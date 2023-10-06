European shares, bonds, currencies fall after major U.S. payrolls beat

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks, bond prices and the euro fell on Friday after U.S. non-farm payrolls came in significantly above forecasts, underscoring markets' expectation that interest rates will remain high for many months.

Europe's STOXX 600 index, which had traded up around 0.8% before the data, dipped and was last only just in positive territory, while the euro and sterling GBP=D3> were each down around 0.4% on the day after the data.

The European common currency is now on track to post its 12th straight week of losses, the longest such streak since its creation in 1999.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone was up 5.4 basis points after the data.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)