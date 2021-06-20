Euros Group D permutations: How can England and Scotland qualify for the last-16?

(Getty Images)

Group D at Euro 2020 remains in the balance as lacklustre England were held to a goalless draw by Scotland at Wembley.

International football’s oldest rivals locked horns for the 115th time in Friday’s eagerly-anticipated match, where the crackling atmosphere belied the restricted attendance under the arch.

England knew victory against their fierce foes would seal progress to the last-16 with a match to spare, but Scotland dug deep and gave Gareth Southgate’s side a few scares as they sealed a deserved 0-0 draw.

Here is how things stand in the group, and the permutations for all four teams to qualify for the knockouts...

Euro 2020 Group D table

Remaining fixtures (Tuesday, June 22)

8pm: Czech Republic vs England, London

8pm: Croatia vs Scotland, Glasgow

Group D permutations

England

(Getty Images)

England will secure top spot in Group D if they beat the Czech Republic.

If they draw or Scotland do not win, they will also progress.

The only way England could finish third is if they lose to the Czechs and Scotland win by enough goals to pass them on goal difference.

Scotland

(Getty Images)

A creditable point at Wembley leaves the Scots with a chance of qualification, but they must beat Croatia.

A victory over Croatia would see them finish at least third, and they could still finish second if England lose and they better the Three Lions’ goal difference.

Czech Republic

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A win and a draw in their opening two games put the Czechs in a great position, but a tough game against England is up next.

If they avoid a loss against England, they will progress as group winners on goal difference. If they lose to England and Scotland beat Croatia, they will finish second.

To slip to third, they would have to lose and Scotland win, coupled with a decent goal difference swing.

Croatia

(Getty Images)

The 2018 World Cup finalists face a fight to stay in the competition now, and must win to stay in contention.

The Croatians would lose out in a head-to-head battle with England, but could still beat the Czechs to second place on goal difference if they beat Scotland and the English beat the Czechs.

Story continues

Read More

Stonehenge summer solstice sunrise set to be mired in cloud and rain

Let’s get all over-40s double jabbed by Freedom Day, says top PHE scientist

Kane denies Tottenham exit push is affecting England form at Euros

Closing the digital skills gap is key to unlocking London’s recovery