Euros Group F permutations: How Germany, Portugal and Hungary can qualify with France for last-16

(Pool via REUTERS)

The so-called Group of Death is still very much alive with Germany, Portugal and Hungary all still hoping to join France in the last 16.Results from the previous round of fixtures blew Group F wide open with Germany beating Portugal 4-2 and Hungary holding world champions France to a 1-1 draw.Having lost their opening game to France and also gone behind to Portugal, Germany looked in genuine peril, but they will now fancy their chances of topping the group given that they face Hungary.

We now know that the team which finishes second in Group F will face England in the round-of-16 next week, so there will be plenty of added interest in these results.

Here is how things stand in the group, and the permutations for how all four teams can qualify for the knockouts...

Euro 2020 Group F table

Remaining fixtures (Wednesday, June 23)

8pm: Germany vs Hungary, Munich

8pm: Portugal vs France, Budapest

France

(Pool via REUTERS)

The world champions are through already. Top spot is theirs if they beat Portugal, or with a draw if Germany fail to beat Hungary.

Should France lose and Hungary beat Germany, second place would come down to goal difference.

Germany

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Beat Hungary and Germany are through to the last-16. A draw would do as well if Portugal don’t beat France.

If Germany win and France fail to do so, Joachim Low’s side would top the group. However, it’ll be third place if they draw and France lose, or if they lose along with Portugal.

Portugal

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The holders will qualify for the knockouts by beating France, or with a draw coupled with a Hungary win.

Top spot is possible with a victory providing Germany fail to win.

Meanwhile, Portugal could crash out in fourth place if they lose to France and Hungary also beat Germany.

Hungary

(Getty Images)

The Hungarians are still in this, and will finish second if they win and France beat Portugal. Second would be decided on goal difference if they win and France lose.

Third is on if they win and France and Portugal also draw.

Read More

London calling for England with Saka ‘confident’ of Wembley advantage

Vibrant Saka and Grealish breathe life back into Euros campaign

Portugal vs France TV channel and live stream: Where to watch for free