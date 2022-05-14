Eurovision 2022 final running order: When are the UK, Ukraine, Norway and Sweden performing?

Ellie Muir
·1 min read

After two glitter-filled evenings of semi-finals this week, the official Eurovision Song Contest grand final running order has been released.

Taking place in Turin, Italy on Saturday (14 May), the final will run for approximately four hours, showcasing all 25 countries that made it past the semis.

Eurovision wouldn’t be the same without Graham Norton. The presenter will be back in the BBC’s commentary booth to give his hot takes on performances, costumes and all things Eurovision.

As for the result, it is suspected that Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra will do extremely well with their rap track “Stefania”, amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

For the first time in years, the UK’s entry, Sam Ryder, is in a good position with the song “Space Man”. It can surely only improve on the “nul points” that James Newman received for “Embers” last year.

Here is the grand final running order:

  1. Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off

  2. Romania: WRS – Llámame

  3. Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade

  4. Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel

  5. Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry

  6. France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn

  7. Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana

  8. Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap

  9. Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi

  10. Spain: Chanel – SloMo

  11. Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte

  12. Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania

  13. Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars

  14. Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai

  15. Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black

  16. Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You

  17. Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together

  18. Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól

  19. Moldova: Zdob ÅŸi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – TrenuleÈ›ul

  20. Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer

  21. Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same

  22. United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN

  23. Poland: Ochman – River

  24. Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano

  25. Estonia: Stefan – Hope

You can find out more information about how to watch here.

