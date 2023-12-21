European Super League verdict explained: Everything you need to know after landmark court ruling

The European Super League “judgement day” and the decision that could shape the future of football has been made against Uefa and Fifa.

First launched in 2021, the European Super League proposed a breakaway competition involving some of Europe’s biggest teams in a “closed shop” format.

The controversial plans were met with fierce opposition from fans and the football’s governing bodies, leading to its stunning collapse within days of being launched.

But, the European Super League wasn’t actually killed off, and the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice has ruled that the regulations at the time concerning the breakaway were inadequate and that the governing bodies acted “unlawfully” in blocking the rebel tournament.

Now, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice has delivered its verdict on the case, in what is a huge moment for the sport. Here’s everything you need to know.

What has been decided today?

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice ruled that Uefa and Fifa acted against competition law by blocking the formation of the European Super League in 2021 and sanctioning the clubs involved.

In its ruling, the ECJ stated: “The Fifa and Uefa rules on prior approval of interclub football competitions, such as the Super League, are contrary to EU law.

“They are contrary to competition law and the freedom to provide services.

“The Fifa and Uefa rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful. There is no framework for the Fifa and Uefa rules ensuring that they are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate.”

A22, the company backing the European Super League, said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We have won the right to compete. The Uefa-monopoly is over. Football is free.

Story continues

“Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction and free to determine their own futures.”

The decision by the ECJ is binding and not subject to appeal.

What does this mean?

It is unclear what the ruling will mean in practice, although Uefa have been undermined and those in favour of the Super League emboldened.

But as of yet there is no clear path for a resurgence of the breakaway.

The ECJ judgement added: “That does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved. The Court, having been asked generally about the FIFA and UEFA rules, does not rule on that specific project in its judgment.”

What do we know about the new European Super League?

Following the landmark ruling, A22 announced a new proposal for men’s and women’s midweek European competitions with participation based on sporting merit with promotion/relegation between leagues, no permanent members and all Super League matches being free to watch.

We went into greater detail about the specifics of the format here but essentially the men’s competition will see 64 teams split into a three-division system, with 16 clubs in each of the top two leagues and 32 clubs in the third. They will then be further split into divisions of eight with a knockout system at the end to determine the champions of each league.

The women’s competition is largely the same but without the 32-team third tier, meaning just two leagues of 16 teams, so 32 clubs in total involved. There will be relegation between the leagues in both competitions and club can earn promotion into the bottom tier based on performances in their domestic league.

What about the Premier League?

Even if a revised European Super League does get the green light, it appears as if Premier League clubs will still be unable to join. The UK is no longer bound by EU law since Brexit and the UK government’s Department of Culture, Media & Sport released a statement that indicated a bill about to pass into law, which sets up a new independent football regulator, would stop English clubs signing up for a breakaway competition.

“The attempt to create a breakaway competition was a defining moment in English football and was universally condemned by fans, clubs and the Government,” said a DCMS spokesperson.

“We took decisive action at the time by triggering the fan-led review of football governance, which called for the creation of a new independent regulator for English football. We will shortly be bringing forward legislation that makes this a reality, and will stop clubs from joining any similar breakaway competitions in the future.”

What happened to the European Super League in 2021?

It was a rare triumph of fan power when the European Super League first tried to launch back in April 2021 as immediate, sustained protests from across the football community caused the clubs involved to scuttle away with their tail between their legs.

The competition was initially launched with 12 founding members – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid – who would permanently take part in the competition.

The plan quickly collapsed after the six Premier League clubs pulled out within 24 hours in the face of fierce criticism from supporters, pundits, clubs and the media, but Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid remained committed to the concept.

Why is it back now?

After its defeat in 2021, the European Super League returned with a new format, crucially removing the “closed shop” format that would have seen its founding members be immune from relegation.

A22 have consulted with nearly 50 European clubs since October last year and developed 10 principles based on that consultation which underpin its plans for a new-look league. The people involved with the European Super League believe football across the continent is in danger and they are the self-appointed guardians to save it.

A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart said the new-look Super League would be an open competition, with qualification achieved via performance at national level and with all its teams competing in their domestic leagues. Those national leagues would remain “the foundation” of the game, Reichart said, and argued that the new Super League would generate new revenues to support the entire pyramid. There is a guarantee of a minimum of 14 matches that would provide “stability and predictability” of revenue.

What are the ‘10 principles’ of the new European Super League?

There remains a lack of specific detail available over the Super League’s newly scrubbed reform plan, but they have released a list of 10 principles to govern their approach. They say they have been formed after “consistent feedback” with clubs, though they opted against saying which ones.

The 10 guiding principles are listed as: