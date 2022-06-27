The European Market for Kitchen Furniture 2022-2025
The report analyses the production, consumption, international trade and distribution of kitchen furniture in 30 European countries.
The report covers both kitchen furniture (at least six cabinets) and the built-in appliances sold through this channel. Completions or 'tails' (namely two or three units or less than one linear metre) were not considered in the number of kitchens sold because this would have significantly increased the number of statistical units, thus modifying average prices.
The report is the result of:
information collected on approximately 150 sector companies, which are representative of 80% of total European production; the information was gathered either through active participation or through company balance sheets, figures and estimates;
analysis of databases for kitchen furniture in Europe and worldwide (financial movements, IP patents, and so on);
web scraping-localization of kitchen furniture specialists;
desk research concerning macroeconomic trends and sector performances;
official figures for foreign trade provided by Eurostat.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Contents of the Report; Research tools and methodological notes; Terminology
Basic data
The European framework: Kitchen furniture production, international trade and consumption by country, in value and volume
Kitchen furniture production and consumption by market segment: in value and volume, at European level as a whole and for each European country considered
Activity trend and Forecast
For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Production, consumption, international trade of kitchen furniture and comparison with selected country indicators, 2016-2021 and forecast 2022-2025
International trade
For the total Europe as a whole and for each European country considered: Kitchen furniture exports and imports 2016-2021, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin and international trade data for selected household appliances, 2019-2021
Financial analysis
Financial results: ROI, ROE, EBITDA and EBIT ratio for a sample of 60 companies; Employment analysis: number of employees, turnover per employee, average cost of employee, cost of employees/turnover for a sample of companies
Supply structure
Analysis of the kitchen furniture production (Sector estimates and data for a sample of companies) broken down by:
Cabinet door material
Cabinet door style
Cabinet door colour and lacquered type
Kind of wood
Worktop material
Kind of lay-out
Intellectual Property: Number of patent family issued in 2020-2022 owned by a sample of European kitchen companies
Distribution channels
Overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at European level as a whole and for each country considered
Kitchen specialists, Furniture shops, Furniture chains, Building trade, Contract, DIY, E-commerce, Direct sales
Estimates of the value and weight of the built-in appliances on the domestic sales of kitchen furniture by country
The competitive system
Leading players in Europe and market shares (consumption and production)
The European competitive system by market segment: luxury, upper-end, middle-upper, middle, middle-low, lower-end. Sales data, market shares and short company profiles
The European competitive system for each of the 30 European countries analyzed
Exports from Europe to Extra-European markets and Overseas: Americas, Asia and Pacific, Russia, Middle East end Africa
Annex
Directory of around 350 European kitchen furniture companies
Select Companies Mentioned:
Alvic
Anna Cendrowski
Aran
Arredo3
Artego
Aster
Aviva Cuisines
Baldita
Ballingslov
Ballerina
Boffi
Bruynzeel
Bulthaup
Celebert
Colombini
Dan
Decodom
Delta Cocinas
Dica
Doca
DMG
DSM Keukens
Eggo
Elkjop
Fournier
Gama Decor
Haecker
Hanak
Howdens Joinery
Ikea
Koryna
Kvik
Leicht
Lube
Mandemaakers
Menuiseries du Centre
Meson's
Mob Cozinhas
Mobexpert
Movimar
Murelli
Neoform
Nikolidakis
Nobia
Nobilia
Nolte
Oppein
Pedini
Poggenpohl
Poliform
Pronorm
Puustelli
Rempp
Roundel
Rust Mebel
Rus Savitar
Sanitas Troesch
Santos
SBA Furniture
Scavolini
Snaidero
Socoo'c
Symphony
Szynaka
Schmidt
Siematic
Snaidero
Stosa
TCM
Turi
Ultima Furniture
Valcucine
Valdesign
Vedum
Veneta Cucine
Veriset
Villeroy & Boch
Vordingborg
WeDO Holding
Wren Kitchens
