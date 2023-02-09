European Super League tournament poses no threat to Premier League supremacy - PA/Yui Mok

The Premier League believes a fresh declaration of war from European Super League rebels will pose no threat to their financial supremacy in the global game after a proposal for a new breakaway competition was launched on Thursday.

The plans announced by the ESL’s Madrid-based sister company A22, featuring “60 to 80” teams across more than one division, commit to few details other than no permanent members, and a minimum of 14 games per club, per season. But there was no clarity on whether there will be promotion and relegation between the divisions or whether the most established teams would ever find themselves falling out of the competition.

Those behind the project that is still being driven by rebels Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, claim that it will not be the original format that crashed in such spectacular fashion in April 2021 having proposed 14 permanent founder members and five open places every year.

The basis for the new project is claimed by A22 to have come as a result of detailed conversations with clubs around Europe on the financial problems facing them. A key factor in A22’s pitch to clubs around Europe is that the Premier League’s financial power has made it impossible for other European clubs to compete.

Executives from the 20 Premier League clubs, who were together for a shareholders’ meeting in London on Thursday, were dismissive of the plans, saying that it was an attempt to pit Europe against the English game. “It’s a reverse Brexit for football,” said one source.

John Hahn, the American investor who is a co-founder of A22 said that with the exception of the English game, “European football is in a pretty bad situation and getting worse.” Hahn has worked closely in the past with Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president and chief driving force behind the ESL, who was named as its chairman in the original proposals two years ago.

'The Premier League has become the Super League'

Hahn said that the gap between the Premier League and Europe was financial but would lead to a competitive imbalance over time. “Among the clubs we speak to there is a pretty clear recognition of what the issues are and how severe they are,” he said. “There is reasonably broad agreement on the steps we should take to fix and what has been happening in recent years is not effective, and the system isn’t working so well.”

A22 have campaigned against the Premier League’s financial dominance of the transfer market in recent months as a means to galvanising grassroots support for its plans. “The Premier League has become the Super League,” A22 claim. It says that annual revenue across all 20 clubs stands at €7.1bn, which is 1.9 times more than their nearest competitor, Spain’s Liga on €3.7bn.

The original ESL in April 2021 included six from the Premier League. That was the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – all of whom could now potentially face a 30-point penalty under rules agreed since then, were they to join a breakaway league outside the auspices of Uefa.

There have been suggestions that the ESL and A22 could push ahead without the English clubs in a bid to force them to join a new competition. Yet industry experts agree that broadcast income from a European competition without English clubs would get nowhere near the levels that have been projected for the ESL.

There has been no fresh response from the Premier League as to these latest proposals, although it is understood that it sees the latest announcements from the ESL and A22 as differing little from previous claims.

The president of Spain’s Liga, Javier Tebas, who is at odds with Perez and his Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta launched the most outspoken attack on the ESL. Tebas said that four divisions of European football would guarantee permanent membership for a select few. “The Super League is the wolf, who today disguises himself as a grandmother to try to fool European football,” Tebas tweeted, “but his nose and teeth are very big.”

The Football Supporters' Association, which represents fans in England and Wales and is a co-founder of Europe's equivalent fan body, said the plan did not have any backing from the continent's fans.

"The walking corpse that is the European Super League twitches again with all the self-awareness one associates with a zombie," said FSA chief executive Kevin Miles in a statement.

"Their newest idea is to have an 'open competition' rather than the closed shop they originally proposed that led to huge fan protests. Of course, an open competition for Europe's top clubs already exists - it's called the Champions League. They say ‘dialogue with fans and independent fan groups is essential’ yet the European Zombie League marches on - wilfully ignorant to the contempt supporters across the continent have for it.”

The body representing 40 of Europe’s domestic leagues over 34 countries and 1092 clubs – European Leagues – said it was not consulted by A22 or the ESL. There were broad claims from A22 that its new ESL project would support the women’s game and domestic competitions, as well as protecting the health of the players, enforcing financial sustainability rules and improving the fan experience. But there were no firm details on how this would be achieved or details of any financial backer.

In the previous ESL proposal, the US investment bank JP Morgan agreed to lend a total of £3.25 bn to launch the project. Hahn would not discuss any new loan agreements that might be in place. Hahn said: “The clubs we speak to don’t see it fair or right that an entity that doesn’t bear any of the entrepreneurial risks around either club ownership or club management has sole control over European competitions. Participating clubs don’t have a vote and they have no direct governance.”

The clubs have nevertheless played a key role in agreeing the new format for the Champions League that comes into effect after the end of next season– the so-called “Swiss model”. That will see 36 teams in a single division playing ten group-stage games instead of the current six.

Real and Florentino Perez remain the driving force for the ESL project

As for the wealth of those competitions, Uefa and the powerful European Club Association which represents clubs across Europe co-own a joint venture that controls all the revenue from the ChampionS League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

The ESL and A22 were dealt a major blow before Christmas in their long-running legal case with Uefa in the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. The advocate-general Athanasios Rantos’ advice to the court was heavily in favour of Uefa’s monopoly position.

The advocate-general’s advice is not binding to the ECJ judges but in most cases it is followed. He found that EU competition law was compatible with the restrictions that Uefa and Fifa’s power asserted over football and “proportionate” for achieving Uefa's “legitimate objectives” in line with the EU policy on sport. A22 and the ESL have since successfully had reinstated, in the Spanish Appeal court, an injunction that protected it against Uefa action.

It appears that Real and Perez remain the driving force for the ESL project. Hahn has worked closely with the club before via his US private equity company Providence which has helped finance Real through the sale of future marketing revenue.

Reports from Croatia this week have alleged that Croatia captain Luka Modric’s new contract offer from Real Madrid includes a clause requiring him to retire from international football. If genuine, that would suggest that the club’s relationship with international football bodies is at an all-time low.

Since the original ESL collapse two years ago one of the key allies, the former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has been forced to resign over an investigation by the Italian football federation into financial mismanagement.