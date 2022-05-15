Eurovision 2022: Ukraine wins, while the UK's Sam Ryder comes second

Mark Savage - BBC Music Correspondent
·6 min read

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra have won the Eurovision Song Contest, in a symbolic show of public support following the country's invasion by Russia.

The rap-folk band, who were given special permission to leave the war-torn country, soared to first place with 631 points.

They ended their performance in Turin with a plea: "Please help Ukraine, help Mariupol, help Azovstal right now."

Sam Ryder came second for the UK, the country's best result since 1998.

A former construction worker, he had been keenly favoured ahead of the competition thanks his soaring power ballad, Space Man, which evoked the classic British pop of Queen and Elton John.

It topped the jury vote, amassing 283 points, but was pipped at the post when public votes were added to the total.

However, his second place position reverses a long decline in the UK's Eurovision fortunes. The country hasn't been in the top 10 since Jade Ewen came fifth in 2009. In both 2019 and 2021, the UK came last.

"This is a red letter moment," said Graham Norton, who presented the contest on BBC One. "I am so happy for him, for the UK and for the BBC who have worked so hard to turn our fortunes."

Sam Ryder backstage
Sam Ryder's boundless positivity was warmly embraced by Eurovision fans

Spain also enjoyed a dramatic recovery in its fortunes, coming third with the slickly-choreographed SloMo.

Performed flawlessly by Cuban-Spanish singer Chanel Terrero, it was the country's first top 10 placing since 2014.

The top five looked like this:

  1. Ukraine - Kalush Orchestra: Stefania

  2. UK - Sam Ryder: Space Man

  3. Spain - Chanel: SloMo

  4. Sweden - Cordelia Jakobs; Hold Me Closer

  5. Serbia - Konstrakta: In Corpore Sano

But nobody could compete with Ukraine's act, who had been favourites to win for weeks.

Their winning song, Stefania, was originally written as a tribute to frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother, but it has been re-purposed as a rallying cry for Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

A unique combination of old Ukranian folk melodies and traditional flute with contemporary rap and hip-hop beats, its lyrics about "broken roads" and fields "turning grey" seemed oddly prescient given the devastation facing the country's citizens.

"After it all started with the war and the hostilities, it took on additional meaning, and many people started seeing it as their mother, Ukraine, in the meaning of the country," Psiuk said last week. "It has become really close to the hearts of so many people in Ukraine."

Receiving the coveted trophy, Psiuk declared: "Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian. Slava Ukraini."

Russia, meanwhile, was banned from this year's contest, with organisers saying the country's participation could "bring the competition into disrepute"

Several artists expressed solidarity with Ukraine, waving flags and making brief statements on the stage. "Peace for Ukraine! We love you!" announced Iceland's Systur after their performance.

"Don't lose your hope for a better tomorrow," added Estonian singer Stefan, as he finished playing his country-tinged ballad, Hope.

The show even opened with a rendition of John Lennon's Give Peace A Chance, performed by 1,000 musicians on the streets of Turin, driving home the night's message of unity.

Elsewhere the competition was its usual mix of crazy, kitsch pop and overwrought ballads.

Norway's Subwoolfer dressed in yellow wolf costumes for their surreal retelling of Red Riding Hood, titled Give That Wolf a Banana.

Konstrakta, representing Serbia, sat at a hand basin obsessively washing her hands, as she sang In Corpore Sano - a song that critiqued the lack of healthcare for artists in her homeland, which ended up in fifth place.

Sweden's Cordelia Jakobs earned fourth place with her aching end-of-the-night pop anthem Hold Me Closer.

Other highlights included Finland's The Rasmus, whose visuals drew inspiration from the horror film It; and Portugal's Saro, whose low-key ballad Saudade, Saudade was a tribute to her late grandfather.

Italy's Mahmood and Blanco, meanwhile, were almost drowned out by fans as they sang Brividi, a tender song about the need for vulnerability.

Sweden&#39;s Cordelia Jakobs
Sweden's Cordelia Jakobs had one of the night's most simple stagings, focusing attention on her bittersweet pop song

Last year's winners Maneskin also returned to the stage to perform their new single Supermodel - despite missing all the dress rehearsals after frontman Damiano David tore a ligament in his ankle shooting a music video.

The singer was seen hobbling around on crutches backstage, but managed to get through his performance unaided... if largely immobile.

He also got one of the night's biggest laughs, after being asked to give advice to this year's contestants.

"Have fun and don't get close to the table," he deadpanned, referencing the controversy that arose last year when he was falsely accused of snorting cocaine in the green room.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that President Macron of France had tried to get Maneskin disqualified from the contest as a result of the incident.

The singer denied the claims and subsequently passed a voluntary drug test.

Hosts Laura Pausini and Mika also performed medleys of their hits; and Italy's first Eurovision winner Gigliola Cinquetti gave a moving rendition of her winning song from 1964, No Ho L'Eta.

During the competition, the European Broadcasting Union made an announcement that there had been irregular voting from six countries during the second Eurovision semi-final on Thursday night.

As a result, votes from countries including Azerbaijan and Georgia were read out by the EBU's executive supervisor of the contest, Martin Österdahl, instead of their jury.

The EBU did not say whether the voting irregularities had affected the outcome of the semi-final, which saw Ireland eliminated from the competition.

Who will host Eurovision 2023?

Kalush Orchestra
Kalush Orchestra

Ukraine's win raises a question over who will host next year's Eurovision ceremony.

The winning country usually stages the show, but Ukraine is unlikely to have that capability, after its state broadcaster, UA:PBC, was targeted in the opening days of the war.

When a country is unwilling or unable to run the show, another broadcaster usually steps in... most recently in 1980, when the Netherlands took over from Israel, who declined to host the contest after winning for two years in a row.

In a statement on Saturday night, organisers the EBU said no decision had been made for 2023.

"Obviously, there are unique challenges involved in hosting next year's competition. However, as in any other year, we look forward to discussing all the requirements and responsibilities involved in hosting the competition with UA:PBC and all other stakeholders to ensure we have the most suitable setup for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kalush Orchestra: Ukrainian group prepare to take to Eurovision stage amid Russian invasion

    Kalush Orchestra blend modern rap and Ukrainian folk in their song ‘Stefania’

  • Ukraine's military intelligence chief says he is 'optimistic' that Russia will be defeated by the end of the year

    Mid-August will be a major turning point in the bloody war with Russia, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told Sky News.

  • Baby formula shortage fuels interest in milk banks

    The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it’s a solution to keep their babies fed. (May 13)

  • Eurovision Sees Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra Win, As Performers Take A Political Turn

    Eurovision traditionally has been a place where politics were frowned upon, at least in the overt songs . But the war in Ukraine is much on the world’s mind, so Eurovision made a statement right at the top of today’s finals. The show began with the audience singing “Give Peace a Chance,” the first of […]

  • Gunman kills 10 in racially motivated shooting at Buffalo supermarket

    (Reuters) -An 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three others at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, before surrendering after what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism." Authorities said the suspect, who was armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone, drove to Buffalo from his home in a New York county "hours away" to launch a Saturday afternoon attack that he broadcast on the internet. When confronted by officers in a vestibule of the store, the suspect held a gun to his own neck but they talked him into dropping the weapon and surrendering, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news briefing.

  • Ukraine triumphs in Eurovision Song Contest with UK’s Sam Ryder second

    The UK placed second for the first time in over 20 years.

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Salimah Mussani makes collaboration the heart of her coaching plan for Golf Canada

    Golf may be an individual sport, but Salimah Mussani believes that collaboration will take Canada's golfers to the next level. Mussani was named the head coach of Golf Canada's women's team last Friday and the Burlington, Ont. native has already set to work conferring with players and alumni alike. It's all part of Golf Canada's stated goal of having a total of 30 golfers on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour within the next decade. "How we actually get them there is by making sure they have that suppor

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Leon Draisaitl's status for Game 7 of Oilers-Kings series unclear

    Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft isn't saying whether Leon Draisaitl will be in the lineup when the Oilers host the L.A. Kings in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on Thursday. The 26-year-old star centre limped to the locker room but returned to finish the game, assisting on Tyson Barrie's winning goal late in the third p

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.