Eurovision 2021 in pictures: The best of the ceremony

Italy won this year's Eurovision Song Contest, in a tightly fought race which saw several countries including France and Switzerland briefly take the lead as the scores were read out.

The UK's James Newman came last with nil points, but he managed to smile throughout.

Italy's Damiano David of Måneskin won with their song Zitti e buoni, which means Shut Up And Be Quiet

Måneskin's Thomas Raggi, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio looked delighted with their win

James Newman graciously reacted with smiles when the UK came bottom with nil points

Senhit Zadik Zadik of San Marino performed with rapper Flo Rida

Jeangu Macrooy of the Netherlands performed for the host country, coming 23rd out of 26 entrants

Norway's entry TIX took his name from the tics he has due to his Tourette's Syndrome

Ukraine's entry Kateryna Pavlenko and electro-folk band Go_A got a lot of attention, both for her vocals and her striking outfit

Lithuania's Mantas Banišauskas (L) and Vaidotas Valiukevičius (R) cut some shapes during their performance

German's entry Jendrick came second to last with three points for I Don't Feel Hate, just ahead of the UK

Destiny Chukunyere performed for Malta

Iceland had to submit a precorded entry after a band member tested positive for coronavirus