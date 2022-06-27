The European Market for Kitchen Furniture 2022-2025

Company Logo

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Market for Kitchen Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyses the production, consumption, international trade and distribution of kitchen furniture in 30 European countries.



The report covers both kitchen furniture (at least six cabinets) and the built-in appliances sold through this channel. Completions or 'tails' (namely two or three units or less than one linear metre) were not considered in the number of kitchens sold because this would have significantly increased the number of statistical units, thus modifying average prices.



The report is the result of:

information collected on approximately 150 sector companies, which are representative of 80% of total European production; the information was gathered either through active participation or through company balance sheets, figures and estimates;

analysis of databases for kitchen furniture in Europe and worldwide (financial movements, IP patents, and so on);

web scraping-localization of kitchen furniture specialists;

desk research concerning macroeconomic trends and sector performances;

official figures for foreign trade provided by Eurostat.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Contents of the Report; Research tools and methodological notes; Terminology

Basic data

The European framework: Kitchen furniture production, international trade and consumption by country, in value and volume

Kitchen furniture production and consumption by market segment: in value and volume, at European level as a whole and for each European country considered

Activity trend and Forecast

For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Production, consumption, international trade of kitchen furniture and comparison with selected country indicators, 2016-2021 and forecast 2022-2025

International trade

For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Kitchen furniture exports and imports 2016-2021, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin and international trade data for selected household appliances, 2019-2021

Financial analysis

Financial results: ROI, ROE, EBITDA and EBIT ratio for a sample of 60 companies; Employment analysis: number of employees, turnover per employee, average cost of employee, cost of employees/turnover for a sample of companies

Supply structure

Analysis of the kitchen furniture production (Sector estimates and data for a sample of companies) broken down by:

Cabinet door material

Cabinet door style

Cabinet door colour and lacquered type

Kind of wood

Worktop material

Kind of lay-out

Intellectual Property: Number of patent family issued in 2020-2022 owned by a sample of European kitchen companies

Distribution channels

Overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at European level as a whole and for each country considered

Kitchen specialists, Furniture shops, Furniture chains, Building trade, Contract, DIY, E-commerce, Direct sales

Estimates of the value and weight of the built-in appliances on the domestic sales of kitchen furniture by country

The competitive system

Leading players in Europe and market shares (consumption and production)

The European competitive system by market segment: luxury, upper-end, middle-upper, middle, middle-low, lower-end. Sales data, market shares and short company profiles

The European competitive system for each of the 30 European countries analyzed

Exports from Europe to Extra-European markets and Overseas: Americas, Asia and Pacific, Russia, Middle East end Africa

Annex

Directory of around 350 European kitchen furniture companies

Select Companies Mentioned:

Alvic

Anna Cendrowski

Aran

Arredo3

Artego

Aster

Aviva Cuisines

Baldita

Ballingslov

Ballerina

Boffi

Bruynzeel

Bulthaup

Celebert

Colombini

Dan

Decodom

Delta Cocinas

Dica

Doca

DMG

DSM Keukens

Eggo

Elkjop

Fournier

Gama Decor

Haecker

Hanak

Howdens Joinery

Ikea

Koryna

Kvik

Leicht

Lube

Mandemaakers

Menuiseries du Centre

Meson's

Mob Cozinhas

Mobexpert

Movimar

Murelli

Neoform

Nikolidakis

Nobia

Nobilia

Nolte

Oppein

Pedini

Poggenpohl

Poliform

Pronorm

Puustelli

Rempp

Roundel

Rust Mebel

Rus Savitar

Sanitas Troesch

Santos

SBA Furniture

Scavolini

Snaidero

Socoo'c

Symphony

Szynaka

Schmidt

Siematic

Snaidero

Stosa

TCM

Turi

Ultima Furniture

Valcucine

Valdesign

Vedum

Veneta Cucine

Veriset

Villeroy & Boch

Vordingborg

WeDO Holding

Wren Kitchens

