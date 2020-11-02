Europe's STOXX 600 fails to open due to data input problems

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 <.STOXX> and STOXX 50 <.STOXX50> indexes failed to show opening prices on Monday morning due to "input data problems", the index operator Qontigo told its clients.

"Our input data and index calculation have been affected by input data problems," said, Qontigo, which is owned by Deutsche Boerse <DB1Gn.DE>. Qontigo's spokesman did not give further details on the outage.

The outage follows Euronext's widespread disruption last month affecting trading from Dublin and Amsterdam to Paris and Lisbon.

There have been a string of breakdowns this year on international exchanges, including a hardware failure at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, cyber attacks that hit New Zealand's stock exchange, and a software glitch at Germany's electronic trading platform Xetra, also managed by Deutsche Boerse.







