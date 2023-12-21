European Super League verdict LIVE: Court rules Fifa and Uefa acted illegally in blocking breakaway

The controversial European Super League was given fresh hope of revival after a landmark European Court of Justice ruling.

The Grand Chamber of the ECJ had been debating whether Uefa and Fifa acted against competition law by blocking the European Super League in 2021 and sanctioning clubs involved, but has ruled that the regulations at the time concerning the breakaway were inadequate and that the governing bodies acted “unlawfully” in blocking the rebel tournament.

In its ruling, the ECJ stated: “The Fifa and Uefa rules on prior approval of interclub football competitions, such as the Super League, are contrary to EU law. They are contrary to competition law and the freedom to provide services.”

The ECJ added that the governing bodies had abused their dominant position but stressed that the Super League project didn’t necessarily need to be approved.

09:29 , Luke Baker

A22, the company backing the European Super League, have spoken out about the judgement, saying that the Uefa monopoly is over and football is free.

On Twitter/X, they posted: “We have won the #RightToCompete. The UEFA-monopoly is over. Football is FREE. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction AND free to determine their own futures”, our CEO Bernd Reichart comments the CJEU decision.”

„We have won the #RightToCompete. The UEFA-monopoly is over. Football is FREE. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction AND free to determine their own futures”, our CEO Bernd Reichart comments the CJEU decision. 1/4 — A22 Sports (@A22Sports) December 21, 2023

09:25 , Luke Baker

Uefa and Fifa ‘abusing dominant position’ but Super League may still not be approved

09:15 , Luke Baker

As with all court rulings, this is fairly nuanced and doesn’t necessarily mean a European Super League has to be approved, just that Uefa and Fifa forbidding the clubs outright from forming a league was contrary to EU law.

The ECJ ruled that the governing bodies were “abusing their dominant position” but added that “this does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved”.

09:06 , Luke Baker

Here’s the pertinent part of the ruling handed down by the ECJ, determining that Uefa and Fifa are in breach of competition law and the freedom to provide services by requiring prior approval of a European Super League.

“The FIFA and UEFA rules on prior approval of interclub football competitions, such as the Super League, are contrary to EU law. They are contrary to competition law and the freedom to provide services

“The FIFA and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful. There is no framework for the FIFA and UEFA rules ensuring that they are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate.

“Similarly, the rules giving FIFA and UEFA exclusive control over the commercial exploitation of the rights related to those competitions are such as to restrict competition, given their importance for the media, consumers and television viewers in the European Union.”

09:01 , Luke Baker

Here’s some more information on the judgement - essentially the European Super League (under EU law at least) could be back on.

The prospects of a future European Super League have been boosted after judges said Uefa rules blocking the formation of such a competition were contrary to EU law.

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice had been asked to decide whether Uefa and Fifa acted against competition law by blocking the formation of the European Super League in 2021 and then seeking to sanction the clubs involved.

The court has ruled that Uefa and Fifa rules granting prior approval for new competitions are contrary to EU law.

08:56 , Luke Baker

Ok, we now have the verdict in the European Super League vs Uefa case and it’s A WIN for the European Super League.

The ECJ have deemed that Fifa and Uefa rules on prior approval of interclub football competitions are contrary to EU law. That really is one in the eye for football’s governing bodies

08:52 , Luke Baker

We mentioned that the ECJ were also announcing the verdict in a case brought by the International Skating Union (ISU) today and that has just been handed down.

The ISU has lost its bid to overturn an EU antitrust order that it must stop penalising speed skaters for taking part in new money-spinning events, as Europe’s highest court backed earlier orders.

The European Commission in its 2017 ruling said the sport’s governing body had imposed “disproportionately punitive” sanctions on skaters, preventing the emergence of rival events in violation of EU antitrust rules.

08:37 , Luke Baker

The verdict should be delivered shortly by the ECJ. In the meantime, allow Miguel Delaney to explain why it could be a bigger decision than Bosman and change the future of football.

08:23 , Luke Baker

Then-prime minister Boris Johnson called the European Super League ‘a cartel’ when it was first proposed by the clubs in April 2021.

08:11 , Luke Baker

The thinking behind the new-look European Super League proposal was explained when it was launched

08:01 , Jamie Braidwood

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

What happened to the European Super League in 2021?

It was a rare triumph of fan power when the European Super League first tried to launch back in April 2021 as immediate, sustained protests from across the football community caused the clubs involved to scuttle away with their tail between their legs.

The competition was initially launched with 12 founding members – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid – who would permanently take part in the competition.

The plan quickly collapsed after the six Premier League clubs pulled out within 24 hours in the face of fierce criticism from supporters, pundits, clubs and the media, but Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid remained committed to the concept.

07:40 , Jamie Braidwood

What is being decided today?

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice will decide whether Uefa and Fifa acted against competition law by blocking the formation of the European Super League in 2021 and sanctioning the clubs involved.

A22, the company backing the European Super League, believe Uefa and Fifa are abusing a dominant position by acting as governing body, regulator, commercial operator and gatekeeper, while also having significant sanctioning powers.

They argue Uefa and Fifa should not be able to run a “monopoly” over football and want to have the right to launch new competitions without facing punishment under a free market.

A non-binding decision delivered by the Advocate General in the case last December found rules allowing Uefa to have prior approval of new competitions were compatible with EU law - now the European Court of Justice will now consider its own interpretation of the EU’s competition law and will deliver its verdict on whether Uefa acted lawfully.

07:34 , Luke Baker

07:26 , Luke Baker

Preview by Miguel Delaney

Wednesday 20 December 2023 21:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Grand Chamber judgement’s interpretation of EU law will be passed back to a Madrid commercial court to make a decision, after the Spanish jurisdiction made the referral in 2021.

That court also placed an injunction on sanctions UEFA imposed on the nine clubs who joined Super League but who later withdrew. It remains to be seen whether UEFA will press on with those sanctions, and potentially investigate more serious charges against Real and Barcelona.

Wednesday 20 December 2023 21:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

That is all before considering another crucial element - the fans.

Supporters in England took to the streets despite coronavirus restrictions when the initial Super League plans became known, and played a key part in its collapse.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund fans have also expressed strong opposition in the past.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of Bayern’s supervisory board and a former ECA chairman, issued some scathing comments about Super League in an interview with Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday.

Asked what would happen if the ECJ authorised the Super League in its entirety, Rummenigge said: “It wouldn’t go far. Thirty years ago the system would have embraced novelty, now it is different.

“The English, Germans and French would never participate. I also believe the Italians and the Spanish (would not), unless there is some president who thinks of going to bed and waking up the next day covered by gold.”

Wednesday 20 December 2023 20:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

In England, the Premier League has just announced a new domestic television rights deal worth £6.7billion. If there is any risk that the competition A22 proposes that could kill or even harm that golden goose, it is difficult to picture any English club supporting it.

Clubs are also set to be forbidden from joining unapproved competitions as a licensing condition to be set by the English game’s new independent regulator, while the Premier League’s Owners’ Charter agreed in 2022 also contains undertakings not to “engage in the creation of new competition formats outside of the Premier League’s rules”.

In France, it has been reported that an investment into the domestic game from CVC contains a compensation clause should a French club participate in any Super League, while German club ownership structures provide a major obstacle.

Wednesday 20 December 2023 20:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

There are many obstacles in A22’s path even if the judgement suggests it does have the right to pitch a new competition to Uefa that can operate under Uefa’s auspices, and for Uefa to give that competition full and fair consideration.

Crucially, is there a will from any club outside of original architects Real Madrid and Barcelona to be involved?

In September, the European Club Association, which features 500 clubs either as members or within its network, signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding with Uefa which runs until July 2030.

Within the MoU is an undertaking that the ECA “ensure that none of its member clubs participate in any competition that is not organised or recognised by Uefa or Fifa”.

A22’s claim that Uefa is the dominant commercial operator is at least challenged by the existence of the Joint Venture between Uefa and ECA which oversees all marketing and commercial matters related to the Champions League and Uefa’s other club competitions. Each organisation has seven members on the JV’s board.

Wednesday 20 December 2023 20:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice must decide whether Uefa and Fifa acted against competition law by blocking the formation of the European Super League in 2021 and then seeking to sanction the clubs involved.

A non-binding decision delivered by the Advocate General in the case last December found rules allowing Uefa to have prior approval of new competitions were compatible with EU law.

The original 2021 Super League proposal was criticised for its ‘closed’ format, with 15 founder clubs set to have been immune from relegation.

A22, a company formed to assist in the creation of that competition, has now drafted revised plans for a multi-division event featuring 60 to 80 teams, which it insists, crucially, will be open to all.

The company will hope that the judgement forces sports federations like Uefa to use non-discriminatory criteria when assessing new entrants to the market, which would open the door for A22 to try again.

“Tomorrow is UEFA Judgment Day,” an A22 post published on X on Wednesday read.

“After almost 70 years as the sole regulator, gatekeeper and dominant commercial operator of the European football market, Uefa’s monopoly may finally end! We are on the threshold of a new, better era for £EuropeanClubFootball.”

Wednesday 20 December 2023 19:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Wednesday 20 December 2023 18:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Wednesday 20 December 2023 17:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Wednesday 20 December 2023 17:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Wednesday 20 December 2023 17:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Preview by Miguel Delaney

Wednesday 20 December 2023 16:57 , Jack Rathborn

It’s “judgement day” in the European Super League case, as a decision that could shape the future of football is set to be delivered on Thursday.

First launched in 2021, the European Super League proposed a breakaway competition involving some of Europe’s biggest teams in a “closed shop” format.

But the controversial plans were met with fierce opposition from fans and the football’s governing bodies, leading to its stunning collapse within days of being launched.

But like a monster from a horror movie, the European Super League wasn’t actually killed off, and now those backing the competition have taken Uefa and Fifa to court as they seek to relaunch their competition.

Now, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice is set to deliver a verdict on the case, in what is a huge moment for the sport. Here’s everything you need to know.

Wednesday 20 December 2023 16:57 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome to the Independent Sport’s coverage of the European Super League’s case against Uefa at the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Real Madrid and Barcelona remain steadfast in their belief that Uefa has a monopoly over European competitions and that it is against EU law.

The initial plans of the ESL arrived back in April 2021 and after almost 1,000 days, this landmark case, which is due to shape the future of the beautiful game, is nearing its conclusion.

Follow for all the latest news and updates out of Luxembourg, plus reaction from around the football world following the verdict.