European stocks rise as US agrees on $2tn coronavirus stimulus package

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin during negotiations on a $2tn coronavirus stimulus package. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Stocks in Europe climbed on Wednesday after US lawmakers and the Trump administration came to an agreement on a sweeping $2tn stimulus package designed to curb the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (^STOXX), which rose by a record 8.4% on Tuesday amid increasing optimism about the stimulus measures, was up by around 3.4%.

London’s FTSE 100 (^FTSE) rose by around 3.5%, while France’s CAC 40 (^FCHI) was 3.1% in the green.

Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI), which had its best day since 2008 on Tuesday, was up by around 3.7%.

Early on Wednesday morning, US senators Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer announced the far-reaching provisions, which are set to form the largest economic stimulus package in modern American history.

“This is a wartime level of investment into our nation,” McConnell said.

The measures include billions in dollars to fight the crisis, $1,200 in government checks to individuals, and over half a trillion dollars for businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“Coming on the heels of the central banks, there is increasing optimism that politicians are starting to understand the scale of the economic stop coming our way, as the death toll across Europe and the US continues to rise,” said Michael Hewson, the chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

The gains for European stocks followed a strong trading session in Asia.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index (^BSESN) in India, where 1.3 billion people have gone into lockdown, climbed by more than 6.3%.

China’s SSE Composite Index (^SSEC) rose by more than 2.1% on Wednesday, while the Hang Seng (^HSI) was up by around 3.8% in Hong Kong at market close.

Japan’s Nikkei (^N225) rose by around 8%, while the KOSPI Composite Index (^KOSPI) in South Korea closed almost 5.9% in the green. Australia’s ASX 200 (^AXJO) rose by more than 5.5%.

“Even if they do deliver, it will still require evidence of a plateauing in global virus cases for these gains to really stick, and that doesn’t look likely, especially since India became the latest country to go on a total lockdown,” said Hewson.

Futures were also pointing to a higher open for US stocks on Wednesday.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) rose by around 1.7%, while futures on the Dow Jones (YM=F), which had its best day since 1933 on Tuesday, climbed by more than 2.7%.

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) were up by more than 1.6%.