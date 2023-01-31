European music festivals 2023: The best events to travel to, from Primavera Sound to Sziget

Jochan Embley and Jonathan Kanengoni
·12 min read
Sziget festival in Budapest, Hungary (Furesz Zsolt Photography)
Sziget festival in Budapest, Hungary (Furesz Zsolt Photography)

Winter is well and truly bedded in, and with recent cold spells it’s reasonable to start dreaming of a summer of fun in 2023.

With the festival season back in full swing after a few years of uncertainty, now is the time to start planning your European expeditions, and with such a huge range of choice available and decent value tickets, there’s something to please every music fan.

Here, we’ve rounded up the European festivals you need to know about. Bon voyage.

The Warehouse Project Rotterdam

What is it? The world famous Manchester club night, Warehouse Project, has taken over multiple venues across the city since 2006, and now the iconic event is growing its wings and expanding outside the UK for the first time, taking over Rotterdam for a three-day extravaganza.

When is it? April 28-30

Who’s playing? Peggy Gou, Bicep, Dan Shake, Josey Rebelle, Joy Orbison, Mella Dee, Overmono, Saoirse, Seth Troxler, Skream and many more.

Where is it? Rotterdam, Netherlands

Tickets: from £299, thewarehouseproject.com

Hospitality on the Beach

What is it? A drum’n’bass extravaganza run by the legendary London label, Hospital Records, bringing together some of the scene’s biggest names.

Who’s playing? TBA

When is it? June 4-11

Where is it? Tisno, Croatia

Tickets: from £160, hospitalityonthebeach.com

Primavera Sound

Kendrick Lamar on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
Kendrick Lamar on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

What is it? Undoubtedly one of the finest festivals Europe has to offer, with incredible depth of quality on its line-up, this year spread out across two main weekends. Rap? Hyperpop? Thrash metal? You can probably find it here.

Who’s playing? Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Blur, Rosalía, Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, Måneskin, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Calvin Harris, Le Tigre and many more acts announced.

When is it? June 2-12

Where is it? Barcelona, Spain

Tickets: €325 (approx. £282), primaverasound.com

Rock am Ring/Rock im Park

What is it? Feeling like something of a Reading and Leeds throwback — before they broadened their horizons beyond simply rock bands — this huge German festival is spread across two separate sites on one weekend.

Who’s playing? Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, Evanescence, Tenacious D, Hollywood Undead and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? June 2-4

Where is it? Nürburgring/Nürnberg, Germany

Tickets: €229 (approx. £200), rock-am-ring.com / rock-im-park.com

Melt

What is it? An open-air spectacular with a line-up rooted mostly in electronic music but with a few intriguing deviations.

Who’s playing? Solomun, The Blessed Madonna, HAAI, Joy Orbison, Eliza Rose, Skin on Skin, Daphni and many more to be announced.

When is it? June 8-11

Where is it? Gräfenhainichen, Germany

Tickets: from €164.95 (approx. £145.50)

Sonar

What is it? Said by some to exist in Primavera’s admittedly huge shadow, Sonar in fact carves itself a niche by focusing on bass-heavy sounds, from UK rap to techno.

Who’s playing? BICEP LIVE, Solomun, Peggy Gou, Amelie Lens, Laurent Garnier, Honey Dijon, Richie Hawtin, The Blessed Madonna and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? June 15-17

Where is it? Barcelona, Spain

Tickets: from €195 (approx. £170), sonar.es

Roskilde

What is it? Tipped as Europe’s answer to Glastonbury, Roskilde is reliably the best festival in Denmark, pulling in headliners to rival festivals anywhere else.

Who’s playing? Headliners: Blur, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Burna Boy, Christine and the Queens, Queens of the Stone Age

Plus, huge acts including Denzel Curry, Central Cee, Fever Ray, J.I.D, Lock Up, Rema, Tinariwen, Tove Lo, Rina Sawayama, Alice Glass, Tobias Rahim, Japanese Breakfast and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? June 24 to July 1

Where is it? Roskilde, Denmark

Tickets: 2400 DKK (approx £284), weekend passes sold out, join the waiting list; roskilde-festival.dk

Open’er

What is it? Poland’s biggest festival, with a line-up that covers heavy-hitters from the worlds of pop, rap, rock, dance and beyond.

Who’s playing? Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Nothing But Thieves, One Republic, Queens of the Stone Age and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? June 29 toJuly 2

Where is it? Gdynia, Poland

Tickets: from 949zÅ (approx. £181), opener.pl

Rock Werchter

(Zackery Michael)
(Zackery Michael)

What is it? As the name suggests, this one specialises in bands making loud music, but there are some pop and rap acts snuck in there too.

Who’s playing? Arctic Monkeys, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Muse, Rosalía, Sam Fender, The Lumineers, Stromae, Fred Again, Slowthai, Christine and the Queens and many more artists to be announced.

When is it? June 29 to July 2

Where is it? Werchter, Belgium

Tickets: from €292.00 (approx. £254), rockwerchter.be

Kappa Futur

What is it? Italy’s legendary techno festival draws partygoers from across the world to see the biggest names in the business, for three days of dancing in the post-industrial site, with the jaw-dropping hangar being one

Who’s playing? Swedish House Mafia, Major Lazer, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Diplo B2B Maceo Plex, Chris Stussy, I Hate Models and more artists to be announced.

When is it? June 30 to July 2

Where is it? Turin, Italy

Tickets: from £123 kappafuturfestival.it

Mad Cool

What is it? Another Spanish behemoth which draws the biggest names from all the major genres of pop, rock and dance.

Who’s playing? Headliners: Robbie Williams, Queens of the Stone Age, Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Plus Lizzo, The Black Keys, Liam Gallagher, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, The Prodigy, The 1975, Franz Ferdinand, Rina Sawayama, Paolo Nutini, Rufus Du Soul, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jamie XX, Years and Years and many more acts announced.

When is it? July 6-8

Where is it? Madrid, Spain

Tickets: from £186.27, madcoolfestival.es

Exit

What is it? Another intriguingly eclectic festival, this time in Serbia, promising everything from tech house to ska to hardcore punk in recent years.

Who’s playing? ? Headliners: The Prodigy, Skrillex, Viaga Boys

Keith Flint had previously mentioned that EXIT was his favourite international festival, so the band will be playing in his honour.

Other acts include LF SYSTEM, Keinemusik, CamelPhat, Hot Since 82, Vintage Culture, Indira Paganotto and many more to be announced.

When is it? July 6-9

Where is it? Novi Sad, Serbia

Tickets: €109 (approx £95), exitfest.org

Pohoda

What is it? A veteran festival with more than two decades’ experience, offering a hugely friendly atmosphere and some pretty massive acts from the worlds of pop, rock and beyond.

Who’s playing? Jamie XX, Sofi Tucker, Sampa The Great, Wet Leg, Viagra Boys, Hazey, Charlotte Adigery and Boris Pupul and many more artists to be announced.

When is it? July 7-9

Where is it? Airport Trencin, Slovakia

Tickets: from €129 (approx. £113)., pohodafestival.sk

North Sea Jazz Festival

What is it? Running for over forty years, this Rotterdam festival has built up a reputation for bringing together some of the world’s biggest jazz acts, with all jazz sub-genres represented at the festival. But as well as jazz musicians, the North Sea Festival has a tonne of chart-topping artists in its line-up, including Lizzo and Stormzy.

Who’s playing? Headliners: Lizzo and Stormzy are joined by Tom Jones as the festival’s biggest acts. Van Morrison, Jill Scott, Little Simz and Loyle Carner are also in the line-up. The full roster is yet to be announced but so far acts include Buddy Guy, Jacob Banks, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, The Teskey Brothers, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jan Garbarek, and Pat Metheny Side-Eye.

When is it? July 7-9

Where is it? Rotterdam, Netherlands

Tickets: Single day tickets go on sale on 1 February at 10am CET, northseajazz.com

Bilbao BBK Live

What is it? A festival that feels almost like a mini version of Primavera Sound, with the same variety and quality, just not on the same massive scale.

Who’s playing? Headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Florence + the Machine, The Chemical Brothers

Plus Jamie XX, IDLES, The Blaze, DUKI, Love of Lesbian, M83, 070 Shake, Avalon Emerson, BAICUA, Ben UFO, Call Super, HAAi, John Talabot, Young Marco and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? July 6-8

Where is it? Bilbao, Spain

Tickets: from €150.00 (approx. £131), bilbaobbklive.com

Awakenings

What is it? Techno heads should make this their number one priority for the summer: it’s the largest outdoor festival dedicated to the genre in the world.

Who’s playing? TBA

When is it? July 7-9

Where is it? Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tickets: £TBC, awakenings.com

Ultra Europe

What is it? The European edition of the hugely popular American festival, specialising in EDM.

Who’s playing? TBA

When is it? July 7-9

Where is it? Split, Croatia

Tickets: from €169 (approx. £148), ultraeurope.com

Love International

What is it? A sun-drenched dance music festival on the Croatian coast, with plenty of boat parties and sunrise DJ sets.

Who’s playing? Call Super, Chaos in the CBD, Crazy P Soundsystem, Eliza Rose, Leon Vinehall, Midland, Moxie, OR:LA, Palms Trax, Job Jobse plus many more to be announced.

When is it? July 12-18

Where is it? Tisno, Croatia

Tickets: from £165, loveinternationalfestival.com

Festival Internacional Benicàssim

Dan Smith performs with his band Bastille at the Leeds Festival 2022 (PA) (PA Wire)
Dan Smith performs with his band Bastille at the Leeds Festival 2022 (PA) (PA Wire)

What is it? A festival popular with both Spaniards and Brits, which has a focus on Latin artists as well as the more widely known international stars.

Who’s playing? Franz Ferdinand, Bastille, Vetusta Morla, Kaiser Chiefs, Crystal Fighters, Tom Odell, Clean Bandit, Orbital, The Wombats, Sigala, Dean Lewis and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? July 13-16

Where is it? Benicàssim, Spain

Tickets: from €47.99 (approx. £42), fiberfib.com

Super Bock Super Rock

What is it? Moving from the urban surroundings of Lisbon and onto a beach further south in Portugal, expect a spread of rap, rock and pop at this festival.

Who’s playing? Headliners: The 1975, Franz Ferdinand, James Murohy

Plus Black Country, New Road, L’Impératrice, Sampha The Great and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? July 13-15

Where is it? Sesimbra, Portugal

Tickets: from €84 (approx. £74), superbocksuperrock.pt

Tomorrowland

What is it? Something of a Mecca for European fans of EDM, this festival promises the biggest names and some bombastic stage production across three weekends.

Who’s playing? Afrojack, Amber Broos, Amelie Lens, Ape Rave Club, Armin Van Buuren, Dom Dolla, James Hype, Like Mice, Mandy, R3HAB, Kolsch, Tale of Us and more acts to be announced.

When is it? July 21-23, 28-30.

Where is it? Boom, Belgium

Tickets: €TBA, tomorrowland.com

Off

What is it? The antidote to Open’er’s pop, this Polish festival focuses on the more obscure, experimental side of things.

Who’s playing? Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, OFF!, Melody’s Echo Chamber, The Staples Jr Singers, Balming Tiger, Gilla Band, Tropical Funk Storm, Taxi Kebab, Big Joanie, Underscores, Haru Nemuri, Mind Enterprises, Son Rompe Fera and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? August 4-6

Where is it? Katowice, Poland

Tickets: from 379zÅ (approx. £72), off-festival.pl

Øya

What is it? A Norwegian festival which proves just how strong its native music scene is, with plenty of homegrown acts headlining alongside international favourites.

Who’s playing? Hakan Hellstorm, Sigrid, FKA Twigs, Devo, Behaire, Jonas Benyoub, Marstien, Gard Nilssen’s Supersonic Orchestra and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? August 8-12

Where is it? Oslo, Norway

Tickets: from NOK 3,664 (approx. £310), oyafestivalen.no

Defected Croatia

What is it? Legendary London dance label Defected takes its party overseas for its yearly trip to Croatia, showcasing a roster of the biggest names in house music, while revellers enjoy their time in sun-soaked Tisno.

Who’s playing? Honey Dijon, Jeff Mills, Folamour, Jayda G, Mr. Scruff, Eats Everything, KiNK, Mason Collective, Darius Syrossian, Carl Craig, Low Steppa, Melé, Sam Divine, Dan Shake and many more artists to be announced.

When is it? August 3-8

Where is it? Tisno, Croatia

Tickets: full festival tickets from £249, defected.com

Szigetâ

What is it? A Budapest blowout that seems to book bigger names each year. Expect internationally famous acts across the broad spectrum of rock and beyond.

Who’s playing? Headliners: Billie Eilish, David Guetta, Florence + The Machine and Imagine Dragons

Plus Sam Fender, Niall Horan, Yungblud, Foals, Diplo, Jamie XX, M83, Moderat, Sven Vath, Mimi Webb, Nothing But Thieves, Two Feet, Viagra Boys, Amyl and The Sniffers, Dixon, 070 Shake and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? August 10-15

Where is it? Budapest, Hungary

Tickets: from €325 (approx. £285), szigetfestival.com

Flow

(Petri Anttila / Flow Festival)
(Petri Anttila / Flow Festival)

What is it? A varied festival, booking everyone from legacy rockers to cult favourites, held within the industrial surroundings of a disused power station.

Who’s playing? FKA Twigs,  Caroline Polachek, DEVO, Suede, 070 Shake, Shygirl, Amyl and The Sniffers, Jockstrap, Sexmane, Ege Zulu, Olavi Uusivirta 40/20, Yona, Tapiola Sinfonietta, Anna Puu,  Ruusut and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? August 11-13

Where is it? Helsinki, Finland

Tickets: from €225 (approx. £198), flowfestival.com

Rock en Seine

What is it? Paris’s biggest festival, delivering a crowd-pleasing blend of rock and pop music that draws an increasingly international crowd each year.

Who’s playing? Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Stromae, Tame Impala, FKJ, Jamie XX, Kraftwork, La Femme, The Blaze, Aurora, DIIV, Jeremy Beth, Los Bitchos, London Grammar, Yungblud, Fred Again, James Blake and many more acts announced.

When is it? August 25-27

Where is it? Paris, France

Tickets: €TBA, rockenseine.com

Dimensions

What is it? A collection of cutting-edge DJs and musicians, ranging from techno to jazz, which has now moved away from its home in a 19th century fort and into the ever-popular Tisno.

Who’s playing? Adam Pitts and Lisene, Alex Kassian, DJ Assault, DJ Bone, DJ Perception, DJ Stingray 313, DJ Voices, Donato Dozzy, Dr Banana, Enrice Felqui, Flo Dill, , Fumiya Tanaka, Gene on Earth b2b Dyed Soundsystem, Helena Hauff, Nicholas Lutz, Prosumer, Skee Mask, Zip and more acts to be announced.

When is it? August 31 to September 4

Where is it? Tisno, Croatia

Tickets: from £154, dimensionsfestival.com

ION

What is it? A brand new festival from the people behind London house and techno favourite Junction 2, taking place on the Albanian Riviera, after first making plans to launch in 2020.

Who’s playing? Bizarre Trax, Half Baked, Junction 2, Krankbrother, Chaos in the CBD, Daniel Avery, Dixon, DJ Seinfeld, Helena Hauff, Jimi Jules, Nicholas Lutz, Otik, Sam Bangura and many more acts to be announced.

When is it? September 6-13

Where is it? Dhërmi, Albania

Tickets: €TBA, ionalbania.com

Latest Stories

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Burrow, Bengals falter but should stay among AFC contenders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have another fantastic finish left in them. That had been the specialty of a talented team with a generational quarterback who could find creative ways to win games. The Bengals were supremely confident after winning 10 in a row heading into the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team they had beaten three times in the past 13 months, including in the AFC title game last year. But too many mistakes doomed the Ben

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Auston Matthews' growth measured in defensive leadership

    Auston Matthews's offensive production has dropped off significantly from his Hart Trophy-winning levels last season but Toronto's No. 34 has shown leadership on defence, fearlessly forcing turnovers and being more aggressive on both sides of the puck as the Maple Leafs seek to end a run of playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Giroux helps Senators scorch Canadiens 5-0

    OTTAWA — Claude Giroux scored twice and added an assist as the Ottawa Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 Saturday night. With the win the Senators (23-23-3) are riding a three-game winning streak. Ottawa was coming off a 6-2 win over Toronto on Friday night. The Senators are now 6-2-0 in their last eight at home and are a perfect 24-for-24 on the penalty kill through that span. Alex DeBrincat, Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa, while Anton Forsberg was solid making

  • Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings. Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello’s winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-ol

  • Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night. The Chiefs finally managed to beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year's conference championsh