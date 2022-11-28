European Tobacco and Non-Tobacco Shisha and Hookah Consumables Regulation and Consumer Report 2022

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco and Non-Tobacco Shisha and Hookah Consumables in the European Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report overviews the EU market of shisha consumables which has been developing fast within the past few years and is expected to reach a significant share in the total tobacco market.

The usage of shisha products is growing in the EU market not only among migrant communities but also among native Europeans. Although tobacco shisha makes up a prevailing share in the market for hookah consumables, novel shisha products, in particular, herbal/fruit shisha and CBD shisha are becoming actively introduced. The largest hookah consumables markets in the European Union are Germany, Spain and France.

The report provides information on key regulatory aspects of shisha consumables and discloses excise duties and tax rates on tobacco and herbal shisha in the EU countries. The regulatory requirements towards shisha products are standardised and unified within the EU, though several countries still impose some additional restrictions on the national level.

The report also contains a detailed analysis of usage data and flavor preferences in the key EU markets. The EU distribution network and major shisha hubs are disclosed with the identification of key distributors and top brands in major EU countries. The appendices disclose excise duties on tobacco and herbal shisha in the EU region and patents related to shisha formulation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EU Regulatory Framework

2. EU Taxation of Pipe Tobacco Products

3. Usage Statistics

4. Flavours in Water Pipe Products

5. Alternative Hookah Consumables

6. Import of Water Pipe Tobacco to the Eu

7. Distributors and Retail Channels

Largest EU Markets Overview

1. Germany

2. France

3. Spain

