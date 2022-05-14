Eurovision 2022 final running order: When are the UK, Ukraine, Norway and Sweden performing?
After two glitter-filled evenings of semi-finals this week, the official Eurovision Song Contest grand final running order has been released.
Taking place in Turin, Italy on Saturday (14 May), the final will run for approximately four hours, showcasing all 25 countries that made it past the semis.
Eurovision wouldn’t be the same without Graham Norton. The presenter will be back in the BBC’s commentary booth to give his hot takes on performances, costumes and all things Eurovision.
As for the result, it is suspected that Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra will do extremely well with their rap track “Stefania”, amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.
For the first time in years, the UK’s entry, Sam Ryder, is in a good position with the song “Space Man”. It can surely only improve on the “nul points” that James Newman received for “Embers” last year.
Here is the grand final running order:
Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off
Romania: WRS – Llámame
Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade
Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn
Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap
Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi
Spain: Chanel – SloMo
Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars
Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
Moldova: Zdob ÅŸi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – TrenuleÈ›ul
Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
Poland: Ochman – River
Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
Estonia: Stefan – Hope
