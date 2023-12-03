European Wax Center's (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in European Wax Center's (NASDAQ:EWCZ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on European Wax Center is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$44m ÷ (US$754m - US$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, European Wax Center has an ROCE of 6.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.8%.

In the above chart we have measured European Wax Center's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering European Wax Center here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last three years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 6.1%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 25%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what European Wax Center has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last year the stock has only returned 2.4% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

European Wax Center does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for European Wax Center that you might be interested in.

While European Wax Center may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

