European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), a leading personal care franchise brand offering expert wax services, today announced that members of its management team will hold investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on November 30, 2021.



The fireside chat portion of the conference will be held at 1:40pm EST. The webcast can be accessed live or as an archived replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.waxcenter.com.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. The company offers expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center, Inc. and themselves. The Company provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They’re so certain everyone will love the experience, European Wax Center, Inc. offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing category with its innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing an efficient and relatively painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center, Inc. offers a complete collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and, as of September 25, 2021, its network includes 833 centers nationwide.

Investor Contacts

ICR, Inc.

Allison Malkin/Nina Weiss

IR@myewc.com

203-682-8225

European Wax Center, Inc.

Amir Yeganehjoo

Amir.yeganehjoo@myewc.com

469-217-7486

Bethany Johns

Bethany.johns@myewc.com

469-270-6888



