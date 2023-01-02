European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in the ICR Conference 2023

European Wax Center, Inc.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the ICR Conference 2023 at the JW Marriott & Ritz-Carlton Resort in Orlando, Florida on January 9 - 10, 2023.



Management will present at 12:30pm EST on January 9, 2023. A link to the webcast, along with the associated slides, will be available that morning at https://investors.waxcenter.com.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with their innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience. Delivering a 360-degree guest experience, they also offer a collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network includes 911 centers in 45 states as of September 24, 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

