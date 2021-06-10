Euros opening ceremony: Start time and how can I watch on TV in UK?

It is just one day to go until the Euros begin, a year later than planned due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating 60 years of the tournament, it will be played across the continent as 11 host cities welcome 24 teams for 51 matches over 31 days.

It all kicks off in Rome on Friday as Italy entertain Turkey. But first, the opening ceremony.

Here’s all the information you need to tune in...

When is Euro 2021 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony takes place on Friday, June 11 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico ahead of the tournament’s first game.

What time is the Euro 2021 opening ceremony?

With kick-off between Italy and Turkey scheduled for 8pm BST, the opening ceremony is expected to start around 20 minutes beforehand.

It will include a virtual performance, the result of a collaboration between Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge that was filmed in state-of-the-art motion-control studios in London and recreate in 3D inside the stadium.

How can I watch the Euro 2021 opening ceremony?

TV channel: You can watch the opening ceremony on BBC One during coverage of the tournament’s first game, which begins at 7pm BST.

Live stream: UK viewers will be about to stream the opening ceremony, and first game, for FREE via BBC iPlayer.

