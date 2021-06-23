Euros Group E permutations: How Spain, Slovakia and Poland can join Sweden in the last-16

(Pool via REUTERS)

Group E will also go down to the wire tonight with Spain, Slovakia and Poland looking to join Sweden in the knockout stages.Spain had been expected to stroll through the group but now face a real fight to make it into the last 16 after draws their opening two games against Sweden and Poland.

Here is how things stand in the group, and the permutations for all four teams to qualify for the knockouts...

Euro 2020 Group E table

Remaining fixtures (Wednesday, June 23)

5pm: Slovakia vs Spain, Seville

5pm: Sweden vs Poland, St Petersburg

Group C permutations

Sweden

Sweden are top of the group with four points, and are guaranteed to finish as one of the best third-placed teams at the tournament.

Should the Swedes lose and the other game end as a draw, then Sweden, Slovakia and Poland would be split for first to third place on results between the three teams.

A defeat would see Sweden finish third, but four points is already enough to take them through.

Slovakia

They will reach the last-16 if they beat Spain, or with a draw coupled with Sweden not losing.

Spain

The Spaniards will be through if they win. A draw would see them finish third, but that result coupled with a Poland win could see them finish fourth to crash out.

Poland

The Poles can finish second if they beat Sweden and Slovakia vs Spain doesn't end as a draw.

