European Rail Rolling Stock Report and Database 2022-2035: Opportunities and Outlook, Recent Developments, Market Size and Forecasts, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Rail Rolling Stock Report and Database 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current rolling stock market in Europe, emerging trends, and forecast for the region.

The report includes 3 distinct sections.

Part 1 comprises a PPT (converted to PDF document) providing an overview of the current trends and forecast of the European rail rolling stock industry.

Part 2 comprises a PDF providing detailed information on current rolling stock and railway systems industry, opportunities and outlook , recent developments, market s and forecast by type of railway system, profiles of key countries and key suppliers.

Part 3 comprises an MS Excel database. Each project profile in the MS Excel database provides information on:

System name and location (city, country)

Developer and operator

Existing network details

Network expansion by 2027, 2035

Existing fleet size

Supplier

Average age

Track gauge

Power supply

Rolling stock procurement plans

Rolling stock upgradation and modernisation plans

Supplier of upcoming fleet (in case contract is awarded)

Contract value

Delivery period

Refurbishment plans (if any) Etc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THE EUROPE RAIL ROLLING STOCK INDUSTRY: TRENDS AND FORECAST (PPT FORMAT)

PART 2: EUROPE RAIL ROLLING STOCK INDUSTRY: TRENDS AND FORECAST (PDF FORMAT)

1. Current Europe Rolling Stock and Railway Systems Industry

1.1 Overview

1.2 Current market size

1.3 Technology advancements

1.4 Railway maintenance services

1.5 Signalling and train control systems

1.6 Funding sources

1.7 Key trends and developments

2. Opportunities and Outlook

2.1 Growth drivers

2.2 Opportunities in the rolling stock market

2.3 Opportunities in the railway systems market

2.4 Rolling stock market forecast 2023-2027, 2028-2035

2.5 Refurbishment programmes

2.6 Big data applications in rail industry

2.7 Digitisation of railways

2.8 Asset management

2.9 Autonomous fleet

2.10 Green fleet - hydrogen fuel, battery operated and solar power trains

2.11 Key issues and challenges

2.12 Outlook

3. Recent Developments

3.1 Recent contracts

3.2 Recent announcements/plans

3.3 Recent tenders

3.4 New technologies and innovations

4. Market Size and Forecast by Type of Railway System

4.1 Metrorail/Subway/Rapid transit

4.2 Light-rail transit/Streetcar/Tram

4.3 Monorail/Automated people mover

4.4 Airport rail link

4.5 Commuter rail/Passenger rail/Regional rail/Suburban rail

4.6 High-speed rail

5. Key Country Profiles

5.1 France

5.2 Germany

5.3 Italy

5.4 Poland

5.5 Spain

5.6 Turkey

5.7 UK

6. Competitive Landscape of Rolling Stock Suppliers

6.1 Market share of suppliers

6.2 Regional distribution

6.3 Profiles of key players

6.4 New launches and upcoming technologies

6.5 Mergers and acquisitions

PART 3: ROLLING STOCK FLEET DETAILS (MS EXCEL DATABASE)

Details covered for each project will include:

System name and location (city, country)

Developer and operator

Existing network details

Network expansion by 2027, 2035

Existing fleet size

Supplier

Average age

Track gauge

Power supply

Rolling stock procurement plans

Rolling stock upgradation and modernisation plans

Supplier of upcoming fleet (in case contract is awarded)

Contract value

Delivery period

Refurbishment plans (if any) Etc.

