Europe's most incredible destination restaurants – where you can dine for under £30

Mary Lussiana
·8 min read
Casa Fuego restaurant in Menton, France - Matteo carassale
Casa Fuego restaurant in Menton, France - Matteo carassale

Dishes may be a mere moment on the lips, but the tastes, smells, flavour combinations and textures – like those of Proust’s madeleines – are stored in our memories for years to come. One mouthful of pesto takes me straight back to the Piazzetta in Portofino, watching the chic set moor their yachts in the harbour. The pungent aroma of truffles transports me to Piemonte, sitting among the red-leaved vines under a crisp, autumnal, blue sky. When eating grilled fish, I can almost hear the trams of Lisbon rattle past. All of these foods evoke layer upon layer of happy memories and sensory nostalgia.

As the best chefs on the planet celebrated after this month’s San Pellegrino & Acqua Panna World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony, we food-centric travellers diligently took notes, then plotted and planned our holiday routes and our weekends away based on the winners. Some restaurants truly are worth the journey.

Of course, not all the crème de la crème restaurants are within reach. Waiting lists and high price points are barriers – but those willing to go on a culinary adventure will be rewarded with dozens of award-standard meals that fly under the radar at a fraction of the price. Plenty of esteemed chefs have opened more affordable spin-off restaurants in pretty locations, where you can taste their trademark flavours and understand their skill set. And culinary greats, such as Franco Pepe, can transform an inexpensive slice of pizza into a gourmet experience.

Read on for our list of the top 10 affordable destination restaurants to check out this summer…

Auberge Du Cep

Fleurie, France

Situated among the picturesque, rolling hills of Beaujolais, the pink-walled, green-shuttered, Michelin-starred  Auberge du Cep offers a daily Market Menu that is well worth a detour. Chef Aurélien Mérot skilfully draws upon the rich bounty of the surrounding terroir to offer the very best of the French kitchen. Traditional sweetbreads, foie gras and pistachio mustard  pâté en croûte might be followed by chicken cooked in Fleurie wine – and the cheese trolley’s treasures can be paired with local wines if you wish. For an amazing epicurean experience, try the set Market Menu for £23 (00 33 4 74 04 10 77; aubergeducep.com).

How to do it: Stay at nearby Auberge Les Hauts de Chénas, with a pool and a wine museum, from £85 per night (00 33 4 74 06 76 31; hautsdechenas.fr).

Mini Bar

Lisbon, Portugal

The only representative from Portugal on this year’s 50 Best Restaurants list, José Avillez’s Belcanto restaurant has two Michelin stars – but here at Mini Bar you get a flavour and feel for his cuisine without the cost. You can create your own meal from the wide variety of “acts” on the menu (the restaurant was previously housed in an old theatre) but for me it is the little things that say the most. Try the Algarve prawns marinated in lime, the roasted chicken with avocado cream, smoked cottage cheese, piri-piri and lemon, and beef croquette with truffle Dijonnaise, priced at £10, £5 and £6 respectively (00 351 21 130 5393; minibar.pt).

How to do it: Stay at Teatro B&B, maintaining the theatrical theme, for £147 a night (00 351 213 472 024; teatrobbb.com)

MINI BAR, LISBON, PORTUGAL - Grupo JosÃ© Avillez
MINI BAR, LISBON, PORTUGAL - Grupo JosÃ© Avillez

Bibo

Madrid, Spain

Seven thousand light bulbs illuminate the walls of three-star Michelin chef Dani García’s BiBo, which sits in the heart of the Spanish capital. The lighting is a nod to the radiance of the Málaga Feria street party, while the food pays homage to García’s homeland. This brand is a conscious decision by García to democratise fine dining and while the vibe is casual, the dishes dazzle. Try the oxtail ravioli, the chef’s zingy white shrimp crudo with garlic chips or his creamy ink croquettes  made from squid ink stew, and you will be dancing the flamenco. Dishes are priced at £19, £16 and £10 respectively (00 34 918 052 556; grupodanigarcia.com/bibo).

How to do it: Stay at CR7 Madrid, the Madrid outpost of footballer Ronaldo, from £92 a night (00 34 917 717 035; pestanacr7.com)

Casa Caminada

Fürstenau, Switzerland

Gourmets flock to the Canton of the Grisons and the smallest town in the world to try the dishes of chef Andreas Caminada. Casa Caminada, housed in old stables which have been converted into 10 rooms, an organic bakery and a restaurant, sits directly opposite the renowned three-Michelin-star restaurant Schloss Schauenstein. Caminada’s food is just as spectacular as that served across the road. The dining experience is an immersive homage to the area – try the traditional pizzoccheri made with buckwheat flour and served with chanterelles and bacon, for £25 (00 41 81 632 30 50; casacaminada.com).

How to do it: Stay at Casa Caminada itself, in one of the charming rooms, from £180 a night

Casa Caminada in Switzerland - Gaudenz Danuser
Casa Caminada in Switzerland - Gaudenz Danuser

El Bar De Paco Morales

Córdoba, Spain

History and heritage are the pillars of Paco Morales’s menu at the two-Michelin-star NOOR. Morales is dubbed the “Indiana Jones of cooking” for his ability to recover the past and bring it in culinary form to the 21st-century table. At his centrally located, buzzy and fun El Bar, his trademark originality and freshness come in different forms. Try his mini sandwiches filled with squid and a lemon mayonnaise, or his signature soup of orange salmorejo, with smoked cod and cheese snow, followed by beef bone marrow with spicy raw tuna and mustard grains for £3.80, £7 and £10 respectively (00 34 957977421; elbardepacomorales.com).

How to do it: Stay at the Moorish Hospes Palacio del Bailío from £140 a night (00 34 914 363 478, hospes.com/en/palacio-bailio)

Limbar

Paris, France

The renovated, art nouveau Samaritaine building was one of the hotel openings of 2021 under the auspices of LVMH and its Cheval Blanc brand. While the Plenitude Restaurant shot straight to three Michelin stars, another culinary highlight is Limbar on the ground floor. The fresh-faced pastry chef, Maxime Frédéric, a rock star in the world of patisserie, can talk yoghurt and chocolate, flour and pastries until the cows come home. Indulge in his sublime lunchtime tart of Beaufort cheese, confit egg yolk, oak leaf lettuce and roasted corn in a very crunchy maize pastry for £20 (00 33 1 40 28 00 00; chevalblanc.com).

How to do it: Stay at the bijoux Hôtel Sainte-Beuve for £182 a night (00 33 1 45 48 2007; hotelsaintebeuve.com)

Limbar restaurant at Cheval Blanc, Paris - Franck Hamel
Limbar restaurant at Cheval Blanc, Paris - Franck Hamel

Baar

Copenhagen, Denmark

A welcoming sight on Copenhagen’s waterfront, BARR (which was the original venue of legendary restaurant NOMA), serves impeccably presented North Sea cuisine. Think salted sea bass with white currants, parsley cream and grilled peas, or an oyster mushroom schnitzel with brown butter sauce, capers and lemon; choose something from the outstanding beer menu to accompany it. Rustic wooden interiors enhance the casual dining atmosphere where the chefs bring out their own plates and customers are allowed to linger. Dishes £24 and £28 respectively (00 45 3296 3293; restaurantbarr.com).

How to do it: Stay at First Hotel Mayfair, in fashionable Vesterbro, for £154 a night (00 45 70 12 17 00; firsthotels.com)

Casa Fuego

Menton, France

Mauro Colagreco, who runs the three-Michelin-star Restaurant Mirazur in Menton (number one on the San Pellegrino list in 2019) hasn’t forgotten his Argentinian roots. Alongside his gastronomic offering, Mirazur, and his recently opened restaurants in the Maybourne Riviera, he has also opened Casa Fuego, a family canteen that revisits Argentinian classics, based around a wood-fired oven. Not far from the Italian border, with beautiful views over the old town of Menton, you can enjoy empanadas with a llajua sauce, yellowtail ceviche with coriander, jalapeno and sweet potato and grilled squid served with Patagonia potatoes. Dishes cost £9, £14 and £22 respectively (00 33 4 93 17 13 15; casafuego.fr).

How to do it: Stay at Hotel Napoleon for £156 a night (00 33 4 93 35 89 50; napoleon-menton.com)

Casa Fuego in Menton, France
Casa Fuego in Menton, France

Pepe in Grani

Caiazzo, Italy

Franco Pepe is probably the most famous pizzaiolo in the world. He has forged a link between pizza and haute cuisine that has earned him a wide following and many awards. His restaurant, in an old 18th-century mansion not far from Naples, has become part of a pilgrimage for pizza lovers. He has an outpost at L’Albereta in Franciacorta, in the north of Italy, where he crafts light dough covered in rich cheese topping, cut through with lemon zest, elevating the simple into the sublime. Pizzas from £10 (00 39 0823 826 718; pepeingrani.it).

How to do it: Stay at the art-rich Atelier Inès, in Naples, from £160 a night (00 34 94 433 422; atelierinesgallery.com)

DaV Mare

Portofino, Italy

An offshoot from the three-Michelin-star Da Vittorio restaurant, this tie-up with the Belmond group has resulted in a pitch-perfect restaurant which opens out on to Portofino’s charming Piazzetta. Grab a table and watch the world go by: the stylish shoppers with their bags from neighbouring Loro Piana; the yachts bobbing on the water. Order the trofie with homemade pesto, a Ligurian speciality which the chef serves in front of you, tossing the short, thin, twisted pasta through the dense, green basil sauce to release its aroma. This unforgettable experience costs £29 (00 39 0185 2678 531; davmare.com).

How to do it: Stay at the tiny B&B Tre Mari Portofino, which overlooks the bay, from £182 a night (00 39 185 044434; tremariportofino.it)

DaV Mare in Portofino, Italy - Mattia Aquila
DaV Mare in Portofino, Italy - Mattia Aquila

Please share you favourite destination restaurants, where you can dine on a budget, in the comments below

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

    NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla

  • This is what happens when extreme cosplay makes love with stupidity on a skateboard

    Discover how this artist makes his costumes on action and how he's bringing joy with it!

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.