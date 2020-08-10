European Residential REIT Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES" or the "REIT") (TSX: ERE.UN) announced today its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

As at June 30, 2020, the fair value of the REIT’s property portfolio increased to €1.36 billion, consisting of €1.25 billion in multi-residential properties located in the Netherlands and €0.11 billion in commercial properties located in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, resulting in a gain of €25.4 million for the 6-month period.

NOI increased by 144% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to contribution from acquisitions and higher monthly rents, while NOI margin on the total portfolio remained strong at 76.1% compared to 76.4% in the prior period.

The REIT maintained a high, stable occupancy rate of 98.8% for residential properties and 100.0% for commercial properties as at June 30, 2020.

For rental increases due to indexation beginning on July 1, 2020, the REIT served tenant notices to 5,352 suites, representing 95% of the residential portfolio, across which the weighted average rental increase due to indexation was 2.4%.

The REIT continues to collect residential rental revenue at a rate consistent with its historical average, and its two office properties also provide stable and consistent cash flows, while the REIT works closely with certain retail tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on individualized rent deferral programs.

Liquidity and leverage remain strong, supported by the REIT's well-staggered mortgage profile with a 5-year weighted average term to maturity and a weighted average interest rate of 1.65%. The majority of the REIT's mortgages are also non-amortizing, with no maturities occurring until December 2022. The REIT had immediately available liquidity of €141 million as at June 30, 2020, and its total debt to gross book value was 46.0%.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the REIT declared monthly distributions of €0.00875 per unit each (equivalent to €0.105 per unit annualized).

"Against the backdrop of economic uncertainty currently defining the global operating environment, ERES's priorities remain focused on the well-being of its staff and tenants first and foremost. With the gradual reopening of the Dutch economy, we continue to pursue prudently our strategic objectives to retain a strong liquidity position, and to remain cognizant of operating dynamics in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Phillip Burns, Chief Executive Officer. "With the strong performance of the resilient multi-residential sector and the attractive opportunities it continues to provide, we are cautiously optimistic as the Dutch economy and others begin to reopen, and we will leverage our current scale in the market accordingly."

STRONG OPERATING RESULTS PERSEVERE ANOTHER QUARTER

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, property revenues were €17.2 million, up from €8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, property revenues were €34.3 million, up from €14.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increases are primarily due to acquisitions completed during the periods and an increase in average monthly rents ("AMR") in the stabilized portfolio. Stabilized net average monthly rents for the multi-residential portfolio increased by 6.0% to €885 per suite at June 30, 2020 from €835 per suite at the same time last year, driven by increased rents on annual indexation, turnover and conversion of regulated suites to liberalized suites.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") was €13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, up from €6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. NOI was €26.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, up from €10.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increases were likewise driven by contribution from acquisitions as well as higher monthly rents on stabilized properties. However, this was offset by higher property operating costs during the periods, due to higher repairs and maintenance, increased advertising costs associated with turnover and vacancy reduction, as well as higher insurance and bad debt expense pertaining to the retail component of the REIT's mixed-used property, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, NOI margin decreased to 76.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from 78.3% in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and to 76.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from 76.4% for the comparative period last year.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were €7.7 million (€0.033 per unit) and €15.4 million (€0.067 per unit), respectively, compared to €4.5 million (€0.039 per unit) and €7.3 million (€0.073 per unit) in the prior year periods. Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were €6.9 million (€0.030 per unit) and €13.7 million (€0.059 per unit), respectively, compared to €4.0 million (€0.035 per unit) and €6.5 million (€0.066 per unit) in the same prior year periods. The increases in FFO and AFFO were driven by accretive acquisitions completed over the period since inception of the REIT, while FFO per unit and AFFO per unit were negatively impacted by higher current income tax and general and administrative expenses compared to the prior year periods. FFO and AFFO are calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALpac") as published in its white paper in February 2019 with the exception of certain adjustments which are: (i) interest on related party loans, (ii) general and administrative expenses related to structuring and (iii) acquisition research costs.

STRONG AND CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL POSITION

ERES's liquidity and leverage remain strong, supported by the REIT's well-staggered mortgage profile with a 5-year weighted average term to maturity and a weighted average interest rate of 1.65%. The majority of the REIT's mortgages are also non-amortizing, with no maturities occurring until December 2022. The REIT had immediately available liquidity of €141 million as at June 30, 2020, and its total debt to gross book value was 46.0%.

