Euros top scorers: Latest goal and assist standings today; Ronaldo level with Schick, ahead of Lukaku

(AP)

Euro 2020 is underway, with 24 nations out for glory this summer - and plenty more players also hoping to claim the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer.

It was no shock to see England striker Harry Kane among the favourites before the tournament given he won the individual prize at the 2018 World Cup with six goals - but he is without a goal after two games.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn level with Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick, both with three goals in two games. Ronaldo followed his two late goals in a 3-0 win over Hungary with the opening goal against Germany on Saturday.

Schick struck a brace against Scotland at Hampden Park included a wonder goal from near the halfway line, and scored from the penalty spot versus Croatia.

Serie A top scorer Romelu Lukaku and Belgium are also seeking success this summer, and the striker’s two goals in a 3-0 win over Russia put him joint-second.

Lukaku is later joined by Manuel Locatelli, with a well-taken double for Italy in a 3-0 drubbing of Switzerland, as well as fellow Azzuri forward Ciro Immobile.

Two Ukraine stars - Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko - also have two apiece along with an assist each, while Netherlands Denzel Dumfries has two for the tournament as well.

Euro 2020 top scorers

Table correct during Portugal vs Germany on June 19, 2021.

Read More

Christian Eriksen unlikely to play football again, says cardiologist

Belgium 3-0 Russia: Lukaku fires Red Devils to victory in Euros opener

‘Chris, I love you!’ - Lukaku sends Belgium goal tribute to Eriksen