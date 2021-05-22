Eurovision 2021: Måneskin triumphs for Italy in Rotterdam

Photograph: Hollandse Hoogte/REX/Shutterstock

Måneskin, representing Italy, have won the 65th Eurovision song contest, which was held in Rotterdam on Saturday night. Their entry, Zitti e buoni, scored 524 points in the grand final, which was broadcast across Europe and around the globe.

The UK’s entry, Embers, sung by James Newman, finished last, failing to win a single point. It was the only Eurovision act to receive 0 after the juries of all 39 countries allocated their 12 points. It is the latest in a long series of disappointing results stretching back to the last time the UK won the contest, in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves.

It was a bad night for the UK’s James Newman. Photograph: Hollandse Hoogte/Rex/Shutterstock

Newman took the defeat in good humour, drinking a beer and standing up to applause from the live audience in the arena.

Last year’s contest was cancelled due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across Europe at the time. Many nations opted to send the same artists in 2021 as would have represented them in 2020, but with new songs.

Måneskin are the first group to win the competition since 2006. On stage after the band’s victory, frontman Damiano David shouted into the microphone: “We just wanted to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies.”

A limited number of fans were allowed in to Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena, with 3,500 required to give proof of a negative Covid test before gaining admission. The show was hosted by four well-known Dutch celebrity faces, including Nikkie de Jager. Known for her YouTube channel NikkieTutorials, she is a UN goodwill ambassador and the first openly transgender person to present the show in its history.