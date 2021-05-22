Eurovision 2021: All the acts competing in Rotterdam in May

(Eurovision)

After a year away, the Eurovision Song Contest is returning to our screens in May with a much-needed musical extravaganza.

With last year’s event cancelled due to coronavirus, the musical competition is finally being staged in Rotterdam this spring.

Things are naturally going to be a little different this year, with it being announced earlier this week that Australia’s competitor Montaigne will perform live from her home country due to Covid travel restrictions.

The semi-finals will be staged on Tuesday 18 and Thursday 20 May at the Ahoy Arena, while the Grand Final, featuring 26 songs, will take place on Saturday 22 May.

While last year’s competitors have been able to enter the competition once again, they have been required to submit new songs for 2021’s competition.

The UK’s contestant, James Newman, is returning with his new track “Embers”, while you might also recognise Iceland’s returning competitor, who was a frontrunner in last year’s competition. Their entry is the song “Think About Things”, which will be performed under the name Daði Frey.

Here are all the acts competing in Eurovision 2021...

Albina – “Tick-Tock” (Croatia)

Ana SokliÄ – “Amen” (Slovenia)

Anxhela Peristeri – “Karma” (Albania)

Barbara Pravi – “Voilà” (France)

Benny Cristo – “omaga” (Czech Republic)

Blas Cantó – “Voy A Quedarme” (Spain)

Blind Channel – “Dark Side” (Finland)

Daði og Gagnamagnið – “10 Years” (Iceland)

Destiny – “Je Me Casse” (Malta)

Eden Alene – “Set Me Free” (Israel)

Efendi – “Mata Hari” (Azerbaijan)

Elena Tsagrinou – “El Diablo” (Cyprus)

Fyr Og Flamme – “Øve Os På Hinanden” (Denmark)

Gjon’s Tears – “Tout l’Univers” (Switzerland)

Go_A – “Shum” (Ukraine)

Hooverphonic – “The Wrong Place” (Belgium)

Hurricane – “Loco Loco” (Serbia)

James Newman – “Embers” (United Kingdom)

Jeangu Macrooy – “Birth of a New Age” (The Netherlands)

Jendrik – “I Don’t Feel Hate” (Germany)

Lesley Roy – “Maps” (Ireland)

Måneskin – “Zitti E Buoni” (Italy)

Manizha – “Russian Woman” (Russia)

Montaigne – “Technicolour” (Australia)

Natalia Gordienko – “Sugar” (Moldova)

RafaÅ – “The Ride” (Poland)

Roxen – “Amnesia” (Romania)

Samanta TÄ«na – ”The Moon is Rising” (Latvia)

Senhit – “Adrenalina” (San Marino)

Stefania – “Last Dance” (Greece)

The Black Mamba – “Love is On My Side” (Portugal)

The Roop – “Discoteque” (Lithuania)

Tix – “Fallen Angel” (Norwary

Tornike Kipiani – “You” (Georgia)

Tusse – “Voices” (Sweden)

Uku Suviste – “Uku Suviste” (Estonia)

Vasil – “Here I Stand” (North Macedonia)

Victoria – “Growing Up is Getting Old” (Bulgaria)

Vincent Bueno – “Amen” (Austria)

The Independent will be live blogging the Eurovision Song Contest – make sure you follow all of our rolling coverage, features and updates.

