Well, yes, that’s Eurovision. But it might give the edge to the more entertaining acts.

Voting opens after all of the songs have been performed in the final tonight. You can then cast a maximum of 20 votes via the Eurovision app, or by phone or text message (details will appear on the screen during the broadcast).

Viewers in non-participating countries can vote via the Eurovision app or website.

06:07 PM

Mae Muller is flying the flag for the UK

The 25-year-old is representing us this year with the catchy revenge track I Wrote A Song. Could she match, or even surpass, our cheer-worthy second-place finish in 2022? Well, she’s got a shot: James thinks her “clever, sassy, precision-tooled banger should go down a treat” - and it doesn’t hurt that it’s very TikTok-friendly. Muller has over 550,000 followers on the video app.

Read more about her rise to fame and why her fans throw Tunnock’s teacakes at her in James’s brilliant piece.

But let’s not forget that the UK has had a decidedly chequered Eurovision history - from multiple wins down to the dreaded “nul points”. Here’s every single UK entry ranked (very amusingly) by Tristram Fane Saunders. Plus Tristram has all the info on what British Eurovision contestants did next.

The UK's 2023 entry Mae Muller - Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

06:03 PM

What happened in the semi-finals?

The Eurovision 2023 semi-finals were televised on the BBC on Tuesday and Thursday nights – if you missed those, you can find all the highlights in our Semi-final 1 and Semi-final 2 reviews. Warning: it includes the most ill-advised rap since Ariana DeBose at the Baftas.

The general consensus is that the first contest featured a stronger line-up, meaning that some nations were unlucky to be eliminated then (including poor Ireland), while others were fortunate to get through on Thursday thanks to weaker competition.

Altogether, 26 countries remain (out of an original 37 entries) to battle it out in the grand final. That includes the “big five” – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – which all go through automatically as the competition’s biggest financial backers, plus the reigning champion Ukraine.

Ireland's Wild Youth were eliminated in the first semi-final - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty

05:59 PM

Royal approval for the venue

This is not just Eurovision…this is M&S Eurovision. Or rather, our Liverpool venue is the M&S Bank Arena in the centre of the city. The spectacular stage design for Eurovision features a 450 square metre stage, plus hundreds of LED lights, floor tiles and giant rotating screens.

The stage had its official inauguration on 26 April, with Charles III and Queen Camilla pressing a button to make it light up for the first time. The royal couple were also given a behind-the-scenes tour – and later made a surprise appearance in a pre-recorded introductory segment at the start of Tuesday’s semi-final.

Charles III and Queen Camilla switch on the stage lighting - PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

05:55 PM

The UK is hosting for Ukraine

Since Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, Ukraine would ordinarily be hosting this year, but is unable to because of Russia’s invasion creating security concerns. So, the UK – runners-up thanks to Sam Ryder – is hosting on Ukraine’s behalf. Although the contest, as always, is avoiding any overt political statements, the theme seems pretty pointed: “United by Music”.

The presenting team for the semi-finals and final consists of two Brits, singer Alesha Dixon and actress (and Ted Lasso star) Hannah Waddington, plus Ukrainian rocker Julia Sanina. Graham Norton, beloved for his snarky Eurovision commentary in previous years, joins them for this grand final, along with Mel Giedroyc.

As for who has the honour of announcing the UK’s jury vote results, that falls to comedian and actress Catherine Tate. Is she bovvered? Let’s hope so.

You can find more info on the hosts, voting and more in our handy Eurovision guide.

Presenters Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon - Anthony Devlin/Getty

05:46 PM

Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome

…to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest! It’s the 67th edition of the competition and this year, of course, it’s coming to us from the UK – more specifically from lovely Liverpool. This is the first time that the UK is hosting since 1998.

We’ll be bringing you live reactions to every thunderous ballad, quirky concept, eye-watering costume, and the tense business of voting for this year’s champion. Alongside me (Marianka Swain) are Telegraph music critics Neil McCormick and James Hall, casting an expert eye over all the entries, plus Tim Stanley and Francis Dearnley will be giving us some sneak peeks from Liverpool – where fans are already gathering.