European shares slide on Fed outlook, worries of new virus cases

(Reuters) - European shares moved further away from their three-month peak on Thursday after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on worries of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> fell 2.6%, its fourth straight day of decline, with travel and leisure stocks <.SXTP>, banks <.SX7P> and automakers <.SXAP> losing between 4.5% and 5%.

A possibility of a fresh rise in U.S. coronavirus cases dampened risk appetite, with a Reuters analysis showing infections rose slightly after five weeks of declines, partly due to more testing.

A strong rally in global stocks halted this week, with markets taking another leg lower on Thursday after the Fed warned of a long road to recovery, while projecting the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at the year's end.

Lufthansa <LHAG.DE> slumped 12.5% after it admitted that positions of up to 26,000 employees are surplus to requirements, suggesting many more jobs will be cut at the German carrier.

Fiat Chrysler <FCHA.MI> fell 5.3% and Peugeot maker PSA <PEUP.PA> 6.5% after a report that the carmakers will face a lengthy EU antitrust probe over their planned $50 billion merger.


(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

