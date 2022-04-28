East Ukraine under heavy fire in advance of Russian holiday

·6 min read

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum as several areas came under heavy shelling Thursday, amid suspicions Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day, one of Russia's proudest holidays, on May 9.

Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas — the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing — and near Kharkiv, a northeastern city outside the Donbas that is seen as key to the offensive.

In the ruined southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in the steel plant that represents the last pocket of resistance said concentrated bombing overnight killed and wounded more people. And authorities warned that a lack of safe drinking water inside the city could lead to outbreaks of deadly diseases.

The fresh attacks came as the United Nations chief met in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and surveyed the destruction in small towns outside the capital that saw some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the atrocities committed in towns like Bucha, where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia retreated in the face of unexpectedly stiff resistance. He called such towns “the epicenter of unbearable heartbreak and pain.”

“Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians,” Guterres lamented, reiterating the importance of investigating alleged war crimes.

Separately, Ukraine’s prosecutor accused 10 Russian soldiers, including a general, of being “involved in the torture of peaceful people” in Bucha. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova did not say her office had filed criminal charges, and she appealed to the public to help assemble evidence. Russia denies it targets civilians.

“During the occupation of Bucha, they took unarmed civilians hostage, killed them with hunger and thirst, kept them on their knees with hands tied and eyes taped, mocked and beat them,” Venediktova said.

Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in the east has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Several journalists have been killed in the war, now in its third month.

Also, both Ukraine and the Moscow-backed rebels fighting in the east have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.

Western officials say the Kremlin's apparent goal is to take the Donbas by encircling and crushing Ukrainian forces from the north, south and east.

But so far, Russia's troops and their allied separatist forces appear to have made only minor gains, taking several small towns as they try to advance in relatively small groups against staunch Ukrainian resistance.

Russian military units were mauled in the abortive bid to storm Kyiv and had to regroup and refit. Some analysts say the delay in launching a full-fledged offensive may reflect Putin’s decision to wait until his forces are ready for a decisive battle — rather than rushing in and risking another failure that could shake his rule amid worsening economic conditions at home because of Western sanctions.

Many observers expect Putin will try to claim a big victory in the east by Victory Day, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

Putin, like many of his predecessors, often uses patriotic Russian holidays and anniversaries to make announcements. In March, he appeared at a Moscow stadium at a rally marking the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, and used the event to build support for the war.

The discovery of the mass killings around Kyiv helped to galvanize support for Ukraine in the West. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov vowed his country would join others in providing military assistance as he toured another scene of atrocities outside Kyiv, in Borodyanka.

“We cannot be indifferent. We cannot say that this is a Ukrainian problem. We cannot say some people are dying but we are not interested in that,” he said. “This is not just the battle for Ukraine, but it is a matter for civilization to choose which side to take.”

Bulgaria, under a new liberal government that took office last fall, has severed many of its old ties to Moscow and supported punitive measures against the Kremlin.

The visit by the Bulgarian leader came a day after Russia cut off the supply of natural gas to his country and fellow NATO member Poland, in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West.

As Russia presses its offensive, civilians again bear the brunt.

“It’s not just scary. It’s when your stomach contracts from pain,” said Kharkiv resident Tatiana Pirogova. “When they shoot during the day, it’s still OK, but when the evening comes, I can’t describe how scary it is.”

Ukraine's military said that Russian troops were subjecting several places in the Donbas to “intense fire” and that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces had repelled six attacks in the region.

Four civilians were killed in heavy shelling of residential areas in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, according to the regional governor.

Columns of smoke could be seen rising at different points across the Donetsk region of the Donbas, and artillery and sirens were heard on and off.

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press also showed evidence of intense Russian fire on Mariupol in recent days.

A video posted online by Ukraine's Azov Regiment inside the steel plant showed people combing through the rubble to remove the dead and help the wounded. The regiment said the Russians hit an improvised underground hospital and its surgery room, killing an unspecified number of people. The video couldn’t be independently verified.

Hundreds of thousands of Mariupol's residents have fled. Authorities said the estimated 100,000 who remain run the risk of diseases like cholera and dysentery.

“Deadly epidemics may break out in the city due to the lack of centralized water supply and sewers,” the council said on the messaging app Telegram. It reported bodies decomposing under the rubble and a “catastrophic” shortage of drinking water and food.

Russia, meanwhile, said a city under its control in the south came under fire. In what may have been a Ukrainian counterattack, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower late Wednesday in Kherson, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war. The blasts at least temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air.

Loud bangs were reported in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, but there was no immediate explanation. In recent days, fuel and ammunition sites on Russian soil have been hit with explosions and fires, and suspicion has fallen on Ukraine.

Ukraine has urged its allies to send even more military equipment to fend off the Russians. U.S. President Joe Biden plans to Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine.

___

Keyton reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Inna Varenytsia And David Keyton, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UN chief Guterres condemns 'absurdity' of war during Ukraine visit

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday visited sites of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, decrying war as "an absurdity in the 21st century" and urging Russia to cooperate with an international investigation into suspected atrocities. Making his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on 24 February, Guterres toured several towns and villages outside Kyiv where Russian forces are accused of killing civilians."I imagine my family in one of those houses t

  • Animated map shows how Russia's attempt to seize Kyiv failed during the first 2 months of war

    Russian forces launched a renewed offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region after failing to capture the capital city of Kyiv.

  • Defence Sec: Next few weeks are vital for Ukraine

    The defence secretary says the next few weeks are "vital" for Ukraine to ensure Russia's momentum "doesn't grow again" and that their forces do not manage to "snatch" parts of northern and eastern Ukraine. Ben Wallace adds "business" is only "finished" when Putin withdraws his troops.

  • Russia-Ukraine war latest: Former NATO commander warns West must gear up for war

    As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits its 64th day, a former NATO commander urged the West to prepare for a “worst-case” scenario: war with Russia. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday visited areas around Kyiv that were formally held by Russian forces. “The war is evil,” he said while standing beside destroyed apartment blocks in Borodyanka.

  • Is Ukraine launching strikes on Russian soil?

    Is Ukraine launching strikes on Russian soil?

  • Two powerful blasts heard in Russian city near Ukraine border - witnesses

    The blasts were heard in the southern part of the city. Russia has in recent days reported what it says are a series of attacks by Ukrainian forces in Belgorod and other southern regions which border Ukraine, and has warned that such attacks raise a risk of significant escalation. Ukraine has not directly accepted responsibility but has described the incidents as payback and "karma" for Russia, nine weeks after it invaded its neighbour.

  • Gas prices surge as Russia says it is cutting supply to Poland and Bulgaria

    Vladimir Putin has demanded that ‘unfriendly’ countries pay for gas in roubles

  • Gazprom: What’s behind Russia’s natural gas cut off and how will it affect the UK?

    It escalates Moscow’s row with Western countries who oppose its invasion of Ukraine

  • Russia says Turkey warned in advance about Syria flights ban

    Turkey had warned Russia in advance before moving to bar Russian planes from flying to Syria over its territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday. The ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Turkey had asked Russia more than a month ago not to send Syria-bound planes over its territory. Zakharova made the comments at a briefing when asked about the Turkey's announcement over the weekend that it had halted Russian flights to Turkey over its territory from the start of this month.

  • Biden seeks $33B in more military, humanitarian aid; Russia threatens NATO countries: Live Ukraine updates

    The White House will ask Congress to streamline the process for seizing Russian assets, and for more aid. Latest Ukraine updates.

  • Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance

    Holocaust survivors across the world have united to deliver a message on the dangers of unchecked hate and the importance of remembrance at a time of rising global antisemitism. In a video released Thursday to mark Yom HaShoah -- Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day -- 100 Holocaust survivors asked people to stand with them and remember the Nazi genocide to avoid repeating the horrors of the past. The 100 Words project video was released by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

  • Russian Olympic swimmer Rylov defiantly says he can 'choose what to do' after his global ban for attending a pro-Putin rally

    This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Rylov's ban from swimming an "absurdity" during a meeting with Olympians at the Kremlin.

  • Biden announces $33bn to help Ukraine in war

    The major increase in US support would include $20bn in military assistance, plus economic aid.

  • COLUMN-Ukraine war escalates beyond its borders in mounting confrontation: Peter Apps

    Some 10 miles inside Russia at a military base near the village of Golovchino, dozens of damaged, burnt and blasted Russian armoured vehicles have been dragged into scattergun positions as workers attempt to repair and salvage spares. As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, the scene – recorded by a Ukrainian-built Leleka drone flying inside Russian airspace and then shared with British tabloid the Sun as propaganda – is a reminder of just how far the campaign has been from the short, victorious war the world expected and the Kremlin hoped for. Russia this week accused the West of risking a wider nuclear confrontation by arming Ukraine in a "proxy war", while the United States and its allies now talk openly of helping Ukraine "win" and inflict a strategic defeat on Russia that will limit its ability to threaten its immediate neighbourhood.

  • Debanhi Escobar: Taxi driver who took haunting final photo of murdered Mexico teen ‘tried to grope her chest’

    Images purportedly show the driver reaching for Escobar after she got into the back seat of his car

  • UPDATE 2-Russia warns West: Don't test our patience

    Russia on Thursday warned the West that there would be a tough military response to any further attack on Russian territory, accusing the United States and its key allies of undermining European security by openly inciting Ukraine to assault Russia. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and raised fears of the most serious confrontation between Russia and the United States since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership

    Sweden's government does not plan to hold a referendum if its parliament decides to proceed with an application for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Friday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced both Sweden and Finland to review long held beliefs that military neutrality is the best means of ensuring national security, with both countries expected to make a decision in the coming few weeks. Andersson said that a referendum was a "bad idea".

  • Russia has earned $66 billion in fuel exports since war began, report says; Americans, British face Russian sanctions; recap

    Russia imposed sanctions on 287 British lawmakers, claiming they "demonize" Russia. Dozens of Americans already sanctioned. Latest Ukraine updates.

  • Live Updates | Explosions in Ukrainian city of Kherson

    KYIV, Ukraine — In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower late Wednesday and at least temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air, Ukrainian and Russian news organizations reported. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said missiles and rockets were fired at the city from the direction of the Ukrainian forces to the northwest. Kherson has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war. Ukrayinska Pravda, an online newspap

  • Disney Says Florida Can’t Actually Dissolve Its Special Tax District Unless Debts Are Paid Off

    Statement issued April 21 cites 1967 law that created the Reedy Creek Improvement District for Disney