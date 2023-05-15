Eurovision 2023 breaks huge ratings record for the BBC

Oli Scarff - Getty Images

This year's Eurovision grand final has broken BBC viewing records, as the broadcaster has announced it was the most-watched grand final in history.

According to ratings figures from the broadcaster, an average of 9.9 million viewers tuned into the programme, peaking at 11 million. The viewing figures were up from last year's competition, which saw Sam Ryder place second to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra in Italy.

The 2023 final, which took place in Liverpool, saw Swedish popstar Loreen take home the crown for the second time with 583 points. The singer previously won the competition in 2012 with her hit 'Euphoria'.



Loreen is the first woman to win Eurovision more than once, and only the second competitor to achieve multiple wins in the competition's 67-year history.

Finland's Käärijä proved popular amongst viewers, placing second with 526 points, while UK entrant Mae Muller struggled to impress both music industry juries and viewers. She ended the night second from the bottom of the leaderboard.

"What an incredible contest. It was unforgettable, unmissable event television on a scale never seen before delivered by the BBC to viewers across the UK and millions more watching around the world," said Kate Phillips, the BBC's director of unscripted content.

"Liverpool welcomed the world's biggest singing competition with open arms and embraced it beyond all of our expectations.

"The fact that so many millions of people tuned in reflects just how significant Eurovision has become and truly underlines the theme behind this year's contest, United by Music. We really hope we did Ukraine proud."

Eurovision commenter Graham Norton was part of this year's hosting team alongside Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc joined Norton in the commentary box this year.

Norton previously revealed that he was both excited and "terrified" at the prospect of hosting this year's competition.

