Leaders mark heroics of war generation in shadow of pandemic

Photograph: Charles Platiau/EPA

Seventy-five years ago crowds massed in the streets of Europe, singing and dancing as their leaders announced the end of six years of bloody war. On Friday, the streets were empty, and leaders stood alone in silence at places of commemoration, as a continent marked the heroics of the war generation in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

France

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, took part in a scaled-down version of the traditional commemorations on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, alongside his two most recent predecessors, François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, helps lay a wreath of flowers at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Photograph: Charles Platiau/EPA

The event was observed by about 20 spectators, including the presidents of the national assembly and senate, the minister of the armed forces, Florence Parly, and Paris’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo.

During the 30-minute ceremony, Macron lay a wreath and relit the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. A small military choir sang the national anthem, the Marseillaise.

Earlier, the French president visited and laid a wreath at the foot of a statue of Gen Charles de Gaulle, the leader of the Free French forces during France’s occupation and liberation.

Macron tweeted: “May 8, 1945, Victory. The flame of the Unknown Soldier is still burning for the heroes who brought us peace. 75 years later, women and men are fighting for this peace to live. For them, raise our colours high.”

Germany

At a distance of 1.5 metres, Germany’s chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the country’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, came together to mark a “lonely” commemoration.

Steinmeier spoke of his sadness that representatives of the allies and thousands of young people were unable to join the two German leaders to lay a wreath at the Neue Wache in Berlin, the country’s main memorial to the victims of the war and the Nazi dictatorship.

“Perhaps this being alone will take us back to May 8, 1945, because at that time the Germans were actually alone … defeated militarily, politically and economically … morally shattered. We had made ourselves the enemy of the whole world,” Steinmeier said.

Story continues

The president said that while 8 May is known today in Germany as Liberation Day, three-quarters of a century ago “it was far from being that in the minds and hearts of most Germans”.

Steinmeier thanked “all those in the world who gave this country the chance to start again”. He warned against the “the temptation of a new nationalism”.

“For us Germans, ‘never again’ means ‘never again alone’,” he said. “We want more, not less, cooperation in the world – also in the fight against the pandemic.”

Earlier, the Bundestag leader of the far-right AfD party, Alexander Gauland, criticised the city of Berlin for making 8 May a one-off public holiday on what he described as a “day of complete defeat” for Germany.

Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said in response that Gauland’s view was typical of “neo-Nazis”.

Angela Merkel at the Neue Wache Memorial on 8 May. Photograph: Getty Images

Poland

At a wreath-laying commemoration at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, wearing a black mask, expressed the mixed emotions of many his compatriots, given the decades of Soviet repression that followed the defeat of the Nazis. VE Day is known as National Victory Day in Poland.

“This is an anniversary for us every year in what is a bittersweet sense,” Duda said. “Sweet because world war two ended, this bloody slaughter in the history of the 20th century and in the history of humanity ended, in which so many people lost their lives - almost 6 million of our citizens, including over 3 million Polish citizens of Jewish nationality.”

Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic, where a lockdown has been partially lifted, politicians arrived at 10-minute intervals to lay wreaths on Prague’s Vitkov Hill, to minimise contact.

Russia

Vladimir Putin sent a message to Boris Johnson ahead of Russia’s national commemoration on 9 May.

Putin expressed confidence that the memory of the two nations’ “brotherhood-in-arms” would lead to constructive dialogue and cooperation between Russia and the UK.

He wrote: “The Great Victory was a pivotal event of the 20th century with enduring significance for the fate of all humankind. It was achieved thanks to the joint efforts of the Soviet Union and the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition. That invaluable experience is no less needed today.”

US

Seven veterans, including participants in the D-day landings and 97-year-old Gregory Melikian, who was tasked in the early hours of 7 May 1945 with sending the coded message announcing Germany’s unconditional surrender, defied the dangers posed by the pandemic to join Donald Trump at a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday.

Long-held plans to fly the men to a major commemoration in Russia had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. The men, the youngest of whom is 96, were described as “choosing nation over self” by agreeing to join the US president at the World War II Memorial in Washington close to Capitol Hill. They then joined Trump as guests of honour at the White House.

Donald and Melania Trump participate in a wreath laying ceremony in Washington. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

Melikian, from Phoenix, Arizona, told the Guardian: “My heroes are the guys that hit the beaches in 6,400 ships. So many never came back and are buried underneath white tombstones.”

Timothy Davis, director of the Greatest Generations Foundation, a charity that helps veterans return to the countries where they fought, said the men had sought to commemorate the day in Washington.

“Of course, we presented to them the risk we are facing,” Davis said. “They said, ‘It doesn’t matter, Tim’.”