Euros predictions: Winner, England progress, Golden Boot, surprise package and more

A year later than planned, Euro 2020 is finally set to go ahead.

With 64 matches across 11 countries over 31 days, there is plenty to get excited about and dicuss.

Standard Sport writers Dan Kilpatrick, James Robson, Jack Rosser and Simon Collings look into the future… and they all agree on final outcome.

Who will win the tournament?

Kilpatrick: It is hard to look beyond France, particularly with Karim Benzema back in the fold. They have no obvious weaknesses and a Ballon d'Or favourite in N'Golo Kante.

Robson: France are the team everyone will fear. Kylian Mbappe is one of the best but nowhere near reaching his potential — and Kante is an unstoppable force of nature.

Collings: France have the experience of winning the 2018 World Cup and a squad full of talent, which now includes Benzema, too. Kante looks unbeatable right now.

Rosser: It's a full house on France, then. They have taken an already rather terrifying squad and, as has been said, added Benzema.

How far will England get?

Kilpatrick: England have the men to go all the way and should benefit from home advantage but a glorious defeat by France awaits at Wembley.

Robson: After reaching the World Cup semi-finals against the odds, why not go one better? With a bit of luck, momentum and a Wembley crowd, England could surprise some. I'm not ruling them out of going all the way.

Collings: Semi-finals but England's draw looks very tough so they could go out sooner. A gruelling Premier League season could mean some players burn out at the last-four stage.

Rosser: Final. My head says they will come unstuck against one of France, Germany or Portugal early in the knock-outs, but then I look at Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Mason Mount and that all changes.

Who will be England's best player?

Kilpatrick: The obvious answer is Kane but Jack Grealish has been England's best player every time he has been picked, so why not at the finals? Villa's playmaker is dazzling.

Robson: Foden has the chance to be the real game-changer and a breakout star — but Mount's consistency and work-rate could well make him key in midfield or further forward if asked.

Collings: Chelsea youngster Mount showed in the Champions League Final how he is the man for the big occasion and he will be key to ensuring the midfield performs well.

Rosser: For all the excitement over the abundance of attacking talent in the squad, Declan Rice could hold the key to success. With concerns at the back, the West Ham player's performances will be crucial.

Who will be the surprise package?

Kilpatrick: Given Poland are led by a world-class striker in Robert Lewandowski, they have the firepower to spring a shock.

Robson: Can the holders be called a surprise package? Portugal have it all to do to in their group, but with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, they are packed with quality.

Collings: Turkey cruised through qualifying and look made for tournament football. A very strong defence, this is their best team since finishing third at the 2002 World Cup.

Rosser: If the tireless Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal are anything to go by, the Czech Republic could prove a match for some of the bigger sides.

Who will win the Golden Boot?

Kilpatrick: With the quality around Kane, the England captain is the obvious front-runner and the likelihood he will get assists could give him the edge in a tied contest.

Robson: For me, Ronaldo is still the best player in the world. He will probably be on free-kicks and penalties. If Portugal go far, he will be the one spearheading it.

Collings: Mbappe lit up the 2018 World Cup and should do the same this summer. His pace is unrivalled and he seems to relish the big stage.

Rosser: Romelu Lukaku. Kane is a rather different striker to the one who won the World Cup Golden Boot, but Lukaku caps a squad packed with talent and will have plenty of chances.

What are you most looking forward to, on or off the pitch?

Kilpatrick: After the past 13 months or so, England contesting the final at a full or nearly full Wembley could be absolutely electrifying.

Robson: I can still remember Euro 96 and the wave of excitement. If England get off to a good start, this could be a repeat of that.

Collings: There may not be travelling fans, but just having some supporters in grounds will make a huge difference. Football has become sterile without a crowd.

Rosser: Watching Grealish. The playmaker has had to wait a long time for his chance on such a stage and, with the No7 shirt on his back, should provide fantastic entertainment.

