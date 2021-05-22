Eurovision 2021 – live: Italy, France and Malta among favourites ahead of tonight’s grand final

Montaigne, who will represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Eurovision Song Contest grand finale is finally here.

With two semi-finals done and dusted, fans are only hours away from watching the 2021 Eurovision final.

This year’s competition takes place tonight in Rotterdam, Netherlands (22 May). Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to the live broadcast on BBC One from 8.00pm.

Laughs are all but guaranteed with Graham Norton returning as the host for BBC’s coverage from Rotterdam, while Chelcee Grimes, Sara Cox and Scott Mills will present from London.

Meanwhile, actor and singer Amanda Holden – who was seen dressed appropriately patriotic in a Union Jack dress à la Gerri Halliwell this morning – will serve as the Eurovision spokesperson, tasked with delivering the results of the UK professional jury vote.

Tonight’s contest comes after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic – the first time in Eurovision’s 64-year history that it has been a no-go.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of 2020’s contestants have returned for round two. 26 of the 39 countries that entered the semi-final stage have carried over their contestants – only this time, they are required to perform brand new songs.

Italy are the ones to beat this year. According to bookies, all eyes will be on rock band Maneskin and their song “Zitti E Buoni”. Other frontrunners include Iceland, Switzerland, Malta and France. You can find the full list of odds here.

After Ireland’s Lesley Roy missed out on a place in the Grand Final, the UK has placed their hopes on James Newman who will be performing his song “Embers” in a bid to be crowned tonight’s the winner.

An official running order for this evening’s acts has been announced, with Cyprus contestant Elena Tsagrinou scheduled to open the show, and San Marino’s entry by Senhit featuring international superstar Flo Rida set to conclude it.

