Olive disease could cost Europe 'over €20bn' and push up oil prices

A deadly disease affecting olive trees in Europe could cost economies over €20bn (£17bn, $22bn), according to new research.

The Xylella fastidiosa pathogen, spread by insects, has destroyed large areas of trees in Italy and could vastly increase the costs of olive oil for consumers.

Italy has seen an estimated 60% decline in crop yields since the disease was discovered in the country in 2013.

The Xylella bacterium has now been found in Spain, France and Portugal and plantations in Greece also now face a potential threat from the disease.

A new study has estimated that the disease could cost the Spanish economy alone €17bn over the next 50 years if the infection expands and the majority of trees are affected and die.

The researchers modelled different scenarios including tree death leading to end of all growing. They compared this worst case with a scenario where replanting with resistant varieties occurred.

Projections have been made for Italy, Spain, and Greece, which between them account for 95% of European olive oil production.

Italy could lose over €5bn, while Greece could see a decline of just under €2bn.

Dr Maria Saponari, from the CNR Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection in Italy said: “The damage to the olives also causes a depreciation of the value of the land, and to the touristic attractiveness of this region.

“It's had a severe impact on the local economy and jobs connected with agriculture.”

Researchers warned the disease is likely to leave consumers worse off.

“The expected effect could be that there would be a shortage of supply,” lead author Kevin Schneider from Wageningen University in the Netherlands told the BBC.

“And I would expect that if prices go up, consumers will be worse off.”

If the infection is slowed down, or resistant varieties are planted instead, costs to consumers and local economies would be significantly less.

The industry is currently fighting the disease by removing infected trees and trying to clamp down on the movement of plant material and the sap-sucking insects, such as spittlebugs, that spread the pathogen.

Several scientific initiatives are attempting to tackle the spread of the bacterium by using insect repelling clays, vegetative barriers and genetic analysis to determine why some plants are more susceptible to the infection than others.

The researchers believe that the only way to completely wipe out the disease is finding trees that are resistant to the pathogen.

While two varieties of olive tree have been found to have some resistance, the researchers are calling for much more research in this area in order to save the European olive oil industry.