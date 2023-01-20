Europe's mission to Jupiter's icy moons ready for launch

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·5 min read
Juice
Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer: The mission has been nearly two decades in the planning

Europe is about to undertake one of its grandest ever space missions, to explore the icy moons of Jupiter.

The Juice satellite is going through final testing in Toulouse, France, after which it will be shipped to the launch site in South America.

It's due to depart Earth in April.

The six-tonne spacecraft will make a series of flybys of Callisto, Ganymede and Europa, using an advanced package of instruments to investigate whether any of these worlds are habitable.

This might sound fanciful. The Jovian system is in the cold, outer reaches of the Solar System, far from the Sun and receiving just one twenty-fifth of the light falling on Earth.

But the gravitational squeezing and pushing the giant planet gives its moons means they have the energy and warmth to retain vast quantities of liquid water at depth. And we know on Earth that wherever there is water, there's an opening for life.

"In the case of Europa, it's thought there's a deep ocean, maybe 100km deep, underneath its ice crust," said mission scientist Prof Emma Bunce from Leicester University, UK.

"That depth of ocean is 10 times that of the deepest ocean on Earth, and the ocean is in contact, we think, with a rocky floor. So that provides a scenario where there is mixing and some interesting chemistry," the researcher told BBC News.

It's a 6.6 billion km journey lasting 8.5 years.

Mark the calendar for July 2031. That's when Juice arrives at Jupiter. It will then conduct 35 flybys of the three moons before settling permanently around Ganymede in late 2034.

The European Space Agency (Esa) project team behind Juice held a major review this week and concluded the mission was "go for launch".

Aerospace company Airbus has spearheaded the construction of the €1.6bn (£1.4bn; $1.7bn) JUpiter ICy moons Explorer.

The manufacturer has pulled in expertise and components from all across the continent.

Cyril and Séverine
Cyril Cavel, Séverine Deschamps and the Airbus team will soon send the probe to the launch site

Everything is now fully assembled, including Juice's suite of 10 scientific instruments.

"We have a number of high-resolution cameras on this probe in all possible wavelengths - in infrared, the visible and ultraviolet," explained engineer Cyril Cavel, as he pointed out a collection of boxes hanging off one side of the silver and black satellite.

"You can see all these instruments underneath protective, transparent covers. The high-resolution visible telescope, which is called Janus, will take fantastic pictures very close to the moons because we will do flybys at just 400km altitude. They will be stunning shots," the Airbus Juice project manager said.

Ganymede
A map of Ganymede's icy surface. The crust caps a hidden ocean

Radar will also peer inside the moons; lidar - a laser measurement system - will make 3D maps of their surfaces; magnetometers will trace their complex electrical and magnetic environments; and sensors will sample the particles that whiz around them.

Juice won't be searching for specific "biomarkers"; it won't be trying to detect alien fish in the deep oceans. Its job is to learn more about the possibilities for habitability that future missions could then investigate in more detail. Scientists have long pondered the idea of putting landers on one of Jupiter's icy moons to drill through its crust to the water below.

Ganymede fact card
Ganymede fact card

That could happen one day, perhaps; in the latter half of this century.

You need patience to work in the outer Solar System. The orbits of Earth and Jupiter may be "only" 600 million km apart, but you can't easily go direct, not without a stupendous rocket. And even though Europe's Ariane 5 is powerful, it doesn't have that kind of heft.

Instead, it will send Juice on a rather circuitous route that will use the gravity of Venus and Earth to slingshot the probe out to the gas giant.

Europa
The American Clipper mission should launch in 2024 and focus on Europa

Juice is built a little like an air-conditioned tank.

Unprotected, its electronics would rapidly degrade in the harsh radiation that swirls around Jupiter. And that long journey inwards towards Venus and then out to the gas giant will see temperatures on the exterior of the satellite swing from 250C to minus-230C.

"We have two big vaults inside the spacecraft to protect the computers from radiation and to maintain them through a network of pipes at the same level of temperature," said thermal architect Séverine Deschamps.

"The same is true for the propulsion system. Its operation has to be maintained around the 20C, quite warm, to get a good level of performance when firing."

Instruments
The business side of Juice. Most of its instruments are on one panel

Juice won't be alone in its work.

The US space agency Nasa is sending its own satellite called Clipper.

Although it will leave Earth after Juice, it should actually arrive just before its European sibling. It will focus on Europa.

Together, the two satellites will make a powerful team.

"You get a much deeper understanding having the two there together, and it removes some of the guesswork as to what's going on," said Prof Michelle Dougherty, the principal investigator on Juice's magnetometer instrument.

"It will be interesting, for example, when Clipper is going past Europa if there is a plume coming from the moon. Clipper will be making the close-in measurements, but Juice will be watching at a distance to see what impact that has on the environment around Europa and whether we get bigger spots in the auroral lights on Jupiter."

Moons
Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei identified Jupiter's four major moons in 1610. Only Io (top) will not be visited by Juice

Latest Stories

  • Oppenheimer: Release date, cast and plot for Christopher Nolan's new movie

    Where there’s usually a veil of secrecy around the plots of Nolan’s films, Oppenheimer is the first biopic he’s made, so we do know a fair bit of what the film’s about.

  • Say cheese! Galactic photo shoot captures 3 billion stars

    A galactic photo shoot has captured more than 3 billion stars and galaxies in one of the biggest sky surveys ever. A dark-energy camera on a telescope in Chile made the observations over two years, focusing on the Southern Hemisphere sky. The National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab released the survey results this week.

  • Shellfish deaths possibly caused by new disease - report

    The report from 12 independent experts found toxic chemicals and dredging were very unlikely causes.

  • 17 surprising things you never knew about 'Breaking Bad'

    The AMC series starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul has fascinating behind-the-scenes secrets, hidden Easter eggs, and shocking filming moments.

  • Newsroom Ready: No pharmacare bill this year would be a deal-breaker, says NDP leader

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says if the Liberal government does not pass a pharmacare bill in the House of Commons this year, he will consider the supply and confidence deal he signed last March to be broken. The NDP agreed to support the minority Liberal government in key votes until 2025 in return for movement on policy priorities.

  • NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau is waging a war against the working class and he plans to leverage his party's agreement with the Liberals to protect working people. Singh addressed his caucus on Wednesday in a speech that heavily focused on the struggles faced by everyday Canadians and touched on the party's traditional values such as strengthening unions and defending public health care. "Workers are the backbone of this country and they deserve respect," Singh said. "If

  • Federal leaders trade barbs on immigration, health care and inflation

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are trading barbs over issues such as immigration, health care and inflation ahead of the next election campaign.

  • Alberta NDP leader wants Ottawa to drop 'just transition' bill

    Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley wants the federal government to drop the so-called "just transition" legislation it plans to introduce in the House of Commons this spring. The legislation is expected to lay out Ottawa's plan to retrain workers to move into green or renewable energy jobs so they don't get left behind as the world moves away from oil and gas. But Premier Danielle Smith has cited the plan as evidence Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is plotting to kill Alberta's oil and gas industry

  • Man who had more than 200 firearms at home pleads guilty

    A Rhode Island man who had more than 200 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his home pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lying to federal authorities about his drug use when he purchased the weapons. Ronald Andruchuk, 38, admitted that he was an unlawful user of controlled substances, including cocaine, when he purchased the weapons, and that he misled the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives when he wrote on agency forms that he was not an unlawful drug user, U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said in a statement. Under a plea deal, Andruchuk will forfeit 219 guns, more than 25,000 rounds of ammunition and other items seized by police at the Burrillville home that he shared with his wife and three children, prosecutors said.

  • BoC to raise rates by 25 bps to peak of 4.50% on Jan. 25: Reuters poll

    The Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by a modest quarter point to 4.50% on Jan. 25 and then hit pause on an aggressive tightening campaign, according to a Reuters poll of economists, with risks skewed toward a higher peak. Inflation, which clocked 6.3% in December, is still more than three times the Bank's 2% target and is expected to remain above it at least through Q3 2024, despite a median 65% chance of recession within a year, up from 51% in the last poll. That leaves the BoC in a tight spot, having been inclined to pause its rate-hiking campaign in December but with recent economic data on jobs and inflation suggesting it may not be quite done.

  • Why we Vietnamese don't celebrate the Lunar Year of the Rabbit: Cat got our tongue

    Though Chinese zodiac says it's the Lunar Year of the Rabbit, it's Year of the Cat for the Vietnamese. Chinese New Year, like Christmas, is now global

  • Tim Peake retires as astronaut to become space ambassador

    Major Tim Peake, the first official British astronaut to complete a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS), is retiring. Seven years since his history-making stroll among the stars in January 2016, the 50-year-old will become an ambassador for the European Space Agency (ESA) to help young people pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths. "By assuming the role of an ambassador for human spaceflight, I shall continue to support ESA and the UK Space Agency, with a focus on educational outreach, and I look forward to the many exciting opportunities ahead."

  • Scientists reveal unprecedented map of billions of ‘celestial objects’

    Scientists have revealed what they say is an “unprecedented” map of billions of objects from across our Milky Way galaxy. The survey may be the largest such catalogue ever made, and includes 3.32 billion celestial objects. The data was gathered using the Dark Energy Camera, a project in Chile that was originally created to try and understand dark energy.

  • Brits Are Recession Proofing By 'Career Committing': Here's How To Do It

    If quiet quitting isn't for you, this might work.

  • Russia claims capture of Klishchiivka near Ukraine's Bakhmut

    Last week, Russian forces captured Soledar to the northeast of Bakhmut - an advance that defence analysts said could help them put pressure on the larger town. The village is around six miles (nine km) south of Bakhmut, where units of Russia's Wagner private militia have been locked for months in a battle of attrition with Ukrainian forces.

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc