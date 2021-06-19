Euros news LIVE! Germany beat Portugal, France held by Hungard, Spain and Poland draw

(Pool via REUTERS)

Euros news - LIVE!

Day nine of these European Championships looks set to be one of the biggest of the tournament so far with some blockbuster fixtures ahead.

We’ll see no fewer than four of the tournament favourites in action, starting with world champions France as they face Hungary, before heavyweights Portugal and Germany go head-to-head in Group F.

The second round of group stage fixtures rounds off with Spain in need of a positive result against Poland after their opening round draw with Sweden, who beat Slovakia yesterday to go top of the group.

Elsewhere, we’ll have all the reaction and fallout from England’s goalless draw with Scotland at Wembley on Friday night, which leaves Gareth Southgate’s side on the brink of qualification but with plenty of questions to answer ahead of their final game against Czech Republic.

Plus, there’s more good news in the recovery of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was discharged from hospital on Friday less than a week after his horrifying collapse.

Follow all the latest Euros news in our live blog!

