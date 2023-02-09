Super League news LIVE – anger and derision as new plans for football breakaway revealed

(Getty Images)

Plans for the European Super League have been relaunched with a new multi-divisional format in an effort to revive the thwarted competition.

The ESL was crushed by a fierce backlash across football when it was first mooted in April 2021 by its founding clubs, forcing embarrassing climbdowns from those involved, and it was eventually shut down in court. But the organisation set up to devise and promote the competition, A22, has now released new plans for a Super League based on “merit” rather than ringfenced financial gains for a few founding members.

The new-look competition would feature 60-80 teams across multiple divisions with promotion and relegation, rather than one league. The competition would be based on sporting performance only, with no permanent members, A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart said in a presentation at a London hotel on Thursday morning, and teams would be guaranteed a minimum of 14 matches per season.

But there is fresh backlash from clubs, leagues and fans over the proposals, with Spanish La Liga president Javier Tebas describing the ESL as “the wolf disguised as the grandmother”, while the Football Supporters’ Association described the plans as “hot air”.

Follow all the latest news and reaction as the Super League relaunches its plans.

10:18 , Karl Matchett

A new-look, open European Super League could contain up to 80 teams in a multi-divisional format, the competition’s chief executive has said.

The competition would be based on sporting performance only with no permanent members, A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart told German newspaper Die Welt.

Teams would be guaranteed a minimum of 14 matches per season, Reichart wrote.

A22, a company formed to sponsor and assist with the creation of the Super League, has consulted with nearly 50 European clubs since October last year and developed 10 principles based on that consultation which underpin its plans for a new-look league.

Barcelona president feels Super League could start by 2025

13:40 , Karl Matchett

Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains bullish about the prospects of the Super League and feels it could be in action within the next two years.

“This Spring we’ll have the verdict on the Super League. For clubs, it will be like what the Bosman ruling [which allowed footballers to move on a free transfer at the end of their contracts] meant for players,” Laporta told Cadena SER radio last month.

“If the decision is favourable, the Super League could be a reality by 2025. If it isn’t, the steps we decide to take will depend on what the verdict says. The degree of the victory will dictate what we can do with the Super League.”

13:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

A22 said there were 10 principles that emerged from the discussions, including improving competitiveness, financial sustainability and fan experience.

At issue in the ongoing court case is whether European body UEFA and global governing body FIFA statutes allowing them to block rival events and bar clubs and players from taking part conform with EU competition rules.

13:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Football Supporters’ Association, which represents fans in England and Wales and is a co-founder of Europe’s equivalent fan body, said the ESL plan did not have any backing from the continent’s fans.

“The walking corpse that is the European Super League twitches again with all the self-awareness one associates with a zombie,” said FSA chief executive Kevin Miles in a statement.

“Their newest idea is to have an ‘open competition’ rather than the closed shop they originally proposed that led to huge fan protests. Of course an open competition for Europe’s top clubs already exists - it’s called the Champions League.”

12:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spain’s La Liga President Javier Tebas, a staunch opponent of the ESL, said the plan would only favour big clubs.

“The Super League is the wolf, who today disguises himself as a granny to try to fool European football, but his nose and his teeth are very big,” Tebas wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“Four divisions in Europe? Of course the first for them, as in the 2019 reform. Government of the clubs? Of course only the big ones.”

12:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

A future European Super League could include as many as 80 teams, Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway soccer league, said on Thursday.

In a statement outlining the preliminary results of talks that A22 had with what it said was 50 European clubs and stakeholders of football, the company said change was necessary.

“The vast majority of them share the assessment that the very foundation of European football is under threat, and it is time for change,” A22 said.

“Feedback suggests a European football league that is open, based solely on sporting merit, multidivisional with 60 to 80 clubs and a minimum of 14 guaranteed European matches per club.”

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus were among 12 clubs to announce a breakaway Super League in April 2021. But the move collapsed within 48 hours after an outcry from fans, governments and players forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out.

That left only Real, Barcelona and Juventus as holdouts. The ESL took its case to a Spanish court which subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

“Our objective is to present a sustainable sporting project for European club competitions available to, at a minimum, all 27 EU Member States as soon as possible after receipt of the judgment,” Reichart said.

“The issues are clear, and action must be taken for the benefit of fans, players, and clubs.”

FSA label Super League plans “wilfully ignorant” towards fans

12:05 , Karl Matchett

“The walking corpse twitches again with all the self-awareness...[of] a zombie”.

The FSA pulling no punches with their statement on the revived Super League.

They call the new proposals “wilfully ignorant to the contempt supporters across the continent have for it”.

FSA statement on the twitching corpse that is the European Super League. pic.twitter.com/X48YqxECrV — The FSA (@WeAreTheFSA) February 9, 2023

European Super League latest

11:50 , Karl Matchett

Plenty of comment and, shall we say, derision, over the expanded leagues idea - almost as if a ‘best of Europe’ structure with different tiers already exists.

The lack of detail on offer from the manifesto is also cause for criticism.

Super League backers announce new plans for European club competitions now involving two divisions. Here's an idea: call them 'the Champions League' and 'the Europa League'.

Good luck without the English clubs - can't see a way that can happen now if they want to stay in PL https://t.co/z85nRBo50B — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) February 9, 2023

Super League backers pushing a new plan that - again - seems just based on men’s football. One paragraph in the plan - with no detail - says “Football stakeholders should promote and develop the women’s game by putting it ‘centre stage’ side-by-side with men’s competitions.” — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 9, 2023

‘Twitching of the corpse’: New expanded Super League plans criticised

11:35 , Karl Matchett

Grand new plans for a revived European Super League have been dismissed as “the twitching of the corpse” by the chief executive of the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA).

The organisation charged with devising and promoting the Super League, A22, has launched its radical new proposals, centring around plans for a 60-80 club competition across multiple divisions, which would operate in conjunction with existing national leagues such as the Premier League as well as Uefa competitions like the Champions League.

A22’s CEO, Bernd Reichart, presented his vision to the media at a London hotel on Thursday morning. Reichart claims to have involved nearly 50 European clubs and stakeholders in the discussions. But the feeling across the game remains deeply sceptical and the FSA says it was not directly consulted on the latest plans.

“It’s not going to happen,” the FSA’s chief executive, Kevin Miles, told The Independent. “This latest plan is just their way of reminding the world that they exist, they are still here. But it’s all hot air.”

Liverpool stand by anti-Super League stance

11:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sources at Liverpool have told the Liverpool Echo that their stance on the Super League remains unchanged from their September 2021 statement, when the club said: “Our involvement in the proposed ESL plans has been discontinued. We are absolutely committed to following that through and there should be no ambiguity to suggest otherwise.”

The organiser of the new Super League plans, A22, has yet to reveal which clubs, if any, back the proposals.

Super League relaunch: 10 principles

11:20 , Karl Matchett

There remains a startling lack of detail available over the Super League’s newly scrubbed reform plan, which features a list of 10 principles to govern their approach.

They say they have been formed after “consistent feedback” with clubs, though opted against saying which ones.

The 10 guiding princples are listed as:

Meritocratic competitions, with multi-divisional format and no permanent members

Clubs remain committed to domestic tournaments

Improve competitiveness with stable, sustainable resources

Player health at the centre of the game

Well-enforced and transparent financial sustainability rules

Create “the world’s best football competition”

Improved fan experience

Develop and finance women’s football by putting it “centre stage” side-by-side with men’s game

Significant increase in solidarity

Respect for EU laws and values

New expanded Super League plans criticised

11:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Grand new plans for a revived European Super League have been dismissed as “the twitching of the corpse” by the chief executive of the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA).

Football Supporters’ Association dismisses new Super League plans

11:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Independent has spoken to the Football Supporters’ Association this morning, who dismissed the Super League’s new plans as “hot air”.

“It’s not going to happen,” said the FSA’s chief executive, Kevin Miles. “This latest plan is just their way of reminding the world that they exist, they are still here. But it’s all hot air.”

The original Super League plans, involving 15 founding members including six English clubs who would have benefitted from ringfenced financial gains, was effectively killed off in court and there appears to be little momentum now for its revival.

“It’s the twitching of the corpse,” said Miles.

LaLiga would be ‘bankrupt’ if Real Madrid and Barcelona join European Super League

11:05 , Karl Matchett

LaLiga’s biggest two clubs were told late last year by finance group KPMG that moving to a European Super League would bankrupt Spain’s top flight.

The report estimated the league’s value – comprised of broadcast rights, sponsorship, season tickets and other ticketing – at 3.316 billion euros (£2.85bn) in the current season.

The existence of a Super League played in midweek would slash that value by 1.662 billion euro (£1.4bn) while if LaLiga was forced to become a midweek competition the impact is forecast to be even greater – with a reduction of 1.8billion euro (£1.5bn) – a drop of 55 per cent.

The presidents of Real and Barca, Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta, remain advocates of a Super League.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been warned he would bankrupt LaLiga and his own club if he pressed on with plans for a European Super League (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Javier Tebas derides European Super League relaunch

10:50 , Karl Matchett

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has hit out at the latest relaunch of the European Super League, depicting the organisation as a sly thief trying to steal influence and finance away from the heart of football.

Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 - the company behind the ESL proposals - has released a new blueprint for the breakaway competition which would now feature 80 teams across a multi-division format.

Following the widespread condemnation by fans of the initial plans, most clubs involved in the 2019 launch quickly distanced themselves from the idea, many apologising in the process. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have remained the driving forces behind a renewed push, however.

Now the relaunch, which includes a minimum of 14 matches per team and features 10 principles of structure derived extensive consultation with clubs, is again purporting to stop “the foundations of European football [...] collapsing.”

Tebas, though, is insistent that the group are far from the saviours of football and will instead remain self-serving - tweeting an image which showed a “Super League” wolf disguised as a grandmother and a faceless “Europe football” figure stylised as Little Red Riding Hood.

‘No detail’ on which clubs back new Super League proposals

10:35 , Karl Matchett

Sky journalist Rob Harris has revealed that A22 - the group behind the European Super League - have refused to divulge which clubs back them with the new proposals.

The English clubs initially aligned with the ESL in 2019 quickly removed themselves from the conversation after outrage from supporters.

Asked which clubs backed the new Super League plan, the A22 company behind it tells me: “Sorry, we cannot release that list for obvious reasons.” https://t.co/xIVsdZyW0o — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 9, 2023

Uefa backed by European court in recent reading

10:25 , Karl Matchett

As a reminder, Uefa and Fifa have both sought to stop the European Super League from being brought into being - while the company behind the ESL say the governing bodies are abusing their position of power under competition law.

In a significant moment for the future of European football, Advocate General Athanasios Rantos told the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in December that he backed Uefa over their opposition to the Super League, after Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus brought forward a case accusing the governing body of running a “monopoly” over the sport.

The opinion comes as a major victory for Uefa ahead of the final ruling next year and, though the opinion is non-binding, it appears to end any hopes clubs pushing for a European Super League had of competing in a breakaway competition while still retaining their places in domestic leagues.

10:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

Plans for the European Super League have been relaunched with a new multi-divisional format in an effort to revive the thwarted competition