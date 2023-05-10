Eurovision 2023: Catherine Tate to announce results of UK national jury

The Doctor Who actress and comedian has been announced as the UK's official Eurovision spokesperson

Actress Catherine Tate will reveal the UK jury's favourite Eurovision acts during Saturday's final.

As the official UK Eurovision Song Contest spokesperson, she will announce the UK results once the televoting window has closed.

"It's very exciting to be announcing the iconic 'douze points' at Eurovision," the Bafta-winner said.

She added, jokingly: "It's just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!"

Tate is best known for playing Nan, her much-loved comic creation in The Catherine Tate Show, as well as Donna in Doctor Who - a role she will reprise for the sci-fi show's forthcoming 60th anniversary.

Tate returned to one of her most popular characters for The Nan Movie in 2022

She will deliver the results of the UK's national jury live from the Liverpool Arena once phone lines close for voting on Saturday.

It will be the first time the spokesperson has done so live from the arena on the night.

She follows in the footsteps of previous spokespeople like AJ Odudu, Nigella Lawson and Mel Giedroyc, as well as Richard Osman and Lorriane Kelly.

The Eurovision grand final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Later this year, Tate will star in new BBC One comedy series called Queen of Oz.