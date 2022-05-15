Eurovision 2022: How Sam Ryder turned things around for the UK

Mark Savage - BBC Music Correspondent
·9 min read
Sam Ryder
Sam Ryder topped the jury vote at Eurovision, ultimately coming second to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra

Fifteen years ago, I landed in Finland's to cover my first ever Eurovision Song Contest.

That year, the British entry was Scooch's Flying The Flag (For You), a trifling three minutes of kitsch nonsense.

And on the taxi drive from Helsinki Airport, my driver had something to say about it.

"Oh, you're from England?" he inquired. "Your song is a joke."

He wasn't wrong.

Scooch finished joint 22nd (out of 24), tying with France on 19 points. Malta later admitted they'd awarded 12 of those points in a symbolic protest over vote trading in Eastern Europe.

Scooch
Scooch in 2007: Let us never talk of this again

For the next decade and a half, the UK didn't fare much better. In 2019 and 2021, our acts took last place.

When I arrived in Turin last week, however, the taxi driver was delighted to see me.

"England! England is going to win," he declared, before treating me to his interpretation of Sam Ryder's Space Man.

In the end, Sam didn't quite top the scoreboard, but he came close: taking the silver medal position and earning the UK's best result since Imaani came second in 1998.

So how did the UK break its losing streak?

"I think it's just a flip in attitude," says Amy Wadge, who co-wrote Sam's song, as well as hits for Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Kylie and Alicia Keys.

"For a long time we, as Brits, built this thing up of, 'Well, we're just going to lose'.

"But this year the thinking was, 'How about we don't do that, and we look at it with the sort of respect that other countries do?"

Amy Wadge and Ed Sheeran
Amy Wadge won a Grammy for her work with Ed Sheeran

And that's the key. When Britpop was in its ascendancy in the 1990s, the UK decided Eurovision wasn't worth the effort. It was outdated, irrelevant, and nothing to do with contemporary music.

Record labels stopped putting acts forward for the contest and, in turn, the standard of our entries dropped. By the mid-2000s, we'd entered a cycle of self-imposed decline, unable to escape the bottom of the scoreboard (with the notable exception of Jade Ewen and Andrew Lloyd Webber's effort in 2009).

Faced with those disastrous results, the music industry distanced itself even further. Eurovision was a "poisoned chalice", one record label executive told me. If you had spent thousands of pounds developing an act, why expose them to the risk of coming last and ending their career before it began?

Faye Tozer from Steps summed it up, when I asked if her band would put themselves forward for the 2021 contest.

"In an ideal world, everybody has this vision of Steps going to Eurovision and being the perfect act, with the perfect song, and we turn it around for the UK," she said.

"But I think in reality, [winning] is just never, ever going to happen so it's weighing up whether it's worth that risk to us or not."

Brexit blues?

Amongst the press and the public, conspiracy theories started to circulate about the UK's lack of success.

Eastern European countries were voting for each other to win, they said, conveniently ignoring victories by Germany, Norway and Sweden.

Then it was Brexit. "Angry Europeans to use Eurovision to punish UK for leaving," ran a typical headline in the Express in 2017.

But the UK's average position in the three years before Brexit was 22. In the three years after, it was... 22.

No, the real explanation was more simple: Our songs were bad.

"Without being disrespectful to the artists who represented us for the past few years, it has been a case of 'will this do'?" says Eurovision expert Jonny Carey.

"Very often, it has just been a case of churning something out that isn't very Eurovision-friendly."

And while the UK's back was turned, Eurovision was becoming more credible. Acts like Loreen, Måns Zelmerlöw and Duncan Laurence were scoring genuine hits and establishing careers.

Then, in 2021, Måneskin won. The Italian rock band became an international success story, touring with the Rolling Stones, winning MTV Awards and achieving one billion streams of their hit song Beggin'.

"Having a band like that win, then have chart success around the world - and also breaking America - made people in the UK sit up and listen," says Dan Shipton, who has designed the staging for the UK's Eurovision entrant five times (including this year).

"It made people realise there is a place for Eurovision. There's been a massive energy shift and it's really exciting to be a part of."

Maneksin
Maneskin are the most successful act to emerge from Eurovision in recent years

Måneskin's victory also coincided with the UK getting the dreaded "nil points". That night the BBC's Eurovision producer drowned his sorrows with his Spanish counterpart in a bar in Rotterdam.

Together, they made a pact to do better next year.

For the UK, that meant teaming up with TaP Management, the company who look after Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding and (until recently) Dua Lipa.

Their CEO, Ben Mawson, felt the UK had been wasting a golden opportunity; and offered the BBC the resources of his company - which has in-house designers, choreographers and recording studios in addition to its talent management arm.

"Our conclusion was [Eurovision] is not as political as people think," he told Radio 1's Newsbeat last October. "And I think we should focus on getting some really special music and a really special artist that represents Britain in the best possible way."

The search was on... and by January, TaP and the BBC had found the man for the job.

Sam Ryder rose to fame on TikTok during the lockdown, amassing 12 million followers for his covers of Britney Spears and Queen.

Artists like Alicia Keys, Sia and Justin Bieber all reposted his videos. Until Ed Sheeran joined TikTok at the end of last year, he was the platform's most-streamed British artist.

TaP discovered him through Dua Lipa's producer Koz, who had been working with Sam on new music. Crucially, he had already written and recorded Space Man.

"The song was written a year and a half ago with no intention of Eurovision in our minds," says Sam. "It was a gorgeous, boiling hot day in London, so naturally, we were in a studio with no windows and Space Man just seemed to come out of space… man."

"We did it entirely over Zoom," adds Amy Wadge. "It was the first song that we ever wrote together - and in an hour and a half we landed on something, and I was quite excited about it."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZ0hqX_92zI

Space Man paid homage to the music Sam grew up with in Maldon in Essex. You can hear elements of Elton John's Rocket Man, David Bowie's Space Oddity and Brian May's guitar work with Queen in the song's DNA.

Amy says that's partly why it came together so quickly.

"I'm 46 and I spend most of my life trying to think like a young artist," she says, "and I suddenly had an opportunity to write a real classic rock song, which is always a bit of a gift. It was lovely for once to be able to really dig into the Elton John part of my personality."

Space Man had already earned Sam a record deal when TaP approached him to enter Eurovision. But it wasn't just the song that impressed them. It was his ability to sing it live.

"I've been doing management for about 10 years now and I honestly haven't come across a voice like it," says David May, who started managing Sam in 2019.

"The delivery, the control, his tone. Everything about it is absolutely phenomenal."

"He's got a terrific vocal range, and his songwriting is distinct as well," agrees Radio 2's Ken Bruce, who's been commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest since 1986.

"His TikTok success is all about great recordings by great artists - and those artists all turned around and got back to Sam and said, 'You're fantastic, you're doing a great job on my song.'"

Sam Ryder
After Eurovision, Sam Ryder has plans to release new music, as well as a tour with Paloma Faith

Sam and David only needed a moment's pause before accepting the task of representing the UK.

"It was something that we hadn't particularly thought about," David says. "But the convincing factors were the excitement of the BBC, TaP's enthusiasm for changing the narrative, and the love everyone had for Sam and for Space Man."

Of course, a second place finish isn't solely about a good song by a good singer. Sam was sent to every corner of Europe, familiarising fans with his song, and building up a unshakeable buzz.

Next, Eurovision veterans Dan Shipton and Marvin Deetman were brought in to design a stage show that would sell the song to a TV audience of 200 million.

"It was a team effort," Dan says, "but the idea was to place Sam in a world of stars without using the digital screens

"The song has a real British heritage sound, so we wanted to draw on our inspirations of Queen and Bowie and how they used lighting and filters to produce 'stars' on camera.

"That was our starting point - to put him in a world of light and have him literally floating in space."

And so the puzzle was complete: A great song, a performer who could sell it, a production that caught the eye, and a months-long diplomatic tour.

The result, as we all found out on Saturday night, was the UK's best result at Eurovision since 1998. "A fairytale ending," as Graham Norton put it,.

"It's entirely deserved," says Ken Bruce. "The feeling is that the UK has broken the taboo."

And the BBC is determined not to squander that opportunity.

"We have to carry on," says Andrew Cartmell, head of the UK delegation to Eurovision. "This cannot just be one off. We must continue.

"The British music industry is perhaps the best music industry in the world. This is the result we should have been having, and we have to make sure the UK is a powerhouse of Eurovision for years to come."

"Watch this space," says Sam. "The UK is going to be a force next year. It's gonna be mad. The UK is going to bust down doors to be a part of Eurovision next year.

"I can't wait to see it."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Nick Paul scores twice, Lightning down Maple Leafs in Game 7

    TORONTO — Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win their first-round playoff series 4-3. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Morgan Rielly replied for Toronto, which hasn't moved onto the second round since 2004 and is now 0-9 in games where it can eliminate an opponent over the last five post

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time

    DUBLIN — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as host of the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later. World Rugby announced host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 following a Thursday meeting of its council in Dublin, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). The sport is breaking new ground by moving its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby re

  • Leafs overly dependent on emotion to exorcise playoff demons

    The next two games for the Toronto Maple Leafs are so high risk, high reward that the team still appears to be playing off the emotion and circumstances around them, leading to a shocking first period performance in Game 5 and an inspired comeback when pucks started bouncing their way.

  • 5 major concerns for Maple Leafs heading into Game 5 vs. Lightning

    The Maple Leafs must tackle the real issues in front of them, of which there are a few.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period for the Dallas Stars, who recovered after blowing an early two-goal lead and beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The first goal in these playoffs for Heiskanen came on a 40-foot shot with a bunch of traffic in front of Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. That came with 2:28 left in the second period, in which both teams scored twice. The se