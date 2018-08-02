Euros competition fierce - mountain bike star Ferguson

Grant Ferguson is under no illusion at the amount of quality riders standing in his way to success (Picture: SWpix.com)

Local boy Grant Ferguson is expecting tough mountain biking competition at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships but is hoping home support can power him to glory.

The new-look Championships begin in Glasgow on Thursday and end on August 12, with the athletics competition at the multi-sports games taking place in Berlin during that period.

The Great Britain Cycling Team includes the likes of Mark Cavendish and Jason Kenny, with 13 Olympic medallists selected and Scottish Olympian Ferguson flying the flag in the elite men’s mountain bikes.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a consistent World Cup season this year and is looking forward to competing on home turf again, having recorded a fifth-place finish at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

“It should be a big event for Scotland, at Glasgow, so I’m excited,” said Ferguson, who was born in Chertsey but is now based out of Peebles.

“I think it’ll be similar to when we raced in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games, it was cool to have all my friends and family there watching, and a good home crowd.

“My family will come across for a few nights so I’m looking forward to that and I think that’s what will make it pretty special for me.

“I’ve had some mixed results at the World Cup and obviously the European Championships is of a similar level to the World Cup rounds so I’m just looking to do my best, to be honest, and see what I can get out of it.

“But yes, I’ll be trying to use the home advantage and the times I’ve raced on the track and make the most of the opportunity.”

The mountain biking European Championships are held annually but this year are being brought together with athletics, aquatics, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon and golf as part of the new multi-sport event.

The BBC are covering the event live and large audiences are expected, with the mountain biking scheduled for August 7 at Cathkin Braes Mountain Bike Trails.

Ferguson added: “Europe’s got some of the strongest nations in mountain biking, especially Switzerland and France.

“They’re the centre of mountain biking really so the Europeans is big for all of them and they’ll get a huge field, quite a lot of depth, we’re getting some of the best boys in the world.

“It’ll be good for everyone watching and I’m looking forward to it. There’s a few nations, New Zealand, notably, that aren’t at the European Champs that have some top mountain bikers, but in general, the stronger nations come from central Europe.”

