Lockdown gloom hits European stocks despite $1.9tn US stimulus plan
European stocks fell on Friday as major economies braced for stricter lockdowns, despite plans for a $1.9tn (£1.4m) US government stimulus package.
Leading indices in Europe opened lower as the trading day got underway. Britain’s FTSE 100 (^FTSE) in London and Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI) in Frankfurt opened 0.3% lower, while France’s CAC 40 (^FCHI) lost 0.5%.
Coronavirus restrictions are being tightened in several countries struggling to contain the resurgent virus as they race to roll out vaccines. The French government said late on Thursday a 6pm curfew in parts of France will be extended to the whole country.
France’s prime minister Jean Castex also said the government would have to “decide without delay on a new lockdown” if the pandemic worsened in the coming days.
In Germany, chancellor Angela Merkel is reported to be pushing for tougher measures, including more home working. German schools and ‘non-essential’ stores have been shut since last month.
The UK government is also under heavy pressure to tighten rules in the UK as the daily death toll has hit a record high, though ministers are currently focusing on stricter enforcement and calls for greater compliance with existing rules.
The dip in stocks comes in spite of plans confirmed by president-elect Joe Biden for a $1.9tn for a COVID-19 relief package, including direct grants to individuals, small firms and state and local governments and a $15 national minimum wage. The plans are likely to meet significant Republican opposition, however.
Stocks looked set to slide in the US later on Friday. The S&P 500 (ES=F) and Dow Jones (YM=F) were both down 0.3% as trading began in Europe, and the Nasdaq (NQ=F) dipped 0.1%.
Asian markets also mostly dipped overnight, after US president Donald Trump announced sanctions for nine Chinese firms over accusations of military ties.
China’s Shenzhen Component (399001.SZ) slid 0.3% amid higher COVID-19 infections in the country, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 (^N225) shed 0.5% and the KOSPI (^KS11) in South Korea shed 2%.
China’s new infection levels hit a 10-month high on Friday, with more than 28 million people in lockdown, according to Reuters. It comes ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday next month, with concerns over the potential for higher travel.
