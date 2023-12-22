European Super League: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on rejecting proposal

Arsenal were one of six Premier League clubs to join the original European Super League proposal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it is important to "look after fans" as his club rejected involvement in the revised European Super League proposal.

Arsenal were one of 12 clubs who joined the original ESL plan in 2021.

On Thursday the European Court of Justice said banning clubs from joining the ESL was unlawful and a revamped league was proposed hours later.

"Football supporters and the passion they bring to games is the reason this game belongs to them," said Arteta.

"Their opinion is very important and we have to look after them," he added.

In 2021, 12 teams signed up to the breakaway ESL designed to rival Uefa competitions, but the project was widely condemned by fans, supporter groups, European domestic leagues and even governments, leading to the collapse of the proposal within 72 hours.

Of the 12 clubs only Real Madrid and Barcelona have retained their interest in a breakaway league - proposed by A22 - with the rest backing down.

On Friday, the Gunners joined Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United in announcing their "position has not changed" on the ESL and confirming their commitment to Uefa competitions.

Their statement added to numerous issued across the continent from European heavyweights and domestic football leagues.

"We remain in the same position and we love playing in the Champions League and will continue to do so," said Arteta.

"The conversations [with the owners] that we had were very clear after what happened two years ago. I think the club has issued a statement that is very clear and transparent. We'll stick to that."

The new proposal is for a league system that would include 64 men's and 32 women's teams, with annual promotion and relegation.