Eurovision 2022: Song contest in pictures

After all the hype, this year's Eurovision Song Contest didn't disappoint, with some eclectic performances and costumes to match. Here's some of the most memorable from the final.

Ukraine were the favourites to win, and they did. But no-one could begrudge them their victory, which was helped by a huge boost from the public vote, beating the UK's Sam Ryder into second place.

Sam Ryder made the UK proud, having led the vote for the majority of the evening. The set design was pretty spectacular - not to mention his celestial jumpsuit.

Mika
Mika

Mika's Grace Kelly was a tune, let's be honest. It was a bit of a blast from the past, seeing him co-host and perform a medley of his hits in Turin surrounded by dancers while elevated on a podium.

Moldova's folk punk band Zdob şi Zdub, also known as ZSZ, saved the day - after a slew of ballads mid-show, they lifted the mood with a classic bonkers upbeat Eurovision track.

Sheldon Riley
Sheldon Riley

Sheldon Riley represented Australia this year with his song Not The Same, coming 15th. He wore a mask for much of his performance, only revealing his face right at the end as he belted out the final note.

Chanel
Chanel

Spain's Chanel put in a very energetic - and gymnastic - performance, singing SloMo. She came third behind Sam Ryder, with just seven points fewer.

Subwoofer
Subwoofer

Norway's Subwoofer garnered a lot of publicity in the run up to the big night thanks to their wolf head yellow masks hiding their identity. Their song - Give That Wolf A Banana - ended up in 10th position.

Serbia
Serbia

What's the secret of Meghan Markle's healthy hair, I hear you ask? Well after tonight, you may wonder no more. According to Serbia's eccentric entry, Konstrakta, it's because it's so hydrated. There was a lot of hand washing on stage as well. The song has been interpreted by some as a critique of Serbia's public healthcare system. We may never know.

WRS
WRS

Romania's WRS performed Llámame - the outfits were certainly eyebrow-raising, with cut-out side panels, crop tops and skin-tight PVC trousers.

Sam Ryder
Sam Ryder

And we leave you with Sam Ryder flying the flag across the stage as the UK - at last - ends the night on a high. What a relief.

