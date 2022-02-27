European Union Bans RT, Sputnik Following Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Jeremy Fuster
·2 min read

The European Commission announced on Sunday that it is banning Russian state media networks RT and Sputnik in the European Union as part of a series of measures in support of Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion.

“The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. “We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe.”


The new sanctions come as countries around the world move to isolate Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine this past Thursday. Some major tech companies have also taken action as YouTube announced on Saturday that it would pull all ad revenue for RT and other Russian-owned channels on its site while blocking access to their videos in Ukraine.

Facebook parent company Meta and Twitter have also taken similar steps to pull ad revenue from Russian state-controlled pages, with Twitter also removing all ads from its site in Ukraine “to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it,” according to a statement released Friday.

Along with the media shutdown, the EU is blocking its airspace to all Russian-owned aircraft both public and private, leveling new sanctions at Russian ally Belarus, and moving to “prohibit Russian oligarchs from using their financial assets on our markets,” according to van der Leyen. The EU will also provide weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian forces, marking the first time it has done so to a nation under attack.

“Putin embarked on a path aiming to destroy Ukraine. But what he is also doing, in fact, is destroying the future of his own country,” van der Leyen said.

More to come…

