European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. (ATH:EUPIC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A €0.24 Dividend

European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. (ATH:EUPIC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of May.

European Reliance General Insurance's upcoming dividend is €0.24 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.24 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, European Reliance General Insurance stock has a trailing yield of around 5.8% on the current share price of €4.13. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether European Reliance General Insurance's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether European Reliance General Insurance can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see European Reliance General Insurance paying out a modest 38% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, European Reliance General Insurance's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. European Reliance General Insurance has delivered an average of 20% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid European Reliance General Insurance? Companies like European Reliance General Insurance that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. European Reliance General Insurance ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks European Reliance General Insurance is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for European Reliance General Insurance you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

