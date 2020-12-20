Boris Johnson to chair Cobra meeting after France-UK border closure halts Dover ferry traffic and rail services

Travellers wait for trains on the concourse at King's Cross station in central London (PA)

Boris Johnson will chair an urgent Cobra meeting on Monday after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstil.

The Eurotunnel announced it was suspending access to its Folkestone terminal on Sunday after the spread of a mutant strain of Covid-19 prompted several European countries to halt UK flights.

France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands have all said they will halt flights arriving from the UK.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister will chair a COBR meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation regarding international travel, in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK.

"Further meetings are happening this evening and tomorrow morning to ensure robust plans are in place.”

The French prime minister’s office said the travel ban would last 48 hours from midnight on Sunday.

The statement said the short two-day period would buy authorities time to find a “common doctrine” on how to deal with the threat. It specified that “flows of people or transport to the UK are not affected”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps called on members of the public and hauliers to avoid travelling to Kent ports.

He said on Twitter: “Following the French Government’s announcement it will not accept any passengers arriving from the UK for the next 48hrs, we’re asking the public & particularly hauliers not to travel to Kent ports or other routes to France.

“We expect significant disruption in the area."

Following the news of France’s travel curbs, the Eurotunnel announced on Twitter that it would be suspending its Folkestone terminal from 11pm tonight.

“URGENT: UK-France border closes 23:00 GMT tonight. Last shuttle UK-FR is 21:34 GMT, please check in on time. Access to UK site prohibited from 22:00 GMT," said a statement on the Eurotunnel Twitter account.

It added: “For any passengers heading to the UK: it is essential that you check the rules for travel and accommodation in the UK before travelling.

"Please note, the border is currently closed from the UK into France.”

Moments after the Eurotunnel’s announcement, the Port of Dover said its ferry terminal was closing to all accompanied traffic leaving the UK due to the border restrictions in France.

FERRY TERMINAL AT THE PORT OF DOVER IS CLOSED TO ALL ACCOMPANIED TRAFFIC LEAVING THE UK UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO BORDER RESTRICTIONS IN FRANCE. Further info - https://t.co/7qPmvbiRVs — Port of Dover Travel (@PoD_travelnews) December 20, 2020

It added on its website: “Both accompanied freight and passenger customers are asked not to travel to the Port. We understand that the restrictions will be in place for 48 hours from midnight (CET).We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide an update as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience. For information re ferry shipping please contact your ferry operator.

“Port of Dover Cargo Terminal, Marina and other areas of the Port remain open.”

Logistics UK, formerly the Freight Transport Association, said it was “concerned about the welfare of drivers”.

It tweeted: “Logistics UK is aware of news that accompanied freight to France is being not allowed for 48 hours; we are concerned about the welfare of drivers and we are urgently seeking more information for our members.”

Rod McKenzie, from the Road Haulage Association, told Sky News that 10,000 lorries a day crossed between Dover and Calais in France.

He added: “Brexit stockpiling is one thing, the Christmas rush is another thing, but the absolute hammer blow now is to close the borders for 48 hours.

“That is a serious disruption of the all important supply chain.”

Responding to this evening's suspension of accompanied freight traffic from the UK to France, FDF's CEO Ian Wright said: “Tonight’s suspension of accompanied freight traffic from the UK to France has the potential to cause serious disruption to UK Christmas fresh food supplies /1 — FDF (@Foodanddrinkfed) December 20, 2020

Meanwhile Conservative Kent MP Sir Roger Gale urged No 10 to “get a grip” over the developing situation with the Britain-France border.

Cross Channel travel chaos. Don’t try to blame the Transport Department. Time for Number Ten and “CDL” to get a grip. — Sir Roger Gale MP (@SirRogerGale) December 20, 2020

High-speed train operator Eurostar cancelled its trains between London, Brussels and Amsterdam beginning on Monday and said it would was unable to run trains from Paris to London for the 21st-22nd December.

A notice on the Eurostar website said: “Due to announcements from the French and Belgian governments that borders with the UK will close at midnight on Sunday December 20, we are unable to run any trains from London to Paris, Brussels, Lille or Amsterdam on either Monday December 21 or Tuesday December 22.

“We are also unable to run trains from Amsterdam, Brussels and Lille to London on these dates. We can confirm that our trains will continue to operate from Paris to London. The plan is to resume all our train services to and from the UK on Wednesday December 23.

“As our trains and stations are very busy, we’d advise against coming to the station unless you have a ticket and your train is running. Please note we cannot sell you a ticket at the station.

“We advise all passengers to regularly check latest official government information of their country of origin and destination prior to departure. Special measures or quarantine rules may change at short notice so please visit the government websites or the ‘Travel to’ sections here.”

