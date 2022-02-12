Europeans more likely to vote green after extreme weather events

Photograph: Action Press/Rex/Shutterstock

Trend has developed over six EU elections between 1994 and 2019 and is more marked in colder climates





Matching extreme weather events to voting patterns has revealed that in Europe people who have experienced flooding, heatwaves and forest fires are more likely to vote green. This trend has developed over six European elections between 1994 and 2019, a period when climate change has gone from a theoretical threat to voters to many having experienced devastating events not previously seen in their lifetimes.

The realisation that urgent action is needed for climate mitigation and adaptation has led voters to support green party candidates. Greens have done better wherever the calamities have been worst. The trend is more marked in the north and west of the EU where the climate is more moderate and colder, presumably because extremes have become more noticeable.

The researchers noted that the tendency to vote green was enhanced where the population was generally fairly affluent and economic conditions were good. When the economic conditions worsened, this factor again assumed greater importance in voting choices.

The European elections are by proportional representation, so that minority parties, which the greens are in all of the 34 countries involved, will get some seats even if their overall vote is relatively small. Currently greens hold 69 seats out of 705 in the European parliament.