Euros last-16 teams: Who has qualified for the knockout stages so far?

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The pressure is on as the contenders at Euro 2020 have one more group-stage fixture to keep their hopes of glory alive this summer.

With 24 teams competing at the Euros, and 16 spots in the knockout stages on offer, the top two from Groups A-F will go through along with the four best third-placed nations.

The expanded format means there is plenty left to play for, with only four sides - Italy, Wales, Belgium and Netherlands - guaranteed of a place in the last-16 so far.

There are plenty of nations on the verge of joining that trio, but there could still be some big surprises in store on matchday three, with enough time for plenty of players to make themselves heroes and bag a spot for their nation in the round of 16.

On Monday, Denmark have one more chance to qualify for the round of 16 despite losing both of their matches so far at Euro 2020. The Danes need to beat Russia in Copenhagen and hope Belgium beat Finland in Saint Petersburg.

Ukraine and Austria will face each other in Bucharest knowing a draw is likely to be enough for both to advance. The Netherlands has already won Group B and North Macedonia has already been eliminated.

Teams in the Euro 2020 last-16

Group A: Italy (1st), Wales (2nd)

Group B: Belgium (top two)

Group C: Netherlands (1st)

List correct after Euro 2020 Group A fixtures on Sunday, June 20.

